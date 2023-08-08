Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A new report by the Australian Academy of Science urged to address the impacts of climate change on the Great Barrier Reef, highlighting the need for both governments and companies to think beyond net zero.

The report urged the need for comprehensive strategies to safeguard the Great Barrier Reef from the threat of climate change.

Even if the world achieves net zero emissions, residual emissions and historical emissions plus feedback loops will continue to contribute to global warming, necessitating efforts beyond net zero to effectively address these challenges.

Comprehensive policies, global collaboration, public awareness, sustainable development, traditional knowledge integration and ongoing research are necessary to protect ecosystems such as the Great Barrier Reef.

The Great Barrier Reef, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, is facing an unprecedented threat from climate change. According to a new report by the Australian Academy of Science, the reef is on a trajectory to endure irreversible impacts by mid-century, regardless of whether global emissions stabilise. The findings of the report shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to safeguard the Reef’s delicate ecosystem.

As the impacts of climate change ripple through its delicate marine environment, the report also underscored the lesser-known flow-on effects on cultures and customs, making it difficult to prioritise areas of high cultural significance for Traditional Owners, who are Australian Aboriginal descendants of pre-European settlement occupation.

A clear consensus

More than 84 multidisciplinary experts participated in three roundtable discussions convened by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water. The overarching message of the report is clear: climate change poses the primary threat to the Great Barrier Reef and its interconnected ecosystems, according to Professor Chennupati Jagadish, the president of the Australian Academy of Science.

The diverse and fragile ecosystems within the Reef, including the coral formations, seagrass beds, mangrove forests, and a wide variety of marine species are at risk from the combination of rising water temperatures, poorer water quality from sediment run-off and pollution, as well as more severe cyclones and crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks. Its unique biodiversity and the countless species that call it home are under threat, potentially leading to the loss of many species and disrupting the natural balance of the ecosystem.

“It reminds us that sticking to that path we are currently on, simply because we started on it, will not offer the best solution for the Great Barrier Reef,” Jagadish added.

Continuing on this current trajectory is not an option; urgent action is required to halt the decline of the Reef’s health and resilience, according to the report. It also highlighted opportunities for Australia to intervene and preserve the Reef, laying the groundwork for a sustainable future.

One of these opportunities is a comprehensive review of the Great Barrier Reef’s management, streamlining processes to adapt to the changing climate effectively. Standardising socio-ecological data and forming a consortium of research organisations could lead to better integration of research efforts. The report emphasised the significance of traditional knowledge in managing the evolving Reef, advocating a collaborative approach founded on the wisdom of Indigenous Peoples.

The report concluded that there must be transparent and open communication with the public to prepare for the challenges ahead. As the environment becomes increasingly hostile to the Reef’s habitats and species, clear communication is vital to garner support for necessary interventions to protect it to the best of our abilities.

Australia stands at a crucial crossroads in determining the future of the Reef. It is, per the report, a pivotal moment that demands collective action and a united commitment to safeguard it for generations to come.

Broaden your Scope

Addressing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions is crucial in limiting global warming, but it alone is not enough to save the Great Barrier Reef. Climate change is a complex and interconnected problem, and the health of the Reef is heavily influenced by factors beyond the control of individual organisations or even individual countries.

These include phenomena observed around the world, such as rising sea temperatures, ocean acidification, and extreme weather events – all linked to the generation of greenhouse gas emissions. Even if a specific organisation or nation were to achieve significant reductions in its footprint, the cumulative effect of global emissions continues to endanger the Reef.

Therefore, tackling global warming and safeguarding the Great Barrier Reef requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach at an international level. Global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, transition to renewable energy sources, and implement sustainable practices are critical to combating climate change and preserving the world’s coral reefs.

Beyond net zero

While achieving net zero emissions is a significant milestone in the fight against climate change, it is not sufficient to limit the damage. Net zero emissions mean balancing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted with an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere, effectively stabilising their concentration. Going beyond net zero, however, is necessary for several critical reasons.

Residual emissions from certain sectors, such as aviation and heavy industry, continue to contribute to climate change and its impacts on the planet and the Reef. Net zero targets primarily address present and future emissions, leaving historical emissions untouched. This legacy of greenhouse gases from past industrial activities and deforestation affects the climate and oceans, necessitating strategies to actively remove carbon from the atmosphere. Climate change can trigger self-reinforcing feedback loops that amplify its effects beyond net zero emissions’ scope, posing a severe threat to vulnerable ecosystems such as coral reefs.

Ocean acidification, caused by excess carbon dioxide absorbed by the oceans, endangers marine life, including the delicate corals of the Great Barrier Reef. While aggressive climate action is essential, climate adaptation measures are also crucial to increase the Reef’s resilience to the unavoidable impacts of warming waters, bleaching events, and other climate-related changes.

To save the Great Barrier Reef and the planet, it is key that countries and organisations aim for not just net zero emissions but also ‘climate positivity’, which means actively removing more greenhouse gases from the atmosphere than are emitted. This involves adopting new technologies and practices such as reforestation and regenerative agriculture.

SGV TAKE

There is an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to safeguard the Great Barrier Reef from climate change. To protect it, urgent action is required to halt its decline and preserve its health and resilience.

The report highlighted opportunities for intervention, emphasising the significance of traditional knowledge and the importance of transparent communication to garner support for necessary interventions. It’s a pivotal moment that demands collective action.

By going beyond net zero, we can actively reverse the damage caused by historical emissions and strengthen the resilience of our planet’s ecosystems, including the invaluable Reef. This should be a call to action not only for governments, but for businesses alike. While the importance of a credible emissions reduction plan is undeniable, companies need to evaluate their biodiversity impacts and develop strategies to minimise them.