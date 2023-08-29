Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strategy » Research

Circular use of wastewater could solve energy, emissions and water challenges: UNEP

UNEP has released analysis which says that, despite the growing health and environmental threat caused by untreated wastewater, it could prove an invaluable resource in a circular economy loop.
By Felicia Jackson
29 August 2023, 07:20 Updated: 29 August 2023, 09:23
© Shutterstock / zstockPost Thumbnail

  • Wastewater is a growing health and environmental threat with only 11% of treated wastewater being reused,  while around half is released into rivers, lakes and seas.
  • Wastewater is also associated with emissions, accounting for almost as much as the aviation industry.
  • The report says that wastewater could provide energy, supply 10x the water provided by current global desalination capacity and offset 10% of global fertiliser use.

During World Water Week, ten years after the release of the report Sick Water? The Central Role of Wastewater Management in Sustainable Development, UNEP issued its updated report on wastewater, Wastewater – Turning Problem to Solution, in conjunction with the Global Wastewater Initiative (GWWI) platform and Norwegian non-profit. GRID-Arendal.

Wastewater is an important and valuable resource that can also help avoid the costs of pollution and biodiversity loss. The report argues that, with the right policies in place, it could provide alternative energy to half a billion people, supply over 10 times the water obtained through desalination processes and reduce the demand for synthetic fertilizers.

Leticia Carvalho, head of marine and freshwater branch at UNEP, said: “We must not let the opportunity simply disappear down the drain: it’s time to realize the promise of wastewater as an alternative source of clean water, energy, and important nutrients.”

Wastewater solutions

Despite some progress, billions worldwide still lack access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene; a situation exacerbated by water scarcity caused by conflicts and climate change. By highlighting wastewater’s potential to morph from a climate concern to a solution across a range of challenges, the report lays out strong arguments for investment in the sector.

Intelligent management of wastewater involves recovering and safely reusing its
valuable ingredients, such as nutrients, energy and water. Recovering these resources can deliver multiple co-benefits, such as reduced
dependence on synthetic fertilisers, which constitute up to 25% of the global nitrogen and phosphorus demand in agriculture; diversified energy production, which can
provide electricity for around half a billion people per year; and increased water security, carrying the potential to irrigate around 40 million hectares. To be specific:

  • By generating biogas, heat, and electricity, wastewater could produce five times more energy than is needed for its treatment.
  • Moreover, proper wastewater management could help countries adapt to climate change and reduce water insecurity. Reusing nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium from wastewater could offset 13.4% of the global agricultural nutrient demand – which itself would have a huge impact on emissions.
  • Proper management of wastewater also has the potential to irrigate around 40 million hectares – an area larger than Germany.

Wastewater and the circular economy

The report highlights successful wastewater management examples from various countries, both high and low-income, including China, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, India, Israel, Namibia, Senegal, Sweden, Singapore, the Solomon Islands, and Tunisia, as well as from the Caribbean region. The initiatives explored demonstrate the potential for scalable solutions across multiple climate zones and economies.

The report challenges the view that wastewater is an end-of-pipe problem to be disposed of and, instead, repositions it as a circular economy opportunity: a renewable and valuable resource to be conserved and sustainably managed with the potential to drive new jobs and revenue streams.

“We need to keep the pressure up to improve some critical underlying conditions if these actions are to succeed,” said Peter Harris, director of GRID-Arendal.  “For that to happen, we need more effective governance, investment, supporting innovation, strengthening data, improving capacity to implement and – critically shifting our behaviour – all of us as individuals and institutions.”

SGV Take

While it is an excellent opportunity to explore the potential for wastewater to become a resource rather than a burden, the report also highlights the importance of understanding the interconnections between different sectors. Not only can proper use of wastewater help transform energy generation, cut emissions and tackle water scarcity, but it highlights the need for policymakers to integrate water and climate policies.

It’s critical to remember, as we focus on the impact of extreme heat in the summer of 2023, that much of how we experience climate change is related to water – either through flooding, droughts, or water-borne diseases.

