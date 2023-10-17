Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Strategy » Research

Climate-induced food and water shocks risk $5 trillion losses: Lloyd’s

In a scenario where extreme weather events lead to food and water shocks, Lloyd’s estimates that the world stands to lose $5 trillion over a five-year period. 
By Giulia Bottaro
17 October 2023, 07:23 Updated: 17 October 2023, 09:31
© Shutterstock / Luigi BertelloPost Thumbnail

In a scenario where extreme weather events lead to food and water shocks, Lloyd’s estimates that the world stands to lose $5 trillion over a five-year period. 

  • Lloyd’s, the marketplace for insurance and reinsurance, has partnered with the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies to research systemic risk scenarios.
  • It is intended to help risk owners better understand their exposure to critical threats as well as the role of risk mitigation and insurance protection in building their resilience.
  • The research highlights that there is a significant climate risk protection gap, as only a third of these global economic losses caused by climate-related risks are currently insured.

“Lloyd’s is committed to building society’s understanding and resilience around systemic risk and protecting our customers against increasing climate threats. It is critical that our market continues to collaborate with the public and private sectors to address this challenge at scale and ensure a sustainable future for all,” said Lloyd’s chief executive John Neal.

“We will continue to use our convening power to support global risk resilience, providing risk transfer solutions to support companies and countries in their transition goals.”

What is the purpose of this research?

Lloyd’s Futureset has partnered with the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies to research nine systemic risk scenarios, to help risk owners better understand their exposure to critical threats such as extreme weather, as well as the role of risk mitigation and insurance protection to build their resilience.

This scenario, which is the first to be released, explores how “a hypothetical but plausible” increase in climate change-induced extreme weather events could lead to crop failures of key grains (rice, wheat, corn and soy) and significant global food and water shortages. This, in turn, is expected to cause widespread disruption, damage and economic loss, therefore influencing major shifts in geopolitical alignments and consumer behaviours.

The research is supported by a data tool that provides businesses, governments and insurers with a financial impact assessment of the most significant global threats facing society today, such as the GDP impact of extreme events across 107 countries and at three levels of severity (major, severe, and extreme).

Managing physical and transition risks

Extreme weather events threaten disruption to everyone; from a corporate perspective, transitioning supporting industries at the pace required adds further risks. Respectively, these are called physical and transition risks. According to Lloyd’s, they are happening in parallel and need to be managed carefully, to ensure that the right types of technology are in place to facilitate transformation. 

Global food and water systems are already under chronic pressure from population growth and shifting consumption patterns. They are vulnerable to acute disruption, due to their globalised and interconnected supply chains – adding catastrophic weather events would cause significant disruption to businesses and communities around the world.

Different regions face different risk

The data tool includes regional analysis which illustrates the potential economic losses based on where extreme weather may hit. The recovery time for individual countries or regions depends on the structure of their economy, exposure levels and resilience.

For example, Greater China would feel the largest financial impact, with losses of $4.6 trillion over five years, followed closely by Asia Pacific at $4.5 trillion. As a percentage share of GDP, the Caribbean would be impacted the most by an event focused on its shores, losing 19% of GDP across the five-year period.

The research highlights a significant climate risk protection gap, with estimates suggesting that only a third of the global economic losses caused by extreme weather and climate-related risks are currently insured.

SGV TAKE

This story suggests different takeaways depending on the sector. Agriculture and the food system as a whole ought to invest in adaptation measures to boost their resilience and make sure that they are insured most effectively against the impacts of climate change. 

For the insurance sector, there are both risks and opportunities. On the one hand, it needs to establish plans to evolve in line with the changing climate to avoid exposing itself to major financial losses; on the other hand, the fact that only a third of the estimated $5 trillion losses are insured indicates a major gap in the market that can be filled with the right policies in place.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts