Hidden costs of global agrifood systems worth $10 trillion annually

A UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) study of 154 countries found that current global agricultural systems leave a hidden trail of colossal costs to health, environment and society.

The report found that an amount worth over 10% of the global GDP is lost every single year due to the devastating impacts of agrifood systems.

Agriculture, forestry and other land use changes emit over one-fifth of the world’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions each year but a large part of its costs stems from lost biodiversity, depleted soil fertility, pollution and health effects.

As the world needs to raise its food production by 60-70% to feed more than nine billion people by 2050, tackling these hidden costs is crucial to ensure production is scaled sustainably.

Agriculture is responsible for the livelihood of over 2.6 billion people worldwide, but some of its unsustainable, polluting and environmentally destructive practices are contributing to climate change and nature degradation. The unaffordability of nutritious diets affects the same farmers who work in these supply chains but are underpaid.

These costs are often ignored due to a lack of available high-quality data on hidden costs – an issue studied in-depth in the new FAO report The State of Food and Agriculture (SOFA) 2023, which analysed national-level data for 154 countries.

The agriculture data gap cuts deep into global business

The report found that the hidden health, environmental and social costs of global agrifood systems amounted to a staggering $12.7 trillion in 2020 or over 10% of the world’s GDP recorded in 2020. Per day, this meant over $35 billion being lost worldwide. An annual average was estimated at around $10 trillion.

These ‘hidden costs’ refer to the negative impacts of an agricultural product that are not reflected in its market price, such as ecosystem degradation, productivity loss, poverty and undernourishment. The study also includes hidden benefits or ‘negative hidden costs’, such as a farmer converting cropland to forestland therefore reducing GHG emissions, for which they do not receive compensation.

Low-income countries were found to be the hardest hit as agrifood represents more than a quarter of their GDP, with poverty and undernourishment accounting for half of the total hidden costs, as opposed to less than 12% in middle-income countries and less than 8% in high-income countries.

“In the face of escalating global challenges: food availability, food accessibility and food affordability; climate crisis; biodiversity loss; economic slowdowns and downturns; worsening poverty; and other overlapping crises, the future of our agrifood systems hinges on our willingness to appreciate all food producers, big or small, to acknowledge these true costs, and understand how we all contribute to them, and what actions we need to take,” said FAO director-general QU Dongyu.

What is the main source of hidden costs from agrifood?

According to the report, the biggest hidden costs (over 70%) are driven by diets high in ultra-processed foods, fats and sugar that lead to non-communicable diseases – which cause eight million deaths per year – and obesity. These health issues ultimately cause labour productivity losses, which are particularly widespread in high and upper-middle-income countries.

The second biggest source, responsible for over one-fifth of the total costs, is environment-related and primarily due to additional GHG emissions alongside air and water pollution, and land degradation – which affect all countries. These include the change in carbon stock from land-use change, warming effects of nitrogen emissions from fertiliser, loss in carbon sequestration ability of soil and more.

For example, synthetic nitrogen fertilisers used in agriculture can cause the release of nitrous oxide, a potent GHG with 265 times more global warming potential than CO2 over a century – a cost unaccounted for in the market price of non-organic produce. These fertilisers are solely responsible for more than 2% of global GHG emissions.

Over 39% of these hidden costs are generated in upper-middle-income countries, while lower-middle-income countries account for 22% and low-income countries only contribute a minuscule 3%.

Global agrifood systems urgently need transformation

Global agrifood systems are a major contributor to climate change, biodiversity loss, large-scale pollution and soil degradation. If business as usual continues, this sector could push the world past 1.5°C on its own, especially as emissions from livestock and dairy continue to rise year-on-year.

Moreover, the world also needs to raise its food production by 60-70% to feed more than nine billion people by 2050. According to McKinsey, even by 2030, additional cropland equivalent to Brazil’s land area is required to sustain global demand for food, feed, fuel and natural capital.

Transforming food systems will not only reduce various interconnected environmental, health and economic impacts, but also deliver on the majority of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, all of which are currently not on track to be achieved.

‘True cost accounting’ to drive actionable insights

To address the vast gap in insights on the real costs of agriculture worldwide, the report proposes a new approach: true cost accounting (TCA), powered by innovations in data collection and capacity building.

TCA is a holistic and systemic approach to value and measure the environmental, social, health and economic costs and benefits generated by agrifood systems to facilitate improved decisions by policymakers, businesses, farmers, investors and consumers. It would account for all flows to and from agrifood systems that are not captured by market transactions, and also addresses issues such as address the climate crisis, inequality, poverty and food security.

The first phase is to undertake initial national-level assessments that quantify and analyse hidden costs of agrifood systems across different capitals using available data. The second phase involves in-depth assessments targeting specific components, value chains or sectors of agrifood systems.

Would including the ‘true costs’ of agrifood systems increase food prices?

There is a possibility that higher taxes on synthetic fertiliser use due to its GHG emissions, for example, could increase prices. Nevertheless, TCAs also have significant potential to lower prices by addressing the failures from distributional inefficiency in food systems, and even remain ‘cost neutral’ as farming practices can be switched to low-emitting or regenerative agriculture without the need for harmful pesticides,

FAO considers these identified hidden costs as ‘entry points’ for prioritising interventions and investments. For example, in the environmental field, the costs were found to occur mostly in primary production while pre and post-production costs comprise less than 2% of the total.

Moreover, to avoid distributional failure costs in agrifood systems, the incomes of the moderately poor working in agrifood systems need to increase by 57% on average in low-income countries and 27% in lower-middle-income countries.

SGV TAKE

FAO has calculated the hidden costs of agrifood systems down to each country, and now it is up to national governments and the private sector to leverage this data to help boost the health, environment and welfare of people. The next step is to identify all the agricultural practices leading to these exorbitant costs on society and implement reform to avoid the losses piling up.