The challenges and opportunities of carbon insetting

A new report on carbon insetting highlights the challenges and opportunities of a novel approach to corporate climate action.

New research by Abatable and the International Platform for Insetting explores the potential for carbon insetting.

Successful insetting projects allow companies to transparently reduce their supply chain emissions while creating social, economic and ecological benefits.

Insetting stakeholders must work together in order to fulfil the market’s potential.

The practice of carbon insetting is beginning to take off worldwide, but its role in tackling supply chain emissions risks being curtailed by a resounding lack of consensus. Such are the warnings of a new report by the International Platform for Insetting (IPI) and carbon intelligence platform Abatable.

Understanding carbon insetting

As the climate crisis continues to spiral, companies are under greater pressure than ever before to reduce their impact on the planet. From mandatory reporting and rising costs to the increasing risk of legal action, businesses are being called upon to address each and every touchpoint of their operations.

It is no longer enough simply to consider how one’s company can shrink its own carbon footprint. Now, larger corporations in particular are expected to reduce the emissions of their entire value chain while simultaneously protecting or restoring nature and benefiting surrounding communities.

One way they are doing so is through a practice known as carbon insetting. Rather than offsetting emissions by investing in external projects, insetting is a process of internal intervention within natural ecosystems that are directly connected to the company’s value chain.

Successful insetting projects should deliver quantifiable emissions reductions and carbon sequestration as well as social, economic and ecological value. Beyond their intrinsic benefits, their engagement of different partners within a corporate value chain can encourage the implementation of regenerative, resilient and sustainable business models for the good of each party involved.

Furthermore, companies that adopt the insetting approach can avoid becoming dependent on external offsetting projects that may one day be discredited or disrupted. Instead, they can transparently communicate their efforts to relevant stakeholders.

Market uncertainty undermining potential

Having interviewed 20 project developers and broader industry stakeholders, predominantly within the food and agricultural sector, the IPI and Abatable have identified the opportunities and limitations of this practice. With the right frameworks in place, they believe that insetting could become a hugely effective solution.

Companies could substantially reduce the Scope 3 emissions of complex global value chains, aligning their efforts with the recommendations of the Science-Based Targets initiative and complying with internationally recognised reporting initiatives such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. At the same time, they could strengthen the resilience of their own operations, increase their competitive advantage and protect their business from costs and regulations that may not be satisfied through the more conventional route of carbon offsetting.

Nonetheless, several challenges are yet to be overcome.

Currently, the concept of insetting is poorly defined, resulting in market confusion over where its boundaries lie. For example, market actors within the agricultural sector are uncertain about whether the term should be applied to on-farm efforts or wider landscape initiatives. Companies are also unsure of where the line is drawn between claiming to have reduced Scope 3 emissions and being able to boast of mitigation beyond their own value chain.

Furthermore, there is an overwhelming lack of consensus on how insetting is measured, verified and attributed. Although some initial guidelines have been created or entered into development, there is little sense of alignment. The first standards available are also criticised for being too rigid, failing to account for variations in the availability of traceable data on different industries and commodities.

Given that the practice is still completely unregulated, despite its intersections with various policy measures, companies are often discouraged by the fear that insetting initiatives may not hold up under stakeholder scrutiny. Adding to their concern, the costs of high-integrity projects are as yet unclear, due to the market’s relative novelty.

“An incredible amount of work is going into developing insetting as a trusted decarbonisation practice,” says Pauline Blanc, Abatable’s Policy and Advocacy lead. “But we need to accelerate climate and nature-positive action and key challenges remain, especially around emissions double counting and boundary setting.”

“Having sound principles behind the implementation of insetting projects and how companies claim climate and nature benefits from insetting is therefore crucial if this practice is to scale as an effective and credible solution to meet global climate and nature goals.”

Future steps and recommendations

“We expect to see critical steps forward on these issues in 2024,” Blanc continues. “As our report demonstrates, project developers in the voluntary carbon market can also play a fundamental role by transferring their knowledge to this growing market to enable a positive future for climate, nature and people.”

Indeed, the report concludes with a series of recommendations.

First and foremost, it calls upon standards setters to establish clearer guidance and principles, balancing the need for consistency with the flexibility necessary. They should promote standardised emissions accounting, transparency and an increase in available data to ensure that emissions can be precisely attributed, and that project outcomes can be suitably measured. Credible initiatives should be able to count towards emissions reductions, or else companies will not be incentivised.

Project developers can provide their support by leveraging existing infrastructure such as certifications or supply chain custody systems, which could help in overcoming current gaps in traceable data. This could be done in a phased approach, enabling companies to make gradual progress without reinventing the wheel.

Finally, companies are strongly advised to invest in knowledge and skills as they integrate insetting into their strategic decisions. Rather than optimise for competitive short-term sourcing costs, they should work with their suppliers to enhance the long-term resilience of their operations.

“Collaboration will be key to developing consistent guidance and innovative solutions,” concludes the report. Only with everyone on the same page can the benefits of carbon insetting be fully realised.

SGV TAKE

The IPI and Abatable have provided some insightful guidance on what could be a successful climate solution. That said, insetting will only maintain its traction if every stakeholder involved plays their part.

While we can hope that the report’s recommendations will be widely adopted, insetting stakeholders should not wait and see whether their peers take the leap. Without a few brave pioneers, the market is unlikely to fulfil its potential.