A large-scale shift to returnable plastic packaging can lift corporate profits while simultaneously cutting virgin material and water use, GHG emissions and plastic pollution, according to a new report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF).

Returnable packaging could lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and water use by 35-70% and also be more economical than single-use plastics when scaled up.

A staggering 350 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated each year but less than 10% of it is recycled, generating harmful leakage into ecosystems, land and even human bodies.

The report calls for further collaboration between the public, private and finance sectors to expand reusable plastic packaging through shared infrastructure, standardising packaging and higher return rates.

The analysis, Unlocking a reuse revolution, included input from 60 major organisations including national governments, reuse experts and major brands and retailers such as Danone (EPA:BN), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Nestlé (SIX:NESN) and Unilever (NYSE:UL).

Sander Defruyt, plastics initiative lead at the EMF, said: “It’s time for a reuse revolution. Embracing this gives us the opportunity to tackle plastic pollution, ease pressure on our natural resources, and make strides towards net zero.”

The pressure is on as Global Plastics Treaty talks advance

Even though there is widespread awareness about the issue of plastic pollution, the pressure is mounting to find a solution at a global scale. November 2023 saw the third meeting of over 1900 delegates from around 175 countries to continue negotiations for the first international legally binding instrument to curb plastic pollution, the Global Plastics Treaty.

The summit, however, closed with no plan on how to move the negotiations forward and no formal work before the fourth meeting. There was a deadlock after a small number of countries, such as Saudi Arabia, pushed for loose voluntary agreements and to focus on addressing plastic waste, rather than lowering production.

“The majority had the best intentions and worked to find commonalities among diverse global perspectives, but the entire process was continually delayed by a small number of Member states prioritising plastic and profit before the planet,” said Erin Simon, vice president and head of plastic waste & business at WWF-US.

Nevertheless, more than 100 countries support global bans and phasing out of the most harmful and avoidable plastic products, and over 140 countries want to establish binding rules as opposed to a voluntary treaty. WWF has called on countries to advance information gathering and sharing in the lead-up to the fourth round of negotiations, which will be held in April 2024 in Canada.

Tom, Peacock-Nazil, founder of Seven Clean Seas, commented: “The fossil fuel industry has always depended on plastic to keep them afloat. With the presence of fossil fuel and petrochemical lobbyists at INC-3, far outnumbering the scientists and representatives from vulnerable states, questions have to be asked about the integrity of the UN process.”

Virgin plastic production must reduce

According to the International Energy Agency, the petrochemicals used to produce virgin plastic polymers and other derivatives take up 8-14% of total primary demand for gas and oil respectively. It is also predicted to become the world’s biggest driver of oil demand, more than shipping, aviation and trucks, which will drive major emissions increases.

An earlier 2023 report found that, without a significant shift towards reuse, worldwide virgin plastic use in packaging is unlikely to decrease below today’s levels before 2050.

The true cost of plastic on the environment, health and economies can also be up to 10 times higher for low-income countries, even though they consume less plastic than high-income countries. Developing regions currently use as little as 4 kilogrammes per capita of key plastic polymers but, in high-income countries, this figure can shoot up to 55-80 kilogrammes per capita.

Although many industry players are touting plastic recycling as central to making the industry more circular, it is not the silver bullet solution that is purported to be. Indeed, a 2023 study by the University of Gothenburg found that recycled plastic pellets collected from 13 countries in Africa, South America, Asia and Eastern Europe contained hundreds of toxic chemicals including pesticides, pharmaceuticals, plastics additives and industrial chemicals. The scientists consider recycled plastics “unfit for most purposes and a hindrance in the attempts to create a circular economy”.

Reuse offers a plethora of benefits

The EMF study focuses on returnable packaging which, once bought and returned by customers, is professionally cleaned and refilled before being sold again, and models various existing scenarios. According to the analysis, it is estimated to reduce GHG emissions by 35-69%, water use by 35-70%, and material use by 45-75% for the food, beverage and personal care industries.

Valentine Fournel, head of eco-design and reuse at CITEO, said: “Reuse and refill of packaging are two of the levers we need to activate if we want to reduce our CO2 emissions by at least 80% by 2050 in order to meet the target set by the Paris Agreement in 2015. The development of reuse and refill requires major shifts in the way we produce, we consume, and we deal with packaging once the products they contain have been consumed.”

There are benefits to adopting scaled-up reusable packaging for selected beverage, food, personal care, and fresh food items, and sharing infrastructure is key for the benefits to show. If stakeholders – manufacturers, brands, retailers, service providers, startups – do not collaborate. fragmented efforts will cause a rise in GHG emissions and material use. This is because the new system has not scaled enough to compete with current, optimised single-use production. According to the report, the ‘fragmented effort’ scenario would lead to only 2% of the market share being covered by returnable packaging, while a systematic change would achieve 40% thanks to highly shared infrastructure.

A systemic shift would generate major economic benefits, too. The life-cycle cost of single-use packaging is expected to increase due to the upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility rules – a policy approach that holds companies accountable for the end-of-life management of their products – as well as potential carbon and plastic taxes. For example, returnable beverage bottles could cost 28% less per unit than single-use bottles in a shared and standardised return system that is fully scaled.

Moving to reuse models can also reduce annual plastic leakage to the ocean by 20%, in turn helping to address the microplastic pollution issue.

Scaling returnable packaging past the tipping point

According to EMF, scaling this model will need a huge shift in infrastructure, business and customer behaviour.

The report urges businesses across the value chain to cultivate industry-wide collaboration and establish scaling return systems as a key priority in packaging strategy, with dedicated strategies and efforts. Moreover, industries will need new infrastructure to collect and re-process packaging.

It also calls on policymakers to support and ‘de-risk’ initial investments, provide incentives and ensure a level playing field. It also recommends financial institutions to support the shift in business approach to scaling reuse, research projects and infrastructure investment in return and reuse systems rather than single-use. Citizens also have a role to play by consistently returning packaging to achieve high return rates, and as a watchdog to hold governments, businesses and institutions accountable.

Jean-Pierre Schwetizer, circular economy manager at the European Environmental Bureau, said: “Now the pressure is on policymakers to create the necessary legislative conditions for reuse to thrive, and on business leaders in the fast-moving consumer goods sectors to change their practices, adopting truly circular solutions to end our addiction to single-use packaging.”

SGV TAKE

Plastic is one of the most polluting industries worldwide, responsible for large-scale, irreversible pollution and also drives huge demand for fossil fuels. The food, beverage and personal care industries, which drive demand for single-use plastics, are set to boom as the global population is expected to hit over 9.8 billion in 2050 – but scaling up returnable packaging could paint a different picture. Implementing a systemic change will require government policy and collaboration between industry stakeholders, but it will ultimately deliver major social, environmental and economic benefits.