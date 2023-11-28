The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

According to the latest analysis, agricultural soil has the potential to sequester 27% of the carbon emissions required to meet 2°C targets.

Agricultural lands could sequester nearly a third of global carbon emissions and, with 95% of food being grown in topsoil, healthy soil could provide multiple solutions to global crises.

Up to 40% of the world’s soil is considered degraded, challenging food supply, water filtration and biodiversity.

The potential for healthy soil to sequester 27% of global carbon emissions means it could be the perfect holistic solution to climate, adaptation and biodiversity challenges.

Analysis from Save Soil, a global environmental movement dedicated to raising awareness of the growing soil crisis, has published a quantitative assessment of soil’s remarkable yet little-known potential to sequester carbon.

This new assessment offers a promising solution for climate change mitigation (carbon abatement), with agricultural lands alone estimated to possess an abatement potential of 27% of the necessary carbon emissions sequestration needed to keep temperatures below a 2°C rise.

Dr Muralee Thummarukudy, Director G20 Global Land Initiative Coordination office of the UNCCD, said: “Land and Soil is an important solution against climate change, particularly in carbon sequestration, along with reducing in pollution and restoring biodiversity. It needs a much greater focus. As we can see from this analysis, there is a huge potential here to avoid raising global temperatures to 2 degrees.”

Degraded topsoil is a challenge for more than climate

The world’s diminishing supply of healthy topsoil presents an existential threat to the human species. Not only does it operate as one of the world’s greatest carbon sinks, biodiversity hosts, and water filtration systems, but over 95% of the food on which we rely comes from healthy soil.

Due to unsustainable agricultural practices and overconsumption, however, up to 40% of the world’s soil is now already degraded. The UK is reported to have the most degraded land in Europe, yet we deal with it by adding fertilisers. This creates further problems – many chemical fertilisers are derived from fossil fuels which often end up in the water system.

The potential for agricultural soil based carbon sequestration is immense

The analysis released by Save Soil emphasises the need to maintain the required 3-6% levels of organic matter in our soils, by delving into their unparalleled capacity to act as a natural carbon sink. It demonstrates in clear numerical terms the scale of such sequestration capabilities, showcasing soil’s ability to absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere effectively.

Even by the most conservative of scientific measures, the carbon sequestration potential of global croplands is approximately 10%, with that of grasslands and pasture lands rising to 17%.

Overall, the potential for all lands under farmer stewardship (which could be boosted through stronger incentives) to sequester carbon is a staggering 27% of the carbon emission reduction targets to prevent global heating beyond 2°C above the pre-industrial average.

Healthy soil provides more than GHG sequestration

In tandem with its impact in meeting the Paris Agreement goals, healthy and living soil also plays a significant role in enabling the success of at least 12 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to Save Soil, and indirectly contributing to all 17 of the established SDGs.

Globally, agricultural land area makes up 38% of the Earth’s land surface at approximately 5 billion hectares. This staggering figure suggests the huge impact of agricultural soil health, presenting a compelling case for the incorporation of conservation measures in climate change mitigation strategies worldwide.

In recent years, world leaders and the scientific community at large have become increasingly aware of the necessity of tackling soil degradation in order to prevent climate change. It has been presented as a potential solution to climate change mitigation in three high-level initiatives: the International ‘4 per 1000 Initiative: Soils for Food Security and Climate’, the Koronivia workshops, and the FAO’s RECSOIL programme, launched at UNFCCC COP 21, COP23, and in 2019 respectively.

Initiatives such as these emphasise the crucial message that increasing soil organic carbon content has huge potential to facilitate carbon sequestration and storage capabilities. With degradation continuing to bring both environmental and monetary costs, however, further action is required to place soil preservation at the top of the political agenda at COP28.

Action on soil health could impact multiple challenges

Commenting on the new analysis and the necessity for change, Praveena Sridhar, chief technical officer for Save Soil, said: “It’s time for a paradigm shift in how we perceive and treat our soils – not just as a resource but as a powerful ally in our battle against global warming. By shining a spotlight on the global soil crisis and its potential to be a substantial part of a solution for climate through analysis such as this, and at global forums such as COP28, we can catalyse meaningful action and foster a future where our soils thrive; supporting biodiversity, food security, and a stable climate. We will be making this case in the strongest possible terms at COP28 from our pavilion in the Blue Zone.”

Dr Paul Luu, executive secretary of the International 4per1000 Initiative, added: “Agriculture, and in particular agricultural and forest soils, can provide concrete solutions to the challenge of climate change while at the same time meeting the challenge of food security. We know that agroecological practices improve soil health, and that healthy soils ensure a sustainable food production systems. As this analysis shows, soil is a major factor in carbon sequestration, with healthy soils storing much more carbon. It’s vital that the subject of soil health is placed at the forefront of discussions on climate change, biodiversity and desertification, and that this is urgently reflected in national policies. It’s a key solution.”

SGV TAKE

As we face the facts that despite the ongoing efforts of the climate negotiations the world is moving in the wrong direction, and emissions are heading upwards – with global reductions of 7% per year now needed to keep us on track with Paris goals – and nature and biodiversity are under significant threat, perhaps its time to prioritise those options that address multiple problems.

While the tendency of politicians and corporations is to prioritise the big technical actions, perhaps if we address the degradation of our soils we could solve many of our challenges at once. As Sridhar says: “COP28 presents a unique opportunity for the global community to acknowledge and address such a solution.”