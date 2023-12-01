The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Livestock industry lobbyists have allegedly been plotting to promote the consumption of meat as a sustainable option.

Animal agriculture is responsible for over 50% of the emissions associated with global food production, prompting calls for meat consumption to be reduced.

There is a risk that industry lobbying could stand in the way of necessary measures to reduce the impacts of animal agriculture, but the sector cannot keep running forever.

Investigators from the Guardian and DeSmog have accused several corporations and associations of plotting to promote meat-heavy diets as a sustainable option. According to their report, the industry’s stakeholders have been planning to use the UN’s COP28 convention on climate change to regain support for their operations.

Livestock industry comes under fire

Livestock farming, including both the rearing of animals and the cultivation of food, is responsible for more than half of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with global food production. From the methane released during animals’ digestion to the carbon emitted by land-use conversion, the industry’s footprint cannot be ignored.

Animal agriculture is also a driver of biodiversity loss, deforestation, pollution and waste, contributing to the devastation of natural ecosystems. Of course, this is before we even begin to consider the ethical implications of animal cruelty, antibiotic resistance or the illegal takeover of indigenous land.

As the negative consequences of livestock farming have grown more apparent, the industry has come under fire. Investors are increasingly wary of providing support, and policymakers are closing in. Supermarkets have been criticised for promoting meat products, and climate scientists have broadly agreed that consumption must be dramatically reduced.

Despite all the pushback, it seems that the industry will not be giving in without a fight.

Plotting a PR push during COP28

“Any credible action to reduce emissions in the food sector will inevitably lead to a reduction in the total volume of meat and dairy products produced,” says Nusa Urbancic, chief executive of the Changing Markets Foundation. “The industry is terrified of that and has been deploying multiple tactics to delay the inevitable.”

Just as Urbancic suggests, DeSmog and the Guardian have exposed a trove of suspicious activity. According to their report, livestock industry stakeholders have been carefully plotting a devious strategy to promote the consumption of animal products at the UN’s convention on climate change.

Uncovered documents, produced by none other than the industry-funded Global Meat Alliance, reportedly show that major meat companies and trade associations intend to come out in “full force” during COP28.

The Alliance has allegedly encouraged its members to adhere to a core messaging strategy, rebranding meat as an environmentally beneficial commodity with an important role to play in feeding the world. If they struggle to do so, a notorious PR agency will be on hand to keep them on track.

Additional documents seen by the investigators contained further details of the industry’s plans. They describe how COP28 was described as a “challenging environment”, within which the livestock industry would have a tough “job to do”. Earlier drafts suggested that several industry groups, including the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, may have considered working with social media influencers, though this accusation has been denied.

Lobbying on the frontlines

Several of the world’s largest meat producers, including Brazil’s JBS (BVMF:JBSS3) and US-headed Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), were reportedly listed as planning to show up in person at COP28. The list obtained by investigators also included a number of lobbying groups including the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC).

“It is hard to understand why decision-makers would allow companies like JBS to have a seat at the table at climate negotiations,” Urbancic ponders. “They are simply not credible partners in these crucial talks, especially now when the time for action is rapidly running out.”

While their presence alone is certainly questionable, the real concern is that livestock industry stakeholders will be actively participating in COP’s proceedings. Both NAMI and MLA are to host events at their country’s pavilion, while the USDEC will co-sponsor the hub of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture. For a cost of between $10,000 and $200,000 apiece, fellow co-sponsors including Croplife and Bayer (ETR:BAYN) will be allowed to invite their own guests to host their own receptions.

SGV TAKE

The revelations from DeSmog and the Guardian suggest that the livestock industry is determined to dig its heels in.

On the one hand, this resistance is somewhat alarming. Without collective ambition and collaboration, it is hard to imagine problems being solved. On the other, this could be seen as the desperate measures of an industry that is already being forced to change.

Although there is a real risk that negotiators may succumb to these tactics, recent trends would suggest that governments, investors and consumers alike are quickly growing aware of reality. The necessary changes will not take place overnight, but the market has started an unstoppable shift. Industry stakeholders ought to abandon their pride and align themselves with this new direction, or else their stubbornness will see them being left behind.