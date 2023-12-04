Nature-based infrastructure can boost almost all UN SDGs

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Scaling Nature-based Infrastructure (NbI) can help achieve the targets set by the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework, as well as almost all the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A new report found that supporting current built infrastructure with Nature-based Solutions (NbS) delivers a plethora of benefits.

The SDGs could generate profits of up to $17 trillion and provide over 380 million jobs globally, but the world is currently not on track to achieving any of them.

Over 92% of SDG targets are achievable through investing in infrastructure.

The new report, Nature-based infrastructure: How natural infrastructure can address sustainable development challenges and the triple planetary crisis, was compiled by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UNOPS and the University of Oxford. It found that NbI solutions can influence 79% of the SDGs and provide benefits across business, environment and local communities.

Steven Crosskey, UNOPS deputy director of the infrastructure and project management group, said: “Decisions now on infrastructure investments can determine the ability to achieve our collective global agenda with regards to the agenda 2030, including tackling the triple planetary crises of climate, environment and biodiversity loss to ensure the quality of our common future.”

Infrastructure demand is on the rise amidst worsening planetary crises

The Global Infrastructure Hub estimates that meeting the global demand for services by 2040 will require over $94 trillion of investment in sustainable infrastructure. This includes sectors such as real estate, transport, social, oil and gas, telecom, mining, as well as buildings such as hospitals and power stations.

Infrastructure plays a key role in fostering climate-compatible development, as it is responsible for 79% of all GHG emissions and 88% of all adaptation costs.

Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, UNEP industry and economy division director, said: “The world is facing the enormous challenge of meeting the rapidly increasing demand for infrastructure services in a way that is low carbon, resource efficient, nature positive.”

What are Nature-based Infrastructure solutions?

NbI solutions use nature through restoration, protection, improved management or creation of ecosystems to provide services relevant to the functioning of infrastructure and the built environment. It is also known as green, natural or ecological infrastructure and benefits humans and biodiversity simultaneously as a foundational attribute.

For example, using vegetation to stabilise a slope generates supports the safe functioning of adjacent roads. Rain gardens or shallow areas planted with native vegetation can capture and filter stormwater runoff, reducing flooding risk and improving water quality. Similarly, living shorelines of coral reefs, seagrass and mangroves can protect coasts from flood damage.

NbI has risen in use in recent years. Singapore is known for the use of green roofs, and also has projects such as its first man-made waterway, the Punggol waterway, that incorporates rain gardens, aquatic plants and bio-retention swales for a sustainable urban drainage system. The UK has created a £12.5 million fund for NbS such as restoring landscapes with wood pasture, orchards and grasslands to sequester carbon.

Nature-based projects are estimated to be worth $7.3 trillion worth of goods and services, according to the Taskforce on Nature Markets.

Why should businesses invest in NbI to achieve climate goals?

The world invests colossal funding into infrastructure across all sectors: in 2023, it amounted to over $2.9 trillion. At the same time, the large-scale destruction of nature is threatening more than half of the world’s GDP.

According to the UNEP report, NbI can address both climate change adaptation and mitigation by developing system-wide resilience across ecosystems, the built environment, the economy, society and the environment. In fact, an earlier 2022 UNEP report found that investments into NbS, which includes NbI, must almost double to $384 billion a year by 2025 to keep climate and biodiversity goals in sight.

The report found that the greatest impact on the SDGs occurred when NbS were combined with built infrastructure assets; together, they could influence up to 95% of all SDG targets. For example, seawalls can be boosted by propagating mangroves, salt marshes and coral reefs as coastal infrastructure, contributing to SDGs such as climate action, sustainable cities and communities, life on land and below water.

Because NbI by definition includes benefits for nature, it can help to halt and reverse the loss of nature, reduce pollution, ensure that biodiversity values are taken into account when planning for nature, and boosting nature and human health. It can also provide benefits to Indigenous Peoples, women and children by sustainably managing local ecosystems, contributing to their safety and wellbeing, and facilitating financial flows to nature.

NbI in cities is, on average, 42% cheaper and creates 36% more value than relying only on grey infrastructure to provide the same services, with a much smaller environmental impact. For example, deploying NbI around retail outlets has been found to enhance customer footfall and sales. The report found that managing vegetation under transmission lines in Belgium has not only increased biodiversity, but also reduced maintenance costs by up to four times over 30 years.

According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, for every $1 invested, NbI can generate up to 30 times in returns alongside major co-benefits for society. For example, planting additional trees in residential areas reduces the need for cooling and health risks from extreme heat. The restoration of mangroves, coral reefs and shoreline vegetation has provided livelihood opportunities and flood protection for more than 8,600 people in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where $15.3 billion worth of public and private infrastructure assets are at risk from flooding.

Tripling investment in NbS, which includes NbI, by 2030 could also create 20 million jobs globally, especially in rural areas.

Deploying NbI to reap benefits

The report highlights that NbI is the only type of infrastructure that can contribute to “mutual, synergistic progress” on sustainable development, climate change and biodiversity to achieve global environmental goals in a cost-effective way.

Over 92% of SDG targets are achievable through investing in infrastructure, from improving water accessibility to investing in renewable energy. Concerning the Global Biodiversity Framework, NbI can influence three of the four long-term goals and 70% of the 23 targets.

The report recommends ensuring that NbI solutions are systematically incorporated into infrastructure planning and development, including mandating its inclusion into contracts and design for infrastructure where feasible in collaboration with experts and local communities.

Researchers emphasised the need for interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral collaboration by policymakers and practitioners to integrate nature into mainstream infrastructure planning and design, provide more data on the long-term performance of NbI, and catalyse the development of innovative financing models that can account for its wide-ranging benefits.

SGV TAKE

NbI offers yet another solution with multiple co-benefits that can help achieving global climate and biodiversity goals – which applies to businesses, too. It should be prioritised as a solution to decarbonise the built environment industry and other infrastructure development.