Nature-based infrastructure can boost almost all UN SDGs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Strategy » Research

Nature-based infrastructure can boost almost all UN SDGs

Scaling Nature-based Infrastructure (NbI) can help achieve the targets set by the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework, as well as almost all the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
By Sraddha Sabu
4 December 2023, 11:17 Updated: 4 December 2023, 11:18
© Shutterstock / SunflowereyPost Thumbnail

Scaling Nature-based Infrastructure (NbI) can help achieve the targets set by the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework, as well as almost all the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

  • A new report found that supporting current built infrastructure with Nature-based Solutions (NbS) delivers a plethora of benefits.
  • The SDGs could generate profits of up to $17 trillion and provide over 380 million jobs globally, but the world is currently not on track to achieving any of them. 
  • Over 92% of SDG targets are achievable through investing in infrastructure. 

The new report, Nature-based infrastructure: How natural infrastructure can address sustainable development challenges and the triple planetary crisis, was compiled by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UNOPS and the University of Oxford. It found that NbI solutions can influence 79% of the SDGs and provide benefits across business, environment and local communities. 

Steven Crosskey, UNOPS deputy director of the infrastructure and project management group, said: “Decisions now on infrastructure investments can determine the ability to achieve our collective global agenda with regards to the agenda 2030, including tackling the triple planetary crises of climate, environment and biodiversity loss to ensure the quality of our common future.”

Infrastructure demand is on the rise amidst worsening planetary crises 

The Global Infrastructure Hub estimates that meeting the global demand for services by 2040 will require over $94 trillion of investment in sustainable infrastructureThis includes sectors such as real estate, transport, social, oil and gas, telecom, mining, as well as buildings such as hospitals and power stations.

Infrastructure plays a key role in fostering climate-compatible development, as it is responsible for 79% of all GHG emissions and 88% of all adaptation costs.

Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, UNEP industry and economy division director, said: “The world is facing the enormous challenge of meeting the rapidly increasing demand for infrastructure services in a way that is low carbon, resource efficient, nature positive.”

What are Nature-based Infrastructure solutions?

NbI solutions use nature through restoration, protection, improved management or creation of ecosystems to provide services relevant to the functioning of infrastructure and the built environment. It is also known as green, natural or ecological infrastructure and benefits humans and biodiversity simultaneously as a foundational attribute.

For example, using vegetation to stabilise a slope generates supports the safe functioning of adjacent roads. Rain gardens or shallow areas planted with native vegetation can capture and filter stormwater runoff, reducing flooding risk and improving water quality. Similarly, living shorelines of coral reefs, seagrass and mangroves can protect coasts from flood damage. 

NbI has risen in use in recent years. Singapore is known for the use of green roofs, and also has projects such as its first man-made waterway, the Punggol waterway, that incorporates rain gardens, aquatic plants and bio-retention swales for a sustainable urban drainage system. The UK has created a £12.5 million fund for NbS such as restoring landscapes with wood pasture, orchards and grasslands to sequester carbon.

Nature-based projects are estimated to be worth $7.3  trillion worth of goods and services, according to the Taskforce on Nature Markets

Why should businesses invest in NbI to achieve climate goals?

The world invests colossal funding into infrastructure across all sectors: in 2023, it amounted to over $2.9 trillion. At the same time, the large-scale destruction of nature is threatening more than half of the world’s GDP.

According to the UNEP report, NbI can address both climate change adaptation and mitigation by developing system-wide resilience across ecosystems, the built environment, the economy, society and the environment. In fact, an earlier 2022 UNEP report found that investments into NbS, which includes NbI, must almost double to $384 billion a year by 2025 to keep climate and biodiversity goals in sight. 

The report found that the greatest impact on the SDGs occurred when NbS were combined with built infrastructure assets; together, they could influence up to 95% of all SDG targets. For example, seawalls can be boosted by propagating mangroves, salt marshes and coral reefs as coastal infrastructure, contributing to SDGs such as climate action, sustainable cities and communities, life on land and below water. 

Because NbI by definition includes benefits for nature, it can help to halt and reverse the loss of nature, reduce pollution, ensure that biodiversity values are taken into account when planning for nature, and boosting nature and human health. It can also provide benefits to Indigenous Peoples, women and children by sustainably managing local ecosystems, contributing to their safety and wellbeing, and facilitating financial flows to nature.

NbI in cities is, on average, 42% cheaper and creates 36% more value than relying only on grey infrastructure to provide the same services, with a much smaller environmental impact. For example, deploying NbI around retail outlets has been found to enhance customer footfall and sales. The report found that managing vegetation under transmission lines in Belgium has not only increased biodiversity, but also reduced maintenance costs by up to four times over 30 years. 

According to the International Institute for Sustainable Development, for every $1 invested, NbI can generate up to 30 times in returns alongside major co-benefits for society. For example, planting additional trees in residential areas reduces the need for cooling and health risks from extreme heat. The restoration of mangroves, coral reefs and shoreline vegetation has provided livelihood opportunities and flood protection for more than 8,600 people in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where $15.3 billion worth of public and private infrastructure assets are at risk from flooding. 

Tripling investment in NbS, which includes NbI,  by 2030 could also create 20 million jobs globally, especially in rural areas. 

Deploying NbI to reap benefits 

The report highlights that NbI is the only type of infrastructure that can contribute to “mutual, synergistic progress” on sustainable development, climate change and biodiversity to achieve global environmental goals in a cost-effective way. 

Over 92% of SDG targets are achievable through investing in infrastructure, from improving water accessibility to investing in renewable energy. Concerning the Global Biodiversity Framework, NbI can influence three of the four long-term goals and 70% of the 23 targets. 

The report recommends ensuring that NbI solutions are systematically incorporated into infrastructure planning and development, including mandating its inclusion into contracts and design for infrastructure where feasible in collaboration with experts and local communities. 

Researchers emphasised the need for interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral collaboration by policymakers and practitioners to integrate nature into mainstream infrastructure planning and design, provide more data on the long-term performance of NbI, and catalyse the development of innovative financing models that can account for its wide-ranging benefits. 

SGV TAKE 

NbI offers yet another solution with multiple co-benefits that can help achieving global climate and biodiversity goals – which applies to businesses, too. It should be prioritised as a solution to decarbonise the built environment industry and other infrastructure development. 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts