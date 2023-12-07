The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A report launched at COP28 makes the business case for companies and investors to finance climate adaptation and resilience.

According to the analysis, every dollar a company invests in implementing adaptation and resilience measures can yield up to $15 in benefits.

Extreme weather damage from 2000 to 2019 cost around $16.3 million per hour, and is only expected to rise substantially as climate change intensifies.

Without investing in climate adaptation for resilient business models and revenue streams, businesses risk severe losses in the future.



Finance Day at COP28 highlighted the need to step up finance flows to fund climate action. According to the Independent High-Level Expert Group in Climate Finance, achieving the goals set by the Paris Agreement will require significant scaling up of funding, such as a 15-fold increase in private climate finance to emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).

While this task may seem daunting, financing climate adaptation and resilience actually presents a very lucrative opportunity for businesses, according to a new report launched at the climate summit. From Risk to Reward: The Business Imperative to Finance Climate Adaptation & Resilience was published by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in collaboration with the Global Resilience Partnership (GRP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The business case for adaptation and resilience has been elusive and entry points have been unclear,” said Rich Lesser, BCG’s global chair. “This report shows how companies and financiers can invest in ways that benefit their bottom line and contribute to the wellbeing of people and the planet. Unless private enterprises take these actions, they will face significant disruptions, impacting continuity, productivity, and growth.”

Climate change is a top business risk

The climate risks faced by business are simply colossal. Climate change has cost the economy over $143 billion per year since 2000, is expected to cut world GDP by as much as $23 trillion annually by 2050 and is currently threatening over 1.2 billion jobs.

According to the Global Risks Report 2023, natural disasters, biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse, and natural resource crises are among the top most critical global threats over the next decade. The first half of 2023 has already seen global insured losses from natural catastrophes reach $50 billion, 70% of which were caused by severe thunderstorms.

Supply chains and trade routes have also been heavily disrupted. According to recent projections, climate-aggravated extreme weather events are likely to cause food and water-related shocks worth $5 trillion over the coming five years.

To guard against future losses, investors are now seeking out transparent corporate disclosure on ESG risks and protective measures. This is piling pressure on companies to collect and analyse ESG data in order to paint a clear picture.

Investment in climate adaptation is rising

The UN Environment Programme estimates that $194-$366 billion per year ought to be invested in global resilience to finance adaptation and avert catastrophic damage to lives, livelihoods and economic activity. Fortunately, BCG’s latest analysis found that companies are now investing in adaptive measures, such as supply chain resilience and flood protection.

For example, the Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming, an impact investment fund created by Danone (EPA:BN), Firmenich, Mars, and Veolia, is training farmers in Madagascar to use climate-smart techniques to grow vanilla, thereby safeguarding the resilience of their supply chain. Mars Sustainable Solutions has also invested in restoring coral reefs globally, with its Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System in partnership with companies and governments.

Governments are also taking action towards climate resilience. In November 2021, the US’ Biden administration announced the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience, which includes measures such as developing resilient infrastructure at scale and aims to support over half a billion people in developing countries to adapt to climate change by 2030.

In Bangladesh, meanwhile, where there is severe risk from flooding and cyclones, the Government has been investing in the development of early-warning systems, the construction of flood-resistant infrastructure and the promotion of climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Investment in climate resilience promises significant business advantage

The BCG report reveals that companies which are already implementing resilience measures, such as water collection, storage efficiency and regenerative agriculture, are realising major benefit-to-cost ratios. Every dollar a company invests in implementing adaptation and resilience measures can yield from $2 to $15 in benefits.

Notably, companies that provide adaptation and resilience solutions were found to earn returns of up to 77 times their current revenues across food, health, water, energy and other sectors. Interventions in EMDEs delivered some of the highest returns.

BCG’s conclusions are further supported by the conclusions of a previous report from the World Economic Forum, which estimated that nature-positive shifts that build climate resilience in the household and personal care business could generate $62 billion annually by 2030.

The report recommends that traditional definitions of return on investment from cashflow generation should expand as the climate-risk horizon evolves. If the term ‘investment returns’ were broadened to include protecting value that is at serious risk from climate change, companies could ensure business continuity and long-term benefits for themselves, as well as for local communities, economies, and critical ecosystems.

Capturing the opportunity of climate resilience

The report highlighted three main opportunities for businesses and investors:

Protect: implementing and financing resilience and adaptation measures to safeguard supply chains, operations, assets and other value at risk from future losses. Grow: to grow the overall market of resilience and adaptation solutions, financing companies that develop resilience and adaptation solutions or product lines to create climate-resilient revenue streams. Participate: the opportunity for collaboration between the private sector and public sector to finance and implement capital projects and deploy finance towards vehicles that support a portfolio of projects.

Still, there remains a crucial role for government action if investment is to be unlocked at the necessary scale. Currently, only around 2% of adaptation funds for public benefit come from the private sector. According to BCG, the public and social sectors hold most of the catalytic financial instruments that can enable the technical and environmental assistance needed to de-risk investments and enable private financing for adaptation.

The report also highlights that international financial institutions are increasingly engaging with asset managers and other institutions to develop mechanisms, such as blended funds, that direct larger pools of capital toward a portfolio of adaptation and resilience investments in EMDEs.

SGV TAKE

Given that ignoring the climate risk of investments is bound to set businesses down a path of future failure, companies and their stakeholders must build climate-resilient business models and revenue streams. This report provides a useful framework for the private sector to follow.