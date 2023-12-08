New methodologies open Pandora’s box of emissions liability

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

A single year’s worth of greenhouse emissions from just a handful of oil and gas majors could result in at least at least 360,000 premature deaths, according to Greenpeace’s analysis.

Fossil fuel companies have been quick to defend themselves, with their industry’s future on the line at COP28.

The development of new research methodologies presents a whole new world of corporate risk and liability.

Greenpeace has released a shocking report on the temperature-related premature deaths that could come as a result of the emissions released by nine fossil fuels companies over the course of a single year. According to its analysis, at least 360,000 people could have their lives shortened by the activity that took place in 2022.

“Just one year of emissions will create deadly ripples until the end of the century,” said Lisa Göldner, representing Greenpeace’s Fossil Free Revolution campaign. “If the fossil fuel industry continues extracting and burning fossil fuels at today’s scale, millions of people all over the world could die prematurely.”

One year of fossil fuels costs hundreds of thousands of lives

The findings of Greenpeace’s study are based on the self-reported emissions of nine European oil and gas giants: Shell (LSE:SHEL), TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE), BP (LSE:BP), Equinor (OSE:EQNR), Eni (BSE:ENI), Repsol (BME:REP), OMV (XWBO:OMV), Orlen (GPW:PKN), and Wintershall Dea. In total, the companies had released approximately 2.7 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022.

Using a novel methodology developed by US academic R. Daniel Bressler, the researchers were able to estimate how many lives could be shortened by 2100 as a result of how these emissions will contribute to the steady rise of global temperatures.

Even their most conservative guesses suggest that at least 360,000 people will meet an early demise due to activities that have already taken place. Shell’s operations had the highest projected mortality, potentially causing around 130,000 premature deaths. TotalEnergies followed with 57,000 while BP came in third with 45,000. Even Wintershall Dea, with the lowest projected mortality cost, was found responsible for approximately 10,000 lives.

Given that these figures only include premature deaths caused directly by rising temperatures, the true number of fatalities will likely be higher. Climate change comes with a full range of consequences, such as flooding, wildfires, drought and disease, each of which brings its own death toll.

Furthermore, Bressler’s methodology does not account for the air pollution that comes from burning fossil fuels, nor the industry’s regular hazards. It is also worth noting that the accuracy of Greenpeace’s estimates depends entirely on the accuracy of each company’s self-reported emissions.

Ultimately, only one thing is certain. No matter what the true figure is now, it will only continue to rise for as long as the world maintains any dependence on fossil fuels.

Fossil fuel giants on the defence

“The key message/take away from tools or methods such as the “Mortality Cost of Carbon (MCC)” is to reduce GHG emissions as fast as possible and to highlight the importance and significant change which can be achieved,” says OMV, adding that any forecasting model based on mathematical calculations is bound to come with uncertainties.

“Connecting specific companies to a specific number of temperature related excess fatalities, is inappropriate and inconclusive,” the company states. “Climate related risks and impacts driven by global temperature increases due to rising CO2 concentration in the atmosphere are also a major risk for OMV, its operations and value chain. This is one of the reasons why reducing carbon emissions is at the center of OMV’s Strategy.”

“We would like to stress that unbiased and fair information about ORLEN GHG emissions cannot overlook the company’s actions towards reduction of its carbon footprint,” echoes a spokesperson on Orlen’s behalf, before explaining that the company has recently updated its Climate Policy to include more ambitious commitments and strategic plans.

“Wintershall Dea is determined to thrive while helping to solve two of today’s greatest global challenges: meeting the world’s growing energy needs while delivering on climate targets and decarbonisation,” says Daria Prokhorova, representing the German oil major.

“We believe that we are well-positioned to produce gas and oil in a responsible manner coupled with a low greenhouse gas emission intensity,” Prokhorova continues, citing the company’s latest Sustainability Report and reiterating its support of the EU’s net zero goals.

Eni’s defence goes so far as to threaten Greenpeace with legal action.

“The report is groundless,” claims a company spokesperson. “We reserve the right to express our reasons in Court, and to assess new legal initiatives (including criminal ones in any appropriate jurisdiction) for defamatory and slander assertions.”

The remaining companies have also been approached for response, with Shell declining to comment.

Capturing the spirit of COP28

Having launched its report at COP28, Greenpeace is calling on the world’s governments to commit to a rapid phase-out of coal, oil and gas, including an outright ban on future extraction.

Although this suggestion has finally made its way onto the table, there is still a full week of fraught negotiations to go. As things currently stand, the phasing out of fossil fuels has been proposed as one of several options, with powerful opposition at that.

Taking things one step further, Greenpeace is urging world leaders to increase their taxation of fossil fuel companies, with the extra funding being used to compensate the most vulnerable countries for loss and damage induced by climate change for which they are barely responsible. According to its calculations, the nine companies studied made a combined total of over $163 billion in profit through 2022 while developing countries were left to bear the rising costs of their own devastation.

Finally, Greenpeace hopes that criminal justice systems could be effectively used to prosecute oil and gas majors for endangering human life and causing harm to the planet. It has reportedly consulted a number of independent legal experts to determine whether this would be possible, concluding that there are indeed legal grounds for the concept of ‘climate homicide’ but that existing laws are yet to be properly tested.

SGV TAKE

Whether or not these demands are met, Greenpeace’s study presents a whole new world of corporate risk and liability. With new methodologies such as Bressler’s, companies in almost any industrial sector could find themselves accused of something as abhorrent as loss of life.

Though it is unlikely that every corner shop or office space that leaves its light on a little too long will soon face allegations of murder, those with a more dramatic impact on the planet best make sure that they are able to fight their case. Rather than ignoring a subject that is only going to be further researched, they ought to align themselves fully with the transition to a fair and sustainable future.