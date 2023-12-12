The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The emissions generated in a petrochemical hotspot in Europe have been linked to over 25,000 years of healthy lives lost and 57 billion species affected.

The analysis of petrochemical facilities across regions in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands found that 125 million tonnes of toxic chemicals have been released into the atmosphere since 2010.

Petrochemical emissions have been associated with higher rates of certain cancers, poor birth outcomes and respiratory illnesses, as well as biodiversity loss.

Report author Planet Tracker called on financial investors in the region, such as BlackRock, Vanguard and JPMorgan Chase, to hold the responsible companies to account.

Toxic petrochemical-related emissions have resulted in 24,640 years of healthy life lost and damage to over 57 billion species in Europe, according to a new report by Planet Tracker, a non-profit think tank. It analysed 1,093 facilities in one of the world’s largest concentrations of petrochemical facilities: the trilateral chemical region of Europe, consisting of Flanders in Belgium, North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and the whole of Netherlands.



Thalia Bofiliou, senior investment analyst in Planet Tracker’s Plastic programme, said: “Unlike carbon emissions, which are a common component of net zero transition plans, toxic releases are largely hidden from the agendas of corporates, financiers and policymakers.”

What are toxic emissions from petrochemicals?

Petrochemicals derive from petroleum or natural gas and are used as feedstocks to manufacture a range of products for various industries such as agriculture, transportation and construction. These include plastics, packaging, medicines, cosmetics, furniture, fertilisers, solar power panels and wind turbines.

The toxic emissions produced in the process include chemicals such as ethylene oxide, chlorine, metals, zinc, copper and mercury, some of which are classified as carcinogens.

Areas with petrochemical facilities have been found to hold significant health risks for residents. A prominent example is Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’, an area with more than 200 petrochemical facilities, within which cancer rates are up to 50 times higher than the US national average, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Moreover, pollution from chemicals and waste is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss according to the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Convention and the Minamata Convention for Mercury.

Severe human and ecosystem impacts

The chemical industry of the trilateral chemical region of Europe employs more than 350,000 people, with an annual turnover of over €180 billion.

When analysing the industry’s negative impacts, Planet Tracker assessed for four parameters: the weight of the toxic pollutants released; the risk faced by the ecosystem; Risk Screening Environmental Indicators (RSEI) hazards as set by the EPA; and human toxicity. The latter measures the risk to human health from pollutant releases and quantifies the potential impact in terms of disability-adjusted life years or DALYs – the sum of years of life lost due to premature mortality or years lived with a disability due to prevalent causes of the condition in a population.

The research found that BASF (XETRA: BAS) and Solvay (EBR: SOLB), both Europe-based multinational chemical companies, were the worst polluters in the area, responsible for 18.3 million tonnes and 16.5 million tonnes respectively, and appeared in the top five of all four metrics analysed. BASF was the most toxic polluter across three categories, followed by Shell (LSE: SHEL) for RSEI hazard.

A spokesperson for BASF says: “BASF has no details regarding the information utilized by Planet Tracker and therefore is unable to comment on the validity of its methodology and analysis. However, the chemical industry is one of the most highly regulated industries. BASF continuously cooperates with national regulators and has built a track record of meeting or exceeding federal and state environmental, health and safety standards, including the permits issued pursuant to those standards. BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion.”

According to the analysis, between 2010 and 2021, over 17 million kilogrammes of toxic chemicals were accidentally released into the environment. Germany accounted for the greatest harm to species, while Belgium had the worst impact on humans.

Planet Tracker said that it was informed, during discussions with the European Environment Agency (EEA), that there had been significant issues with reporting under the Pollutant Release and Transfer Registers Protocol, such as submitted data with large reporting errors and a lack of reporting for several years. The Protocol was established to enhance public access to information on pollution emissions.

Petrochemical investors largely ignore harm but are exposed to risks

Despite the major risks posed by petrochemical toxicity, Planet Tracker found that investors appear to be largely overlooking the issue. This could be because toxic emissions are viewed as an unpriced pollutant, as the current regulatory focus remains on carbon and plastic waste rather than other emissions.

Almost 5,000 financial institutions fund petrochemical plants in the trilateral chemical region, led by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) with 5.4% of total investments, Vanguard with 5.2% and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) with 3.6%, In terms of debt financing, Citigroup (NASDAQ:C) was the leader with 6.4% of total 10-year capital underwriting, including equity, loans and bonds, followed closely by JPMorgan with 6.3% and Bank of America with 5.2% (NYSE:BAC).

Bofiliou said: “Given the vast implications they (petrochemical toxic emissions) pose to the health of both the planet and its people, action to minimise their risk is critical. Identifying those producers responsible for much of the emissions is an important step, but it is the financial institutions that have the ultimate power to bring about sweeping change and ensure improved, healthier lives for millions of people.”

The report emphasised that a tightening of regulatory standards would change the business-as-usual approach. This includes the ongoing negotiations for a Global Plastic Treaty, which would curb toxic releases, and leave investors open to regulatory risk if they do not pressure the industry to change. For example, according to earlier analysis, major plastic companies be exposed to a risk of $20-100 billion in liabilities and litigation costs by the next decade.

How financiers can avoid litigation risk

Planet Tracker called on financiers to undertake due diligence to determine whether these toxic footprints are acceptable. It said that the primary questions that financiers should be asking about their investments are:

Are they aware of their investment or financing exposure to individual petrochemical facilities?

Have they examined their total toxic footprint and that of each facility?

Do companies and facilities share the complete set of pollution data?

The think tank also published a data dashboard along with the report to help financial institutions pinpoint the worst polluters and minimise toxic releases. It recommended that financial institutions should regard these as a minimum obligation and be mindful of the potential pollution impacts, especially to local communities.

SGV TAKE

As the risk associated with petrochemical emissions can be lethal not only for residents in the trilateral chemical region but also for the local biodiversity, stakeholders must urgently prioritise curbing their impact.