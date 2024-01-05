AI and satellites expose undetected ocean activity

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Novel technologies have exposed an enormous amount of undisclosed and undetected activity with a devastating impact on the world’s oceans.

Using satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI), researchers have uncovered hidden economic activity that severely impacts the health of our oceans.

Improvements in data collection could support the prevention of unsustainable or illicit activity.

Businesses can either take advantage of new information or face the consequences of increased exposure.

All over the world, oceans are being exploited for their economic potential. Industries including fishing, shipping and the production of energy generate at least $1.5 trillion per year, a figure expected to double by 2030, but their excessive activity has severe implications for the environment.

In order to preserve the health of our oceans and maintain the critical services they provide, industrial activity must be carefully monitored and reported. According to the latest research, there is significant room for improvement.

Undisclosed and undetected activity

The study, published in Nature, exposes an enormous amount of industrial activity that goes undetected by conventional monitoring systems and is not reported by those responsible. Using technologies such as satellite imagery, GPS data and AI, the researchers were able to identify current blind spots and fill them with the evidence needed to paint a clear picture of what truly goes on at sea.

Ultimately, the researchers estimate that up to 76% of industrial fishing vessels are not publicly tracked, nor are 21-30% of vessels linked to the energy sector or maritime transport. They identified around 28,000 offshore structures, including oil platforms, wind turbines, bridges and farms, noting that the number of turbines has more than doubled since 2017 and now exceeds the number of oil platforms.

Due to the lack of accurate, publicised data on industrial vessels and platforms, authorities, researchers and watchdog organisations have struggled to establish their oversight. According to the new study, their reliance on conventional monitoring systems has led them to several incorrect conclusions.

For example, the scant amount of information previously available has tended to suggest that Europe and Asia are roughly equal in their fishing activity. With more advanced mapping techniques, however, the data reveals that 70% of fishing vessels are operating in Asia compared to 10% within Europe’s boundaries

“Our research builds on existing technology to provide a much more complete picture than has been available until now,” comments Jennifer Raynor, who co-authored the study as an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We filled these gaps by using artificial intelligence models to identify fishing vessels, nonfishing vessels and fixed infrastructure in 2 million gigabytes of satellite-based radar images and optical images.”

Making use of the data

The newly collected data has now been made freely available via an online portal hosted by Global Fishing Watch, a non-profit organisation closely involved in the research. It will be maintained, updated and expanded over time, harnessing the novel techniques developed and exploring the use of emerging technologies.

“Our new map and data provide the most comprehensive public picture available,” Raynor concludes. “We expect that this research will support evidence-based decision-making and help to make ocean management more fair, effective and sustainable.”

Indeed, the new information could be used in a number of applications. It could help fishery managers monitor the exploitation of local stocks and enable authorities to spot illegal activity. At the macro level, it could expose maritime activities that breach international sanctions, such as exports of seafood from North Korea.

Accurate data on the passage of vessels and the development of offshore energy could also prove useful in quantifying emissions or tracking the origins of harmful pollutants. With a clearer overview of the problems at hand, governments and organisations would be better equipped to develop effective strategies and assess their results over time.

Furthermore, improvements in mapping could shed light on the relationships between moving vessels and static infrastructure. This would inform our understanding of how marine environments are impacted by the construction, maintenance and operation of offshore structures, thereby ensuring that the people responsible can be held to the highest of standards.

Riding the wave of opportunity

This latest study provides yet another example of how novel technologies, such as AI and satellite imagery, can be used in support of sustainability. With each passing day, new methods of data collection are entering the mainstream, unlocking various opportunities.

Companies can ride this wave by using these methods to identify and address potential risks to their business. For example, those involved in the manufacture or retail of seafood products could now trace their supply chain, support their partners in adopting sustainable practices and communicate their progress to consumers and stakeholders. This would enhance their reputation, minimise their exposure to unforeseen crashes in stock, and prepare them for the introduction of new regulations.

Of course, their success will depend on their willingness to engage. For those who fail to align themselves with global goals, the emergence of new methodologies presents something of a threat. Continuing the example above, seafood retailers may now be more easily linked to unsustainable or illicit activity that results in reputational damage, supply chain disruption or legal penalties.

SGV TAKE

The emergence of new technologies and methodologies can be seen either as a blessing or as a curse.

For those who are willing to align themselves with the transition to a fair and sustainable future, these approaches can help them to do so while maximising the benefits they stand to gain. On the other hand, those who are set in their ways may find that they rapidly fall out of favour or see their business succumb to external shocks for which they are poorly prepared.