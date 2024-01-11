The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Risks report, disinformation has shot to the top of the short-term risk table, while extreme weather and changes to Earth systems remain the biggest long-term concern.

Disinformation has overtaken extreme weather as the top short-term global risk for 2024 and it is expected to make climate action harder.

Two-thirds of global experts anticipate a global catastrophe of some kind within a decade.

Responding to the risks we face is critical and that means building resilience, with the report calling on leaders to rethink action.

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024 warns of a global landscape where progress in human development is being chipped away slowly, leaving states and individuals vulnerable to new and resurgent risks.

Against a backdrop of systemic shifts in global power dynamics, climate, technology and demographics, global risks are stretching the world’s adaptative capacity to its limit. The results of the report (developed on the views of over 1,400 risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders) highlight a predominantly negative outlook for the world in the short term that is expected to worsen over the long term.

While 30% of global experts expect an elevated chance of global catastrophes in the next two years, nearly two-thirds expect this in the next 10 years. Two-thirds of global experts anticipate a multipolar or fragmented order to take shape over the next decade, in which middle and great powers contest and set – but also enforce – new rules and norms.

Worryingly, the report also argues that cooperation on urgent global issues –such as climate –could be in increasingly short supply, requiring new approaches to addressing risks.

John Scott, head of sustainability risk at Zurich Insurance Group (SWX:ZURN), said: “The world is undergoing significant structural transformations with AI, climate change, geopolitical shifts and demographic transitions. Ninety-one per cent of risk experts surveyed express pessimism over the 10-year horizon. Known risks are intensifying and new risks are emerging – but they also provide opportunities. Collective and coordinated cross-border actions play their part, but localized strategies are critical for reducing the impact of global risks. The individual actions of citizens, countries and companies can move the needle on global risk reduction, contributing to a brighter, safer world.”

The real challenge may, however, be the disconnect between the activists, NGOs and policymakers who appreciate the need for rapid action, and the private institutions and companies that will be required to make the necessary changes. Part of the challenge may be the different ways in which mis- or disinformation about the state of the climate, and the potential impact of rapid change on both the ecosystem and the economy, are distributed and consumed.

Disinformation and the climate challenge

The rise in disinformation is particularly challenging for those trying to build collaborative initiatives to address climate change or power the sustainable transition. Because the transition is likely to be both difficult and expensive, disinformation is easily spread as many people are both fearful of change and easy to persuade that they are under attack for some reason.

Scientists have raised the alarm about an increase in climate denial, and the shift from Twitter to X has seen many climate deniers return to the platform. The United Nations warned in its Global Digital Compact – part of the Global Common Agenda needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – about the danger of disinformation delaying action on the achievement of the SDGs. The Climate Action Against Disinformation Coalition (CAAD) has written an analysis showing the dangers of climate misinformation, with an explanatory backgrounder.

Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNYW) argued in November 2023 that the environment is deteriorating when it comes to climate mis- and disinformation on social media platforms. It launched what it called a Truth Bot, a purpose-built bot on X, to help debunk the most common inaccuracies relating to climate change within the automotive industry. But it is an increasing challenge, with the CAAD analysis showing that over 150 ad exchanges are enabling the monetisation of climate mis- and disinformation on 15 key websites and that, from 1 January to 31 October 2023, just 13 fossil fuel companies published 2,562 ads on Facebook (NASDAQ:META).

Rise of disinformation and conflict overall

Of course, disinformation is a problem in a multitude of ways. Concerns over a persistent cost-of-living crisis, the intertwined risks of AI-driven misinformation and disinformation, and societal polarisation dominated the risks outlook for 2024. The nexus between falsified information and societal unrest is expected to take centre stage amid elections in several major economies that are set to take place in the next two years.

“An unstable global order characterised by polarising narratives and insecurity, the worsening impacts of extreme weather and economic uncertainty are causing accelerating risks – including misinformation and disinformation – to propagate,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF. “World leaders must come together to address short-term crises as well as lay the groundwork for a more resilient, sustainable, inclusive future.”

All of this points to an increasingly unstable world. Interstate armed conflict is a top five concern over the next two years.: with several live conflicts underway, geopolitical tensions and corroding societal resilience risk are creating conflict contagion.

Economic uncertainty and development in decline

The report warns that the next few years will be marked by persistent economic uncertainty and growing economic and technological divides. This is of great concern as the global economy is still recovering from COVID-19, the impact of the energy crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Recent focus has been on China’s continued interest in Taiwan, where Bloomberg research has put the potential economic cost of conflict at around $10 trillion. This is part of the challenge where it is not simply conflict itself a concern, but also the ongoing impact of challenges to the supply chain.

Lack of economic opportunity is ranked sixth of the major global risks in the next two years. Over the longer term, barriers to economic mobility could build, locking out large segments of the population from economic opportunities. Conflict-prone or climate-vulnerable countries may increasingly be isolated from investment, technologies and related job creation. In the absence of pathways to safe and secure livelihoods, individuals may be more prone to crime, militarisation or radicalisation.

Planet in peril

One thing is undeniable from a global perspective, whatever your individual politics or perspectives: environmental risks continue to dominate the landscape over all timeframes. Indeed, two-thirds of global experts are worried about extreme weather events in 2024.

Extreme weather, critical changes to Earth systems, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse, natural resource shortages and pollution represent five of the top 10 most severe risks perceived to be faced over the next decade. Experts, however, disagreed on the urgency of risks posed – private sector respondents believe that most environmental risks will materialise over a longer timeframe than civil society or government, pointing to the growing risk of getting past a point of no return.

This disconnect in perspective could be the biggest risk of all, as it is likely to act as a significant break in transformative action.

Responding to risks

Responding to the risks we face is critical, and that means building resilience. This is a key part of the overall climate message that action on climate change is more than emissions: it means addressing the systems that support us and that means the protection of nature and biodiversity. But factors such as the understanding of integrated risks, the cascade effect and the need for collaborative solutions apply to many of the risks facing the world.

The Outlook calls on leaders to rethink action to address global risks. It recommends focusing global cooperation on rapidly building guardrails for the most disruptive emerging risks, such as agreements addressing the integration of AI in conflict decision-making.

The report also explores other types of action that need not be exclusively dependent on cross-border cooperation, such as shoring up individual and state resilience through digital literacy campaigns on misinformation and disinformation, or fostering greater research and development on climate modelling and technologies with the potential to speed up the energy transition, with both public and private sectors playing a role.

Carolina Klint, chief commercial officer, Europe, Marsh McLennan, said: “Artificial intelligence breakthroughs will radically disrupt the risk outlook for organisations with many struggling to react to threats arising from misinformation, disintermediation and strategic miscalculation.”

“At the same time, companies are having to negotiate supply chains made more complex by geopolitics and climate change and cyber threats from a growing number of malicious actors.”

“It will take a relentless focus to build resilience at organisational, country and international levels – and greater cooperation between the public and private sectors – to navigate this rapidly evolving risk landscape.”

SGV TAKE

Disinformation is usually considered to be related to political challenges, but the misinformation and deliberate disinformation around climate change, coupled with the political polarisation around ESG, means that it is exacerbating the long term risks of climate change.

Failure to act quickly could result in long-term consequences, such as system collapse, and the growth of disinformation makes it hard to take effective action in a reasonable time frame.