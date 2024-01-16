New research sheds light on vicious cycle of greenhushing

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Fear of unintentional greenwashing is leading companies to keep their cards to their chests, creating a self-fulfilling cycle of inexperience and inability.

More than 50% of surveyed organisations are concerned that their business may suffer due to unintentional greenwashing.

Fear of greenwash accusations leads to an abundance of silence, making it harder for companies to learn from and inspire one another.

Companies that are honest about where they are in their journey are unlikely to be accused of greenwashing so long as they are trying their best.

In today’s society, companies that are perceived to be acting sustainably stand to gain a significant market advantage. That advantage can quickly be lost, however, if perceptions do not live up to reality.

Those that find themselves being accused of greenwash may see their value plummet dramatically as consumers and shareholders express their displeasure. In some instances, they may also be subject to embarrassing investigations or regulatory penalties.

With so much at stake, businesses are beginning to fear that they may be engaging in greenwashing practices without even knowing. According to research commissioned by spend management platform Ivalua, this fear is becoming its own self-fulfilling prophecy.

Fear of unintentional greenwash outweighs recognition of sustainability’s value

Having surveyed 850 procurement leaders, evenly split between the US, the UK and the EU, Ivalua has revealed that more than 50% of all organisations are concerned that their business may be at risk of unintentional greenwash.

Just under two-thirds of the study’s participants agreed that the costs of implementing sustainable strategies pale in comparison to the costs of failing to act altogether. This suggests that they are fully aware of how valuable it can be to demonstrate progress, and that they are willing to take up the reins.

Still, despite the fact that 87% of the sample believed they were on track to meet their net zero targets, the fear of accidental greenwash remained. Delving deeper into the data, it seems that greenwash anxiety is not without reason.

A self-fulfilling cycle?

Only 44% of the surveyed organisations were ‘very confident’ that they could accurately report on their Scope 3 emissions, while 61% described their approach as feeling more like a ‘best-guess’. Among the barriers cited were suppliers’ resistance to reducing emissions, the prioritisation of competing objectives and lack of access to reliable data.

While it is understandable that these constraints may lead to desperate guesswork, any discrepancy between estimations and actual figures would indeed be classed as greenwashing if publicly shared, no matter the intention behind it.

Furthermore, many of the organisations were yet to implement comprehensive plans for switching to renewable energy, cutting carbon emissions, adopting circular principles or reducing pollution. Without a clear strategy at the ready, any claims of sustainability are likely to be seen as misleading.

Ivalua’s research paints a picture of what has become a self-fulfilling cycle. Companies are struggling to develop, implement and report on effective sustainability strategies, leaving them rightfully nervous about unintentional greenwashing. This fear of criticism drives them to hold their cards to their metaphorical chests, leaving them unable to learn from one another.

“Organizations are aware they must urgently address sustainability and understand the cost consequences of not doing so,” says Jarrod McAdoo, Ivalua’s director of Sustainable Procurement. “But this lack of confidence paints a negative picture.”

Indeed, this ‘greenhushing’ behaviour may be just as damaging as its greenwashing counterpart. The less open companies are, the fewer examples there are to be taken. If they look around to see what others are doing and find that their peers are staying silent, they may reach the conclusion that ambitious action is simply unnecessary.

Radical transparency provides middle ground

Fortunately, there is some middle ground between brash greenwashing and cautious greenhushing. The best medicine is a hefty dose of radical transparency and the recognition that nobody starts from a place of perfection.

“A lack of perceived progress could fuel accusations and fears of greenwashing, so it’s important to remember that obtaining Scope 3 data is part of the natural maturation process,” McAdoo explains. “Many sustainability programs are in their infancy, and organizations need to start somewhere. Estimated data can help determine climate impact and contribute to building realistic, actionable net-zero plans.”

“Absolute accuracy could be hard to achieve,” agrees Oliver Hurrey, founder and chair of Scope 3 Peer Group. “Organizations shouldn’t spend time and money fixating on 100% accuracy. Instead, they need to equip procurement teams and the wider business with good data and insights.”

If companies are honest about what they do and do not know, then they cannot be accused of the misrepresentation that defines greenwashing activity. So long as they are transparent in their efforts, willing to be held accountable, and committed to progress over time, they will be seen to be trying their best.

At the same time, their experience may be useful and inspiring to others. Or, if they have little to share, others may approach them to provide support. New opportunities for collaboration may start to emerge, moving each party involved further towards a collective goal.

Together, they can begin to tackle the most common challenges, expanding their knowledge and combining their influence over complex global supply chains. The insights they share will gradually become more accurate and informed, transforming the destructive spiral of greenhushing into a virtuous cycle of progressive action.

SGV TAKE

Many of us may remember being told as children that the best we can do is to try our best, but the message is often lost along the way.

In a corporate environment of intense scrutiny, flying accusations and competition, it is natural to worry about falling from grace. That said, any business that wishes to truly stand out from the crowd cannot do so from a place of silent timidity.

The lessons to be learned from Ivalua’s research are the same as the ones we are taught in our youth. Put yourself out there, try your best to do good, embrace honest communication and accept that the thought really does count for something.