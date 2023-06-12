Finding new ways to disrupt the food systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strategy » Technology

Finding new ways to disrupt the food systems

From food waste to magnesium made with seawater and brines, this weekly roundup explores the headlines in disruptive technology and industrial transformation. 
By Giulia Bottaro
12 June 2023, 06:00 Updated: 12 June 2023, 09:06
Preventing and reusing food waste

Despite nearly a third of the world’s population being moderately or severely food insecure, 2.5 billion tonnes of food is wasted globally every year. Over 5.8 trillion meals are wasted per year costing £1.6 trillion, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.

There is huge opportunity in tackling food waste, and many companies are working on it. Last week, avocado company Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) announced the UK rollout of AVOS Mini, a non-destructive ripeness control tool that measures avocado ripeness and provides quality management insights. The device is being used in its UK distribution centre and is expected to reduce food waste and promote product quality and reliability.

While some focus on avoiding food waste entirely, others are studying what to do with it. New research from Australia’s University of New England found that using food waste to create commercial chicken feed would not only save the Australian poultry industry an estimated AUD$500 million a year, but it could reduce the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions by at least 5%. Importantly, the formulations being tested did not impact the health or welfare of the animals.

In the US, Seven Sundays partnered with SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSX:SOY) to launch oat protein cereal made with upcycled oat protein powder, which is a byproduct of oat milk production.

Insects: the food of the future

Remaining in the agriculture industry, last week saw a series of new developments in the insect farming space. As the current food production systems cannot keep up with the nutritional needs of the growing world population in a sustainable way, insects have emerged as a part of the solution.

Ÿnsect, a French maker of natural insect proteins and fertilizers, has created a genotyping chip named Axiom YNS_Mol1, which it deems “a major step in the evolution of selection of larvae lines to produce insect-based proteins”. This novel chip dedicated to the Tenebrio molitor mealworm will allow for selection based on the genomic diversity of the species and is now available to the wider scientific community for research.

In the UK, Flybox received Innovate UK funding of £1 million for The 360 Farm Project, its end-to-end modular insect farm, designed to create a sustainable source of protein on commercial farms. It is intended to integrate seamlessly onto commercial poultry farms to allow them to produce their own insect protein for use in feed. Each stage in the insect farming process has its own bespoke, prefabricated component.

Using new materials for old purposes

As the world transitions to a net zero economy, some materials are more difficult than others to be replaced, posing significant challenges for legacy industries.

US-based startup Magrathea’s technology makes magnesium from seawater and brines, eliminating the environmental and social issues associated with mining. The company has raised $10 million in a seed round to build a demonstration plant to prove out its first-generation full-scale electrolysis cell and will build its first commercial smelters in the US and Europe.

In the fashion industry, Ambercycle and Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation clinched a strategic partnership to produce high-quality performance yarns using Ambercycle’s regenerated cycora material. Textile-to-textile regenerated materials are expected to improve the sustainability of apparel supply chains by reducing emissions, minimising reliance on virgin resources, and diverting end-of-life textiles away from landfills.

