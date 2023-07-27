Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Steve Gough, chief executive at Valpak, a provider of environmental compliance and part of Reconomy Group, explains how businesses can harness the power of data for efficient recycling.

The consensus is for efficient recycling is driven by market demand and tighter legislation.

Amid a crackdown on greenwashing, there is now a need for audited, real-time proof of action and results.

The recycling industry needs to build up this cooperative approach with producers, corporates and the government with data and innovation.

The consensus to increase the efficiency of recycling has never been stronger. The commercial drivers are certainly as powerful as they have ever been. For example, the UK Government’s Plastic Packaging Tax has significantly exceeded HMRC targets around how much money it would raise even with two of its first 12 months left to go.

Further measures, such as the upcoming extended producer responsibility (EPR) charges and the landfill tax, provide a compelling incentive for businesses throughout the supply chain to minimise waste and increase the use of recycled plastics.

These economic drivers are also driving increasing demand for efficient, lightweight or recyclable packaging.

Green credentials are valued and scrutinised

We are also seeing, however, a growing focus from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on unsubstantiated green claims – a de facto crackdown on greenwashing, where companies try to oversell their activities to protect the environment.

It demonstrates the importance among businesses of green credentials to their customers and the value that they place on real, meaningful action taken to preserve resources. Doing ‘something’ is no longer enough – there is now a need for audited, real-time proof of action and results.

This is placing greater corporate responsibility on businesses, adding further pressure across the supply chain for companies to go further and quicker on plastic packaging adjustments to avoid losing custom.

All these developments are creating a cocktail of drivers for making really tangible progress in an area that is critical to preserving the finite resources we have.

Yet, translating these tailwinds into significant progress is not such a simple task.

There is industry concern around the increasing burdens that much of this legislation is placing on producers – rightly or wrongly, it creates the perception of adding just another expensive bureaucratic exercise.

Data can support businesses with new requirements

Hence, data is both the problem and the solution because when utilised correctly it opens up far greater possibilities to achieve meaningful change.

On an individual business level, the effective collection of data allows companies to track the progress they are making towards their corporate social responsibility objectives, and through measurement comes management.

Companies that have greater transparency over the value of the steps they take towards reducing waste and increasing sustainability will be better placed to maximise progress. They will be incentivised to invest in the processes if they are able to see the success they bring.

This is not an easy task – it requires gathering recycled content data, collecting valid evidence of recycled content in packaging components, producing quarterly tax returns and using data to explore alternative packaging and supplier options.

Creating this robust audit trail with clear visibility of all packaging handled within your business will make this data easy to digest and analyse. This will support companies to demonstrate their environmental efforts and achievements – in short, that they are doing ‘the right thing’ when it comes to their climate credentials.

It shows the CMA and their consumers that they are truly committed to taking real action not just paying lip service to ESG.

A collective effort

On a national level, the more businesses are gathering granular data and evidence on packaging, the easier it will become to identify where improvements need to be made and how these can be implemented as quickly as possible.

This will help the industry and government drive more significant and faster advancements in our shared objectives of more sustainable use of resources. It supports a collaborative, data-led approach to policymaking where clear goals can be set off the back of empirical evidence, giving everyone the confidence that they are pulling in the same direction.

It is clear that the recycling industry needs to build up this cooperative approach with producers, corporates and the government – innovative technology and data are the best way to achieve this.

It helps all stakeholders and participants harness the existing consensus towards the circular economy by turning the chore or expense (as some may view the current economic stimulants) into an opportunity to achieve significant change.

It is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.