Octopus Group launches Springboard for sustainable tech

Octopus Group has announced the launch of its Springboard accelerator programme, providing support for sustainable tech ventures from across the UK and Europe.

The Springboard programme is open for applications from 20 July to 10 August 2023.

Selected companies will be paired with an expert advisor who will help them to engage with potential clients.

A commercial focus could be useful in taking innovative ideas from concept to market reality.

The Springboard programme is intended to support the creation and expansion of technology startups that will further the path to a sustainable future. With its focus on customer discovery, it hopes to kickstart its cohort on a long and prosperous journey.

“Entrepreneurs are society’s true agents of change,” said Simon Rogerson, co-founder and chief executive of Octopus Group. “They have the power to solve the biggest problems facing our society and the planet.”

“But building a business capable of changing the world is laden with challenges. Securing funding is often highlighted as one of the largest hurdles, but in our experience of backing entrepreneurs, customer discovery and finding a market fit for their ideas rank equally high on the worry list.”

Supporting sustainable ‘deep tech’

Springboard will focus specifically on sustainable ‘deep tech’, defined as any solution based on a significant advancement in science or engineering. According to Octopus, ‘deep tech’ is broadly categorised across six different areas, though it can easily span into others.

The areas typically considered are artificial intelligence; drones and robotics; electronics and photonics; biotechnology; quantum solutions or advanced materials. Each of these solutions could be applied in a wide range of sectors, often on the back of several years’ worth of research and a wealth of intellectual property.

Selected companies stand to gain a significant amount of support. Over the course of the three-month programme, they will be paired with an expert advisor who will help them to refine their product-market fit. This will be complemented by various networking opportunities, through which they can engage with corporate entities from several industrial sectors.

At the end of the programme, Octopus Ventures will invest in the companies it considers most promising. Subject to the approval of its committee, these investments will fall in the range of £500,000 and £1 million.

Building on proven success

Since 2018, Octopus has been running an internal startup programme through which its employees are invited to pitch their ideas. If successful, they are provided with start-up capital and further support in developing their business. Throughout the process, they have the security of knowing their job will be safe if all does not go to plan. Octopus also hosts an annual awards ceremony for MP-nominated companies across the UK, regarding the winners with further support.

The Springboard programme will be run by Octopus Investments’ (LSE:OOA) venture division, which has already backed more than 180 businesses. Among its greatest successes are noteworthy names such as DePop, which was acquired by Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) for $1.6 billion, and ManyPets, which gained its unicorn status in 2021.

Building on this experience, Octopus Ventures has set up a dedicated team that will be running the Springboard programme. A pilot cohort has already participated, discovering more than 80 potential leads.

“The Octopus Springboard Programme has been like a supportive family,” said David Hughes, founder of Catalsys and a member of the pilot cohort. “We really feel like we have had fantastic opportunities to understand how to best commercialise our product and fund our development.”

Timeline and eligibility

Springboard’s application window will be open from 20 July until 10 August 2023. The process is relatively straightforward, with just a simple form to complete and the option to upload or link to a pitch deck.

Shortlisted ventures may be asked for further information before being invited to an in-depth meeting at the end of August. Finalists will be notified in the week commencing 4 September, with the programme to begin on 26 September.

There are no fees involved in the process, but hopeful ventures must align with certain criteria. For their application to be considered, their proposal must be based on significant technological advancement. They must be based within the UK or Europe, and at least one of their founders must be from an academic or technical background.

Eligible proposals must be underpinned by protectable intellectual property, whether or not it has already been filed. They should have achieved a technological readiness level of between 4 and 6, meaning that chosen solutions will have been validated in a lab or by proof of concept. Finally, applicant ventures should be preparing for a pre-seed or seed-stage fundraising round within the next year.

When assessing each venture, the founder’s intent will be duly considered. If sustainability is not perceived as their ultimate goal, their submission may well be disqualified. Applicants do not necessarily need to have a company incorporated, though this would exclude them from potential investment.

SGV Take

Time and time again, we see examples of how advanced technologies can support the transition to a fair and sustainable world. From artificial intelligence and automation to and remote sensing and biotechnology, there is plenty of hope to be found.

Still, many of these solutions are yet to be adopted at scale. Even the most innovative ideas can be curtailed by their failure to tap into market demand and secure the funding they need for further research, development, production and advocacy.

With its focus on commercialisation, Octopus’ programme may provide something new. Rather than promising the greatest laboratories, it will grant access to open minds. Particularly for those that struggle to communicate the importance of their solutions, the Springboards programme could serve as a valuable gateway.