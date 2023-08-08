Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Strategy » Technology

Sustainability for data centres: three critical challenges and how to overcome them

Venessa Moffat, general manager, data centers of sustainability AI business QiO, analyses three key challenges that data centers are facing in cutting their footprint, suggesting potential solutions to overcome them.
By Venessa Moffat, general manager, data centers at QiO
8 August 2023, 07:30 Updated: 8 August 2023, 08:38
Post Thumbnail

Venessa Moffat, general manager, data centers of sustainability AI business QiO, analyses three key challenges that data centers are facing in cutting their footprint, suggesting potential solutions to overcome them.

  • As the amount of data we need to host, store and distribute grows, so too does the need to do each of those things in an efficient and sustainable way. 
  • The sector, however, is facing challenges in decarbonising as it already accounts for some 2% of global emissions ahead of its further predicted growth.
  • A sustainable and more efficient future for data center owner/operators is certainly within reach if they use the right tools.

From the application of AI to the growth of m-commerce, the birth of the metaverse to the burgeoning Internet of Things, the way we live our lives and run our businesses today is driving a data explosion. As the amount of data we need to host, store and distribute grows, so too does the need to do each of those things in an efficient and sustainable way. 

Cutting the footprint of data

To meet targets set in the Paris Climate Agreement, countries are desperately trying to gear up legislation to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 – a challenge for a sector which already accounts for some 2% of global emissions ahead of its further predicted growth. 

From next year, any data center owner/operator with a turnover of over €150 million will need to find a way of reporting on their sustainability performance in line with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). 

This is estimated to impact around 55,000 businesses. In addition, as of 15 May 2024, companies with data centers over 500kW will have to report on the previous year’s data (starting 15 May 2023) under the European Energy Efficiency Directive, and this is likely to be similar, if not the same metrics, based on the ISO 30134 / EN 50600. 

And then there is the energy price spike of the past year which has provided an additional reminder that both planet and profits suffer when scarce resources aren’t used wisely. 

How data centers can improve their operational sustainability

Taken together, there’s a clear imperative for data center operators to reliably measure, deliver and report concrete improvements in operational sustainability in the next 12 months. 

To rise to this challenge, I believe three critical shifts need to take place in the near term. 

Understanding the metrics that matter

Until now, a main benchmark for data center efficiency has been Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) – the ratio of the total amount of power delivered to a facility compared to that provided to the computing equipment. 

While the quest for lower PUE figures has undoubtedly contributed to greater data center efficiency in the last ten years, future efficiency gains and reporting requirements under CSRD will require more nuanced measurements covering nine areas of resource use and IT equipment.  

Of these, two metrics – IT Equipment Energy Efficiency (ITEEsv) and IT Equipment Utilization (ITEUsv) – are both key to future gains in efficiency and sustainability.  

In the future, it will be imperative that all operators are able to measure and improve these key metrics from the IT stack.  

Allocating one clear owner for data center efficiency   

Today, responsibility for a data center will typically fall between two teams with conflicting agendas: a facilities or estates team responsible for managing the energy budget; and an IT team tasked with maintaining a high-performing, high-availability IT estate.  

To succeed in improving data center efficiency and reducing energy costs, both teams need to work together with a clear mandate and targets. 

To achieve this, organisations need to review their internal organisation and restructure if necessary to incentivise teams to work together towards the same goals. 

Readiness to evaluate and adopt tools

A third shift that needs to take place is the readiness to evaluate and adopt tools that can improve resource use, cut carbon emissions and deliver the assured reporting required for CSRD, EED and the respective sustainability standards.  

Talking to consultants and partners tasked with advising the biggest businesses on how to manage this challenge, the scale of data gathering and time required to understand the changes needed is an almost insurmountable challenge as the deadlines for reporting against standards get closer.  

New sustainability tech companies are working hard to solve the reporting challenges using AI and machine learning to provide answers and actions for each element of the data center operations.  

A sustainable and more efficient future for data center owner/operators is certainly within reach. The demands of sustainability reporting will not be too challenging, provided organisations step back, understand the changes they need to make and collaborate with those who have the knowledge and tools to help them get there. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts