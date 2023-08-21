Disruptive technologies provide much food for thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strategy » Technology

Disruptive technologies provide much food for thought

This week's headlines bring news of disruption in the food and agricultural sector, paving the way for a sustainable future.
By Heather Dinwoodie
21 August 2023, 06:00 Updated: 21 August 2023, 12:01
© Shutterstock / DyrElenaSelection of glass dishes holding plant cuttings and samples of lab-grown meat.
Alternative proteins.

Disrupting the global food system 

Animal agriculture, including both the rearing of livestock and the cultivation of feed, is responsible for 57% of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with global food production, but even this does not represent the whole of the industry’s impacts. Livestock farming is also inextricably linked to biodiversity lossdeforestationpollutant waste, animal cruelty and the illegal occupation of indigenous land  

Still, meat and dairy account for more than a third of the protein consumed by our global society. With the future of agricultural production being threatened by climate change, we must somehow increase our protein supply while minimising the harm it does to our planet. 

Thankfully, novel alternatives are emerging into the scene. With innovative technologies and creative new products, market disruptors are gradually making their mark. 

Just this week, Clean Food Group has raised a further £2.3 million in advance of its forthcoming series A round. The funds will enable it to expand its biotechnology platform, which uses proprietary strains of oleaginous yeast to ferment leftover food waste food into oils and fats that can be used as direct substitutes for those that typically rely on intensive industrial agriculture. 

Also relying on advanced fermentation, New Culture has scaled up its production of protein that would normally be derived from animals’ milk. In doing so, it has lowered its costs by around 80%, paving the way for its commercialisation of affordable dairy-free cheese. 

Following close on New Culture’s heels, Vivici B.V. has successfully completed its latest fundraising round. By feeding biologically engineered microbes with fermentable nutrients, the company has created its own version of dairy protein that can be incorporated into numerous products.  

As these new products enter the market, early disruptors will be pushed to continue their innovation. Plant-based meats are no longer competing against dry falafel wraps, but against the realistic tastes and textures developed in shiny laboratories. 

Having already refined their production techniques, they may start to branch out and experiment. Juicy Marbles, for example, has expanded its range of plant-based steaks to include vegan ‘ribs’ with edible bones. 

Enabling the transformation of conventional agriculture

Others have not been quite as dismissive of conventional agriculture. Rather than abandoning this major industrial sector, they have focused their efforts on enabling it to continue sustainably. 

This week alone, Phospholutions has announced an investment of just over $10 million. The funds will be put towards the commercialisation of its patented RhizoSorb fertiliser. With its efficient nutrient delivery, RhizoSorb is far less polluting than traditional options. 

Oyster Agribusiness, meanwhile, has been awarded $310,000 to expand its offering to smallholder farmers. The company currently works with around 3,000 farmers, providing a range of sustainable inputs including enhanced seeds and environmentally friendly fertilisers. Leveraging technologies such as sensors, aerial imaging and advanced automation, the company also offers expert guidance that can help to increase farmers’ yields while lowering costs. 

Sky announces winners of £2 million fund 

Food and agriculture are also represented among the winners of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund,  with Grub Club securing at least £250,000 for its sustainable insect farming. Recognising the enormous environmental footprint of conventional animal agriculture, the budding British startup has developed a range of sustainable pet foods made from black soldier flies that can be farmed with minimal resources. 

Grub Club is joined by four other startups in winning its share of Skys £2 million fund. On 7th December, they will undergo a final round of judging to determine which will be awarded the £1 million jackpot, with the remaining million to be evenly split. 

Milliways’ funding will enable it to scale up its plastic-free chewing gum, while Ocean Bottle will collect ocean-bound plastic for each reusable bottle it sells. OceanSaver will continue to roll out its sustainable cleaning solutions, and UpCircle will work to bring its natural, refillable skincare products into the mainstream. 

