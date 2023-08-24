Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harnessing sustainability tech to reduce food inflation and combat food waste

Ritam Gandhi, director and founder of Studio Graphene, notes that collaboration between suppliers, businesses, innovative tech startups and consumers, can lead us toward a significantly more sustainable food chain.  
By Ritam Gandhi
24 August 2023, 07:30 Updated: 24 August 2023, 09:21
  • Sustainability technology has come to the forefront as a powerful tool in driving innovation and enabling efficiency toward sustainable food production.  
  • For example, supermarkets have begun to take advantage of the increasing advancements in AI and machine learning.  
  • By embracing these innovative solutions, we can minimise food waste and ensure a return to affordable prices.  

Sustainability technology has become a potent ally in the fight against food waste, providing creative solutions to transform our food system. 

While recent CPI figures showed a promising dip in inflation, food price rises remain close to a 45-year high, with retailers and manufacturers failing to lower the cost of essential items for consumers. 

In addition to growing labour costs, adverse weather hurting harvests, and Brexit trade hurdles, experts have identified the predominant causes as surging energy costs and supply chain disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Accordingly, the impact of higher prices is being felt by individuals across all backgrounds; however, it is particularly harsh for those with limited financial resources and tight household budgets. 

Meanwhile, as prices continue to soar, the issue of food waste has gained even greater significance. Despite 8.4 million people in the UK experiencing food poverty, around 9.5 million tonnes of food is wasted in the country each year, according to Business Waste. This stark contrast highlights the significant issue of food waste and its implications on those who struggle to access an adequate food supply. 

Consequently, sustainability technology has come to the forefront as a powerful tool in driving innovation and enabling efficiency toward sustainable food production 

The role of sustainability tech 

When it comes to food waste, supermarkets are indeed among the significant contributors. Supermarkets alone are discarding a staggering 100,000 tonnes of edible food annually in the UK. However, one way that supermarkets have begun to rectify this is by taking advantage of the increasing advancements in AI and machine learning 

Advanced inventory management systems can detect and monitor stock levels of perishable commodities in real-time using sensors, data analytics, and machine learning algorithms. Supermarkets can therefore minimise overstocking and lower the likelihood of food spoiling by precisely forecasting consumer demand and changing orders accordingly.  

Further, data analytics platforms allow supermarkets to track and analyse their food waste patterns, discover waste hotspots and put effective remedies in place. These platforms can include information on the kind of products that are frequently wasted, the causes of waste, and techniques for improving ordering, storage, and handling procedures.  

Storage and handling can also be improved through Internet of Things (IoT) sensor tech, not only within supermarkets but also in warehouses. Implementation of IoT sensors and automation systems can enhance warehouse operations by enabling real-time tracking and management of inventory while ensuring precise temperature control. 

For example, Telsen, a product we have developed at Studio Graphene, enables real-time monitoring of temperature and humidity levels, replacing manual checks and improving food safety. Its wireless transmission of data allows for remote monitoring in multiple locations simultaneously, optimizing resources, saving operational time, and enhancing overall supply chain efficiency.  

Real-time monitoring of ambient temperatures in refrigerators and freezers can be achieved by employing sensors connected through a gateway. This setup enables users to receive alerts regarding any potential issues. 

In the case of overstocking issues, zero-waste apps and subscription platforms such as Too Good To Go and Olio can facilitate the efficient redistribution of surplus food from supermarkets to local food banks, shelters, or community organizations. Online platforms or apps can connect supermarkets with nearby recipients, streamlining the process of food donation and reducing administrative barriers. 

Keeping their digital products agile and under continuous improvement along with new features, zero-waste apps can enhance user experience, in turn encouraging users to continue using the app, contributing to its success and impact in helping prevent perfectly good food from ending up in landfills. 

The future  

When food prices are high, consumers naturally tend to minimize their own food waste as it directly translates to financial loss. However, it is equally important for suppliers to take responsibility and contribute to this effort. By improving efficiency in the food supply chain and minimizing environmental impact, suppliers can not only fulfil their role but also help stabilise prices for consumers. 

As such, the collaboration between technology innovators and businesses is crucial for harnessing the transformative potential of sustainability tech. By embracing these innovative solutions, we can minimise food waste and ensure a return to affordable prices.  

Further, creating sustainable technology offers businesses, particularly startups, a differentiating advantage in standing out from the crowd and drawing clients who value sustainability.   

The development of sustainable technology has given providers the chance to significantly alter the food sector through lower waste, profitability and cutting-edge solutions during times of economic uncertainty. Through collaboration between suppliers, businesses, innovative tech startups and consumers, we can work toward a significantly more sustainable food chain.  

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

