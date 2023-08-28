Foodtech’s answers to global issues and waste innovation

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

This week’s headlines bring news of disruption in the food and agricultural sector, as well as innovative projects to reuse waste.

Foodtech has answers to multiple sustainability challenges

Transforming the food system requires action on its many facets. For example, livestock farming is a major driver of emissions and it has huge impacts on water and land, which needs to be addressed. Animal products are not only used for food; for example, collagen is a versatile ingredient in healthcare, personal care, biomedical research, and food and beverage.

This week, biotech startup Jellatech secured a $3.5 million oversubscribed seed round to scale up its protein manufacturing platform, used to make bio-identical human, bovine and porcine collagen. The $9 billion collagen industry has been linked to human rights breaches and deforestation in South America.

As more people become aware of the impacts of animal products, interest and demand in plant-based food have increased significantly in recent years, with research by BCG predicting that the alternative protein market will reach $290 billion by 2035. Current solutions, however, can only produce low-scale quantities, which are more expensive, and inaccessible to the mass market.

ENOUGH, which has just raised €40 million in growth funding co-led by World Fund and CPT Capital, makes alternative ingredient proteins at scale. It expects that its mycoprotein, made by fermenting fungi using renewable feedstocks, will be used in alternative meat and dairy products sold in supermarkets and fast-food brands around the world.

Alternative proteins are only one solution to ensure food security: agriculture needs to reinvent itself to cater to places such as Qatar, where there is little arable land. This week, Mohammad Fadhel Annan and Lujain Al Mansoori, two students at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, won the top prize in the food technology category at the Business Incubation and Acceleration Hackathon, hosted by Qatar Development Bank, after developing 3D-printed vegetables as an alternative to farming.

Reusing waste on the road to a circular economy

The more businesses understand the value of reusing waste and act on it, the quicker we’ll achieve a circular economy. This week, Nodal Power, a company that develops and operates landfill gas to energy power plants, has raised a $13 million seed round to build and operate two power plants in the US.

The startup’s technology is intended to significantly reduce methane emissions from landfills by combusting it in a generator, turning what would be a wasted resource into energy. Additional funds will be deployed at a third US site in early 2024, and all three sites will produce renewable electricity from methane gas generated by the decomposition of organic waste at landfills.

In Germany, Schüttflix has secured €45 million in a financing round led by its founders and existing investors and supplemented by a working capital line, to be used to realise additional growth opportunities in the cooling construction industry. As an online platform to enhance digitisation in the construction sector, the company’s goal is to enable a fully comprehensive circular economy for building materials of all kinds.

“The construction industry is under pressure to quickly leverage additional efficiencies. Our functions such as paperless delivery documentation, live tracking and the upstream price comparison portal make the processes in the value chain for construction companies much more efficient,” explained chief executive Christian Hülsewig.

One way for legacy names to adopt innovation is to collaborate with incumbent players. This week, carmaker JLR (NSE:TATAMOTORS) partnered with renewable group Wykes Engineering to develop an energy storage system in the UK to harness solar and wind power using second-life Jaguar I-PACE batteries.

Battery storage systems like this are critical to decarbonising the grid, as they can deal with rapid peaks in demand, and maximise solar and wind energy capture during sunny or windy conditions to be used later. The batteries supplied have been taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles to give them a second life.