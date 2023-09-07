Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Ceres Imaging’s new tech solution for farmers employs customised irrigation recommendations to reduce water waste and maximise profitability, presenting a step forward in smart water management for agriculture.

Californian sustainability firm Ceres Imaging has released Water Recommendations, an irrigation solution that can measure how much water is needed each week in a specific area to minimise waste.

As water scarcity, unprecedented heatwaves and decreasing crop yields threaten food security and economic stability, the agriculture sector must look at adaptation practices.

Smart water management has the potential to support the agriculture sector by minimising waste and maximising profits for farmers in times of water scarcity and a changing climate.

As the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident around the world, in the form of unprecedented heatwaves, recurrent risks of drought and desertification, the agriculture sector is becoming more vulnerable to drops in yield and, consequently, rises in food insecurity, economic instability and social discontent.

At the COP27 climate summit, the International Drought Resilience Alliance was announced to draw attention to the growing risks of droughts on a global dimension and the need for a shift in focus towards resilience, rather than merely adapting to emergencies. Poor management of land and water resources was highlighted, as much as climate change, as a responsible factor of water scarcity.

Issues of water scarcity are becoming a pressing concern for companies and investors that rely on stable water supply for their production processes. Investing in technologies that reimagine and innovate the ways in which vital resources – such as water – are regularly employed is one way for companies across various sectors to adapt to a changing landscape and avoid future risks.

As such, improving water efficiency may become an essential requirement to ensure that the farming industry is able to respond to the challenges of a changing and unpredictable climate, as well as achieving water security throughout the whole year.

How does the technology work?

Water Recommendations is the latest agtech solution developed by Ceres Imaging, a company employed by global farming enterprises to protect yield and improve the efficient use of resources in a sustainable way across various agricultural processes.

This new system is able to calculate the necessary inches of water required each week for different irrigation zones. It does so by combining custom crop coefficients derived from aerial imagery and evapotranspiration forecasts. This data is tailored to specific fields, irrigation zones and local weather forecasts to present a dynamic solution that can respond to changes in climate and water availability.

Compared to other sensor companies offering precision irrigation solutions, the company claims that Water Recommendations does not simply calculate water requirements according to in-ground measurements, which Ceres Imaging says it risks overestimating or underestimating requirements for sections of crops that vary from the measurement location. Rather, it employs a more targeted approach that is completely customised as measured through Ceres’ water demand maps.

This service offers a data table that presents the forecast for the forthcoming calendar week, allowing growers to anticipate irrigation needs when ordering water. As well as this, it offers the possibility to download a weekly plan to easily share data with other members of the irrigation team. This is also accompanied by a linked water demand map which offers further understanding of the data presented and enables growers to target water needs to plants that are less able to survive dry conditions.

In this way, Water Recommendations is intended to offer a service that is more precise, efficient and scalable when compared to other irrigation solutions. Therefore, it can help maximise profitability for growers, while minimising water waste for the environment.

Why is it important?

Water scarcity is set to drive fundamental change in the practices of various industrial and economic entities. It has been estimated that the agriculture sector, in particular, is responsible for 70% of freshwater withdrawn from natural water reserves, and that farming accounts for around 90% of water employed in human activities.

New agtech solutions are estimated to yield significant cost and water savings. Analysis by US company Lumo, for example, found that irrigation technology could save Californian farmers $9.7 billion in labour and electricity costs, alongside 1.3 trillion gallons of water, between 2023 and 2028. Indeed, new irrigation technology could save 266.8 billion gallons of water each year across California, the equivalent annual water consumption of 2.6 million homes.

Ceres solution promotes climate resiliency for growers and companies that will soon have to effectively respond to the effects of climate change to maintain their activities. Through targeted farm-level recommendations, tailored irrigation forecasting and improved commitments to sustainability, this new technology closely works with farmers and growers to ensure their crops become more resilient, without severe economic costs.

This also promotes the environmental literacy of organisations and producers by encouraging their active participation in the processes of data gathering and by helping them understand what this signifies for them. By putting water and crop-related data directly in the hands of farmers, growers and agronomists in this sector, Water Recommendations can present a step forward in the empowerment and resilience of members of the agricultural sector in a changing climate.

SGV TAKE

Water management that is regulated according to tailored requirements can become an important tool for the farming industry to reimagine its relationship to water and avoid waste when this is no longer affordable.

As well as promoting a sustainable alternative to standard water management practices, this may also stimulate companies to consciously move towards a circular economy where sustainable resource management is incorporated in production processes not only to avoid wasteful practices, but also to increase yield and economic benefit.

As the changing landscape will continue to foster water scarcity and food instability, growers should be thirsty to maximise profitability by promoting water management technologies that are innovative, efficient and smart.