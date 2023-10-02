Food innovation and circular solutions for every industrial sector

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In this weekly roundup, we catch up on the latest innovation in sustainable food production and explore the diverse opportunities of a circular global economy.

Scaling up the production of sustainable foods

The global food system accounts for more than a third of global emissions, 71% of which come from land use and agricultural production itself. Farming is also associated with more complex ecological issues such as biodiversity loss, deforestation, pollutant waste, animal cruelty and the illegal occupation of indigenous land.

At the same time, the sector is uniquely vulnerable to the accelerating impacts of climate change, such as the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the declining availability of fresh water. As the population continues to grow, increasing the demand for nutritious food supplies, there is an urgent need for more sustainable options. Thankfully, disruptive businesses are already rolling out their solutions.

Just this week, Extracellular has opened a pilot facility in Bristol, scaling up its production of alternative proteins. Its cultivated meat and seafood products are made by feeding small samples of animal cells with the nutrients they need in order to grow, producing the same tastes and textures as traditional products while consuming minimal resources.

Kern Tec, meanwhile, has raised €12 million in series A funding for its novel process of transforming the unused pits of stone fruits into dairy alternatives, oils, spreads, confectionary or even cosmetic ingredients.

Waste not, want not

Whether it be grown on conventional farms or made through some innovative technical process, one of the most important things we can do with our food is distribute and consume it efficiently. Currently, around a third of the food produced globally ends up being wasted. By 2030, estimates suggest that around 2.1 billion tons of food will be being discarded each year, despite the rising concern that the world could be facing an imminent hunger crisis.

Recent technological advances can help producers, retailers, restaurants and households to reduce their contributions to food waste. Of course, their success will depend on whether they are convenient and beneficial to users.

With this in mind, a team of Australian researchers have recently developed a novel process for transforming wasted food into a versatile and valuable material with applications in packaging, pharmaceuticals, food production and the treatment of wounds. The nanocellulose biopolymer is made by combining food waste with a culture of microorganisms and leaving the mixture to ferment for a number of days.

The innovative approach is reportedly cheaper and quicker than typical production techniques, while also requiring less energy. Given that the market for nanocellulose is expected to reach up to $2 billion by 2030, it could provide a lucrative solution to the problem of food waste.

Circular models can be applied in every industrial sector

Food is not the only resource being carelessly wasted. In almost every industrial sector, production inefficiencies and capitalist models of excessive consumption are generating mountains of waste that negatively impacts the environment.

The transition to a more sustainable global economy will rely on the rapid adoption of circular business models that decouple value from continuous resource extraction. This shift has already started, creating new opportunities for disruptive companies that have taken the early initiative.

This week alone, traceless has raised €36.6 million to build a facility for its conversion of agricultural residues into bio-based, compostable materials. Killing two birds with one stone, the company makes use of one waste feedstock while simultaneously displacing the production and disposal of virgin plastics.

Demonstrating the diversity of circular models, Finematter has broken this week’s headlines in a different sector entirely. The London-based startup has secured an investment of $2.85 million for its online marketplace that connects customers with vetted independent jewelers that can repair, remodel or recycle their jewelry.

Expanding from the niche to the broad, Resourcify has raised €14 million for its waste management and recycling platform, a digital solution connecting companies with local recyclers. The startup will use its latest investment to further develop its service, with a specific focus on setting up ‘take-back’ programmes that help businesses to meet their waste targets while complying with new regulations.

The sheer variety of circular models tells us that solutions can be always be found if innovative disruptors put their mind to the task. With new technologies, the stimulation of secondary markets, and collaborative approaches that can turn the trash of one industry into the treasure of another’s, we can accelerate the transition to a circular, sustainable future.