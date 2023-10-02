Food innovation and circular solutions for every industrial sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strategy » Technology

Food innovation and circular solutions for every industrial sector

In this weekly roundup, we catch up on the latest innovation in sustainable food production and explore the diverse opportunities of a circular global economy.
By Heather Dinwoodie
2 October 2023, 06:00 Updated: 2 October 2023, 09:02
© Shutterstock / Miha CreativeA hand holding a digital world on a background of grass to symbolise environmental sustainability
Circular solutions.

Scaling up the production of sustainable foods 

The global food system accounts for more than a third of global emissions, 71% of which come from land use and agricultural production itself. Farming is also associated with more complex ecological issues such as biodiversity lossdeforestationpollutant waste, animal cruelty and the illegal occupation of indigenous land 

At the same time, the sector is uniquely vulnerable to the accelerating impacts of climate change, such as the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and the declining availability of fresh waterAs the population continues to grow, increasing the demand for nutritious food supplies, there is an urgent need for more sustainable options. Thankfully, disruptive businesses are already rolling out their solutions. 

Just this week, Extracellular has opened a pilot facility in Bristol, scaling up its production of alternative proteins. Its cultivated meat and seafood products are made by feeding small samples of animal cells with the nutrients they need in order to grow, producing the same tastes and textures as traditional products while consuming minimal resources. 

Kern Tec, meanwhile, has raised €12 million in series A funding for its novel process of transforming the unused pits of stone fruits into dairy alternatives, oils, spreads, confectionary or even cosmetic ingredients. 

Waste not, want not 

Whether it be grown on conventional farms or made through some innovative technical process, one of the most important things we can do with our food is distribute and consume it efficiently. Currently, around a third of the food produced globally ends up being wasted. By 2030, estimates suggest that around 2.1 billion tons of food will be being discarded each year, despite the rising concern that the world could be facing an imminent hunger crisis. 

Recent technological advances can help producersretailers, restaurants and households to reduce their contributions to food waste. Of course, their success will depend on whether they are convenient and beneficial to users. 

With this in mind, a team of Australian researchers have recently developed a novel process for transforming wasted food into a versatile and valuable material with applications in packaging, pharmaceuticals, food production and the treatment of wounds. The nanocellulose biopolymer is made by combining food waste with a culture of microorganisms and leaving the mixture to ferment for a number of days.  

The innovative approach is reportedly cheaper and quicker than typical production techniques, while also requiring less energy. Given that the market for nanocellulose is expected to reach up to $2 billion by 2030, it could provide a lucrative solution to the problem of food waste. 

Circular models can be applied in every industrial sector 

Food is not the only resource being carelessly wasted. In almost every industrial sector, production inefficiencies and capitalist models of excessive consumption are generating mountains of waste that negatively impacts the environment. 

The transition to a more sustainable global economy will rely on the rapid adoption of circular business models that decouple value from continuous resource extraction. This shift has already started, creating new opportunities for disruptive companies that have taken the early initiative. 

This week alone, traceless has raised €36.6 million to build a facility for its conversion of agricultural residues into bio-based, compostable materials. Killing two birds with one stone, the company makes use of one waste feedstock while simultaneously displacing the production and disposal of virgin plastics. 

Demonstrating the diversity of circular models, Finematter has broken this week’s headlines in a different sector entirely. The London-based startup has secured an investment of $2.85 million for its online marketplace that connects customers with vetted independent jewelers that can repair, remodel or recycle their jewelry. 

Expanding from the niche to the broad, Resourcify has raised €14 million for its waste management and recycling platform, a digital solution connecting companies with local recyclers. The startup will use its latest investment to further develop its service, with a specific focus on setting up ‘take-back’ programmes that help businesses to meet their waste targets while complying with new regulations. 

The sheer variety of circular models tells us that solutions can be always be found if innovative disruptors put their mind to the task. With new technologies, the stimulation of secondary markets, and collaborative approaches that can turn the trash of one industry into the treasure of another’s, we can accelerate the transition to a circular, sustainable future. 

