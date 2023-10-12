The sustainability insights you need each week, curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Dr Antonio Pagliuca, aerospace senior specialist application engineer at 3M, discusses the biggest challenges to the large-scale adoption of green hydrogen and potential solutions for overcoming them.

Green hydrogen is a sustainable fuel source, which offers a solution for sectors that are hard to decarbonise, such as steel and long-haul transport.

The green hydrogen ecosystem could add £48 billion to the UK economy while reducing its dependence on imported fuels.

To make the most of this opportunity, we need to address the challenges around the production, storage and distribution of green hydrogen.

Increasing rates of global warming and dwindling natural resources have contributed to alarming levels of environmental damage. The World Resources Institute (WRI) reveals energy consumption to be the biggest source of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for a massive 75.6% worldwide. Within the energy sector, heat and electricity generation produce the most emissions (31.8%), followed by transportation (17%) and manufacturing and construction (12.7%). To address the climate challenge, we need to look at alternative energy sources and replace greenhouse gas-generating fuels with clean energy.

Green hydrogen is a sustainable fuel source, produced with renewable energy and does not release carbon emissions. It offers a solution for sectors that are hard to decarbonise, such as steel and long-haul transport, and could boost the economy whilst reducing the UK’s dependence on imported fuels.

Independent data shows that the production of green hydrogen, combined with the export of electrolysers to overseas markets could add £48 billion to the UK economy annually with the potential for £200 billion of gross value added (GVA) and could create up to 120,000 jobs. To be able to make the most of this opportunity, however, we need to address the challenges around the production, storage and distribution of green hydrogen.

Reducing production costs

One of the biggest challenges is the cost and complexity of large-scale green hydrogen production. The International Energy Agency states that producing a kilogram of green hydrogen costs $3-8, compared to $0.5-1.7 for producing the same amount of hydrogen using natural gas and up to $2.5 with coal.

Green hydrogen is typically produced through a process of electrolysis powered by renewable energies such as wind or solar, so reducing the cost and the complexity of this process could be a significant step forward. Applying material science could be a solution. For instance, materials such as Nanostructured Supported Iridium Catalyst Powder can reduce the amount of iridium, a rare precious metal that is required to meet the stringent efficiency and lifetime requirements of water electrolysers, resulting in substantial cost savings.

Similarly, while membrane separations are established technologies in various sectors, new solutions can improve and scale up renewable fuel production, battery recycling and decarbonisation technologies like carbon capture. Such membrane separation technologies can be used to enable low-carbon-intensity energy separations and bring down the cost of clean energy production.

Green hydrogen offers great potential for reducing CO2 emissions and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. But, to be able to realise the potential of this technology, we need to find effective solutions for streamlining the production of green hydrogen and making it more cost-effective.

Making green hydrogen easily available

Green hydrogen has a low density and requires more space than other gases under normal atmospheric pressure, making its storage and distribution very challenging. With its transportation in its natural state not viable, the industry is investing considerable technical resources to increase hydrogen density and reduce storage size, including liquifying hydrogen.

Liquid hydrogen, however, needs a leak-proof environment of –253 Celsius and must be compressed to 700 bar pressure. This requires a lot of energy and durable storage containers as liquid hydrogen can be absorbed by metal. To resolve this problem, liquified gases such as hydrogen are typically stored in double-walled tanks with a ring-shaped space filled with insulating material, known as cryogenic or cold storage.

Historically, an expanded volcanic glass, perlite, filled the circular space in cryogenic storage vessels. An alternative and much more cost-effective option, however, is using glass bubbles which are far superior to perlite when it comes to thermal efficiency, durability, and weight savings. Their engineered spherical glass shape, low thermal conductivity, and high strength-to-density ratio mean glass bubbles are more effective and economical.

Infrastructure

Ultimately, to safely produce, store and distribute green hydrogen, there needs to be effective infrastructure that underpins the hydrogen economy. This requires building specialised storage facilities with access to transportation services and a distribution network, including hydrogen-equipped ports, vessels, and trucks. It is imperative the distribution infrastructure is safe as hydrogen is a highly flammable gas that can leak from pipelines or storage tanks.

By introducing policies that encourage investment in green infrastructure and by working together to streamline the production and distribution of green hydrogen, we can accelerate the adoption of green energy and drive positive change. As we move towards a cleaner, greener future, investing in hydrogen technologies will be vital to achieving our climate goals and creating a more sustainable world for future generations.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.