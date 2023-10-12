The sustainability insights you need each week, curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As part of its annual sustainability update, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has launched a pilot project in Manchester, using AI to reduce stop-and-go traffic – cutting emissions and improving the flow of vehicles.

The Project Green Light pilot shows improvements in air pollution and emissions footprint through the optimisation of traffic flow.

Outputs from the project suggest new approaches to sustainable urban planning.

AI models provide the potential for lowering emissions through the optimisation of complex systems, driving sustainability without disruption.

Road transportation is responsible for a significant amount of global and urban greenhouse gas emissions. It is especially problematic at city intersections where pollution can be 29 times higher than on open roads.

Google research found that about half of the emissions at intersections comes from traffic stopping and starting, wich means that these can be reduced simply through the optimisation of traffic lights.

As Yassi Matias, VP engineering & research at Google, explained: “Green Light …uses AI and Google Maps driving trends to model traffic patterns and make recommendations for optimising the existing traffic light plans.”

“City engineers can implement these in as little as five minutes, using existing infrastructure. By optimising not just one intersection, but coordinating across several adjacent intersections to create waves of green lights, cities can improve traffic flow and further reduce stop-and-go emissions.”

The use of AI to manage and optimise complex systems is going to play a significant role in a city’s ability to improve the sustainability of its operations. Deploying the technology across traffic management can significantly impact air quality as well as overall emissions.

The Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM)’s pilot

David Atkin, TfGM’s analysis and reporting manager, said: “With traffic levels now at or beyond pre-pandemic levels, we are working really hard to tackle congestion and are delighted to be amongst the first areas in the world – and the first in the UK – to work with Google on the innovative Green Light initiative.”

“The pilot provided valuable insights and teams from both Green Light and TfGM brought expertise and ideas to the table to improve journeys by up to 18% and reduce emissions.”

Google UK managing director & VP Debbie Weinstein said: “AI is the most profound technology that we’re working on today, with the potential to boost the UK’s productivity and support net zero ambitions. That’s why we’re excited to be partnering with TfGM to pilot Project Green Light here in the UK.”

“Already, this early stage AI-powered tool uses existing infrastructure to provide city planners with a cost-effective and efficient way to improve traffic flow, reduce stop-and-go traffic, and cut emissions. We look forward to partnering with more organisations across the country to help drive innovative solutions that unlock the benefits of AI.”

Early numbers indicate a potential for up to 30% reduction in stops and up to 10% reduction in emissions at intersections, according to Google. Green Light is now live in 70 intersections in 12 cities from Haifa to Rio de Janeiro to Bangalore – and, in these intersections, the project shows the ability to save fuel and lower emissions for up to 30 million car rides monthly.

Applying AI to optimise traffic lights

For many city traffic engineers, it is hard and expensive to get access to reliable data for traffic light optimisation, which means that many traffic lights rely on outdated configurations.

Cities historically tried to optimise traffic lights using sensors or manual vehicle counts, but these solutions do not provide complete information on key data points such as the number of vehicles passing through intersections, their distribution in the traffic light cycle, the next traffic light they will encounter and how long it will take them to get there.

Google Research teams have been exploring the use of AI and driving trends from Google Maps to model intersections and traffic flow, including average wait times and patterns of starting and stopping. Matias said that the project provides recommendations to city engineers via the Green Light interface: “As an example, we might identify an opportunity to coordinate between intersections that are not yet synced and provide a recommendation around the timing of the traffic lights so that traffic flows more effectively along a stretch of road.”

“Green Light identified opportunities where we previously had no visibility and directed engineers to where there were potential benefits in changing signal timings. This provided valuable insights for our city with 2,400 traffic signals. Both the Green Light and Transport for Greater Manchester teams brought expertise and ideas to the table to improve journeys and reduce emissions,” added Atkin.

Google expands sustainability offerings

The announcement came as Google hosted its Sustainable with Google event, where it announced a series of innovative updates across high-emission industries such as transportation and energy – including how it is applying AI for new, breakthrough climate solutions.

Many of these updates involved improvements in search to enable consumers to understand their energy choices and electric vehicles. But, while its new tools include Project Green Light and fuel-efficient routing, one of the most interesting approaches is its update of Google Earth to enable planners to initially optimise solar designs for buildings – a development which could be expanded to a range of construction challenges and other infrastructure requirements.

Complex planning processes include barriers such as ageing infrastructure and severe weather events that often cause delays, especially in terms of energy deployment. Understanding the potential impact of changes will play a critical role in enabling cities to forward plan their developments.

For example, Tapestry, an early Alphabet project, has developed AI-powered tools for grid mapping and planning to help governments and utilities efficiently model scenarios, such as taking a coal-based plant offline or how an extreme weather event could impact clean energy sources. With Tapestry’s technology, Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional, Chile’s national system operator, can simultaneously run up to 12 times the number of future scenarios as their current tool.

Forecasting extreme weather

On the extreme weather front, Google launched its flood forecasting initiative, which uses advanced AI and geospatial analysis to provide real-time flooding information, to help inform communities and individuals to prepare for and respond to riverine floods. This data is now available on the Flood Hub platform and, in many cases, also on Search and Maps.

Flood Hub capacity has been extended to people across Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and South and Central America. In August for example, Flood Hub provided information to Chile’s local emergency response agency so they could issue evacuation alerts, enable communities to take proactive measures, and minimise the impact of floods.

Google announced the expansion of riverine flood forecasts on Flood Hub to the US and Canada, covering more than 800 locations by rivers where more than 12 million people live. Matias said: “With the help of AI, we hope to bring flood forecasting to every country and cover more types of floods, and we’ll continue to collaborate on this with our partners in the community, governments, academia, and organisations like the World Meteorological Organization.”

SGV TAKE

While the optimisation of traffic systems is a very specific challenge for cities, the deployment of the system demonstrates the impact of AI-led models for managing complex systems. This form of digitalisation, optimising existing systems for saving emissions, costs and time, is likely to dominate sustainability approaches for processes and systems not yet ready for disruption.