BioCraft launches AI tool to make lab-grown pet food

Cultivated meat company BioCraft Pet Nutrition is harnessing AI and machine learning to come up with pet food formulations, tapping into a market worth over $100 billion.

BioCraft’s new tool is intended to accelerate research and development (R&D) to achieve optimal cell proliferation and enhance the nutritional value of the cultivated meat.

The livestock industry, which provides ingredients for traditional pet food, has major social and environmental impacts that can be mitigated by switching to lab-grown meat.

AI-assisted production can reduce costs, and improve the quality and nutritional value to boost consumer confidence and scale the sector.

BioCraft, based in North America and Europe, has developed a new AI tool to support the development of lab-grown pet food. It collects and processes data from publicly available scientific literature and databases to understand what’s inside the meat cells, then identifies potential nutrient inputs that can enhance nutrient biosynthesis, cell growth and other biological processes key to cultivated meat production.

Dr. Shannon Falconer, founder and chief executive of BioCraft, said: “The main costs and time sinks on the way to commercialization are R&D-related, and our AI has substantially streamlined this process, accelerated our progress, and reduced costs.”

What is cultivated meat?

Cultivated meat is a replica of traditional, animal-derived meat, made by extracting living animal cell samples and placing them in a growth medium that provides nutrients to stimulate growth. Because it generates fewer emissions and has a much lower impact on biodiversity than factory-farmed meat, it is considered as a viable alternative to make the food system more sustainable. It has been greenlighted for human consumption in the US and Singapore, and work is underway to achieve regulatory approval in the UK and Switzerland.

Some concerns remain around its actual environmental impact and ethical implications. A 2023 study has warned that the production of cultured meat may lead to up to 25% higher global warming potential than regular beef, calling for in-depth assessment and updates to the technologies being used. Moreover, the cell growth media is normally based on foetal bovine serum (FBS), a substance derived from the blood of unborn calves, which causes pain to and leading to the death of the animals. Some companies are working to address this issue: BioCraft has developed a proprietary growth medium as an alternative to FBS, while Multus Biotechnology is exploring ingredients to produce animal-free growth media.

Amid rising demand for alternative proteins, investment in cultivated meat is rising rapidly with projections that the market could be worth $25 billion by 2030. Indeed, in 2022, the UK’s cultivated meat sector raised more private investment than the rest of Europe combined. To find out more about how cultivated meat fits into the context of alternative proteins, read our explainer here.

Why do we need it to make pet food?

The role of the pet food market – which is expected to hit a value of $140 billion by the end of the decade – in driving demand for livestock farming is frequently overlooked. Its production rate is faster than animals are being slaughtered for human consumption. Because most of the meat in pet food comes from parts of the animals that humans don’t want to eat, Falconer reckons that there will come a time in the not-too-distant future when there is simply not enough meat to feed our cats and dogs.

“In contrast to traditional animal meat, cultivated meat for pet food offers not only an environmentally sustainable and humane solution to feeding our pets meat, it also promises pet food manufacturers a stable and robust supply chain of their most valued ingredient,” she comments.

Moreover, it continues to fuel the devastating social, health, environmental and ethical impacts of livestock farming, as well as posing the conundrum of killing certain animals to feed others. To learn more about why we need to switch to alternative proteins, read our explainer.

For example, a 2017 study found that, if 163 million pet dogs and cats recorded in the US, the largest pet-owning country, formed their own nation, its meat consumption would rank fifth in the entire world. In fact, US pet dogs are estimated to account for 25-30% of the country’s animal agriculture impact regarding land use, fossil fuels and water. Further, a 2020 study estimated that pet food could be responsible for up to 2.9% of global CO2 emissions and use up land equivalent to twice the size of the UK just to make dry food for cats and dogs worldwide.

There is thus an urgent need to address the impacts of pet food by switching to more sustainable options. Insect-based formulations, whose carbon footprint can be 10 times lower than traditional meat, are already on the market but represent a minority of what’s available.

Can pets be fed cultivated meat?

When it comes to pet food, owners are often concerned about health risks, but BioCraft claims that its cultivated meats are less likely to carry dangerous pathogens often found in raw meat, such as Salmonella or E. coli. It is also free of the antibiotics, steroids, hormones and other chemical contaminants commonly used in livestock farming.

Consumer preferences are evolving: a 2022 study found that over 80% of respondents willing to eat cultivated meat would be willing to feed it to their pets. Nevertheless, cultivated meat has yet to be approved for commercial pet food production in any country.

How can AI be used in the sector?

The cultivated meat industry still faces challenges around scaling operations to meet demand. There is a lack of funding and government subsidies in the sector, and concerns remain around pricing and the health profile of lab-grown meat as it remains a relatively new product.

Falconer said that AI can support the sector’s growth as it “can surpass the human brain for speed and efficiency, and helps us derive more complex conclusions by making more connections between more facts”.

“For BioCraft, the most important attribute of our product is its nutritional profile. One of the tremendous benefits of this tool is that we can personalize the nutritional profile of our cultivated meat to specifically meet the needs of cats and dogs of different ages, breeds and health conditions,” she adds. “There is nothing more important to a pet parent than the nutritional quality of the food they’re feeding to their cat or dog. When a superior option becomes available–such as via cultivated meat–we believe consumers will readily adopt it.”

BioCraft says that its AI platform is similar to the platforms used by pharmaceutical companies to predict previously unknown metabolic effects, such as chemicals that cause desired cell behaviours or reduce undesirable ones, and help identify new drug targets. This means that BioCraft is engaging in fewer but more targeted experiments to fine-tune cell proliferation and enhance the nutritional value of cultivated meat, as well as discovering safer and less expensive ingredients and inputs. This can help improve the price point, quality and nutrition of the meat, which in turn will boost competitiveness.

SGV TAKE

Considering the vast and increasing impact of pet food industry, it is imperative to address the environmental and ethical concerns associated with it. Biocraft’s tool could help overcome barriers to the commercialisation and the scaling up of cultivated meat-based formulations.