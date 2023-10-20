Controversy cast on the future of rice at top industry conference

Subscribe for weekly sustainability insights and decision critical information. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The International Rice Congress (IRC) is pushing for genetic and digital solutions to boost sustainable rice production, but large corporations have been accused of neglecting smallholder farmers’ interests and biodiversity protection.

The sixth edition of the IRC saw the launch of Bayer’s new system to dramatically cut water use in rice production.

The Pesticide Action Network Asia Pacific (PANAP) warned that the corporate focus on commercial seed varieties and genetic modification paired with pesticides will harm the environment and smallholder farmers worldwide.

Ensuring sustainable production of rice is crucial to ensure global food security.

Over 1,500 delegates representing the global rice value chain from around 60 countries convened in Manila on 16-19 October 2023. The IRC is the largest gathering of stakeholders in the rice industry worldwide and convenes only once every four years, with scientists, decision-makers from the government, private and public sectors uniting to discuss solutions and partnerships for the industry.

Mere kilometres away in Quezon City, however, resistance farmers movements and advocates held a small one-day ‘People’s Conference against Corporate Onslaught on Rice and Food’ led by Resist Agrochem TransNational Corporations (TNCs) Alliance. Farmers shared successes in agroecological farming practices, the need to protect rice biodiversity and implement land reform, and emphasised food sovereignty and farmer-led solutions to the climate crisis.

The two parallel events suggest discrepancies in how the rice industry is approaching its future.

The keystone of global food security

Rice is the main source of nutrition for more than half the world’s population and a keystone to global food security. It is also the world’s third-largest agricultural crop, with over one-fifth of the global population, or more than one billion people depending on rice cultivation for their livelihood. Demand is only set to skyrocket as the population grows to more than 10 billion by 2050.

Its future, however, is under threat. Due to reliance on water and sensitivity to temperature, rice crops are easily destroyed by climate-aggravated droughts, heatwaves and more. Sea level rises also pose threats due to inundation, and pest and disease pressures are on the rise. A 2019 study estimated that rice yields could drop by about 40% by 2100 owing to combined problems of arsenic-induced soil stresses and climate change, including extreme temperature and precipitation patterns.

At the same time, rice cultivation contributes to climate change – it is estimated that rice production contributes to 1.5% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, over 10% of methane emissions due to methane-emitting bacteria that thrive in wetlands and consumes over 40% of the world’s total irrigation water.

One of the solutions being rolled out to protect rice harvests is seed film cultivation, which allows farmers to grow rice in dry fields with simple drip irrigation, reducing the need for herbicides. The IRRI established a Direct Seeded Rice Consortium to explore and promote farming systems where rice can be cultivated without standing water directly into the soil. Precision breeding tools and other methods to redesign rice irrigation drainage systems are also being considered.

Bayer launches new system at the IRC

At IRC, multinational agrichemical provider Bayer (ETR:BAYN) announced the launch of its Direct-Seeded Rice (DSR) systems. Traditionally, farmers grow seedlings in nurseries and transplant them to ploughed, levelled and flooded land, which is why rice cultivations need so much water.

DSR systems that sow rice seeds into dry soil have been used since the 1960s, but Bayers claims that its new DSR system will cut water use by up to 40% and greenhouse gas emissions by up to 45%, while reducing the reliance on manual labour by up to 50%. The pilot programme was carried out in India and future expansion is set for the Phillippines and other countries in the Asia Pacific from 2024.

Bayer claims that 99% of Indian farmers in the programme achieved successful plant establishment and 75% achieved a higher return on investment compared to rice grown with the conventional transplanted method.

Mike Graham, head of breeding at Bayer’s Crop Science Division, said: “Our direct-seeded rice system will help smallholder rice farmers adapt to, and mitigate, climate change while running profitable businesses, improving their own and community’s social well-being,”.

PANAP levels ‘greenwashing’ criticism at IRC

The Pesticide Action Network is an international coalition of over 600 non-governmental organisations that oppose pesticide use and advocate for sustainable farming. On 17 October, the Asia Pacific branch (PANAP) issued a warning that increased “corporate efforts to control rice-based food systems” will affect small farmers’ livelihoods and food security of consumers. It cited 2019 research by Oxfam finding that as low as 4% of rice’s consumer price goes to farmers, with the rest going to the corporate value chain, including TNCs and local distributors of agrochemicals.

Ilang-Ilang Quijano, communications officer at PANAP says of the IRC: “The agenda is to strengthen the monopoly of the agrochemical transnational corporations–only 4 corporations (Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva) control majority of the global seed and agrochemical market, and this market concentration was enabled in part because of the Green Revolution technologies (commercial seeds, chemical fertilizers & inputs) introduced and pushed by IRRI (who leads the IRC) especially in rice-growing countries in Asia since the 1960s.”

According to PANAP, big corporate push for “techno-fixes” such as genetic modification and commercial seed varieties and sometimes linked increases of targeted pesticide use (that sometimes required increased use of targeted pesticides) is not only bound to worsen environmental catastrophes, but will decimate traditional climate-resilient crops and sustainable farming practices. It claims that the genomics and gene editing approaches that the IRC aims to push are increasingly favoured by TNCs to avoid biosafety regulations.

PANAP also warns that greater use of pesticides and agrochemicals in rice farming with commercial and hybrid genetically modified (GM) varieties will accelerate the triple crisis of climate, biodiversity and pollution. For example, the network draws attention to the fact that Bayer’s DSR system requires additional herbicides as it doesn’t involve standing water, which usually acts as a weed deterrent. Bayer has announced that it is developing a new own herbicide to address this issue.

Quijano says: “The new ‘climate-friendly’ variety is packaged to be used with chemical pesticides. Chemical pesticides are made from fossil fuels and contribute heavily to climate change. The new variety also threatens to displace local and traditional rice varieties that use no chemical inputs, and do not pollute the environment.”

For example, the Philippines became the first country to approve the planting and sale of nutrient-enriched ‘Golden Rice’ in July 2021, a genetically modified rice variety, amidst concern about the risks to human health when GM rice is consumed as a staple food. As an emerging solution for rice cultivation, GM and commercial seeds require more scrutiny to assess the overall impact on health and ecosystems.

Moreover, PANAP notes that Bayer has been genetically modifying patented seed varieties to withstand more agrochemical use. For example, it patented seeds that can tolerate its own glyphosate weedkiller, which has come under fire after reports suggested that the chemical could disrupt carbon sequestration and is harmful to soil health.

According to PANAP, current farmer-led sustainable farming practices and climate-resilient traditional varieties are enough to ensure food security without needing an industry-wide push for GM varieties. Quijano says that governments can uplift smallholder farmers by buying rice grains at fair prices, providing post-harvest facilities and other support and discontinuing liberalisation policies that “destroy the domestic industry through influx of rice imports”.

She adds: “Research should support farmers on making the transition to agroecology that the planet and the people so badly need. It should discontinue the promotion the package of seeds and chemical inputs developed by profit-driven agrochemical TNCs. Even the FAO and WHO have acknowledged that shifting to agroecological alternatives to highly hazardous pesticides do not affect agricultural productivity. We must make that transition now.”

The IRC has been contacted for comment.

Bayer defends its strategies

Bayer says that PANAP “is mixing up many topics”. When accused of disempowering small farmers and aggravating their indebtedness and poverty due to increased input costs, the company pointed to its commitment to reaching 100 million smallholder farmers by 2030 and support of 52 million in 2022 through convening, partnerships, tailored seeds and crop protection, education and training, as well as the Better Life Farming Alliance.

Alexander Hennig, a spokesperson for the Crop Science Division, says: “We empower them to grow more food using less resources which is essential to battle climate change and feed the growing world population at the same time. We do this by providing innovative seeds, effective crop protection, and with digital technologies to support farmers to obtain high yields of excellent quality.”

In the 2021 Access to Seeds Index, Bayer was ranked as the top global seed company in providing access to quality seeds of enhanced varieties to smallholder farmers in both the Western and Central African region and the Eastern and Southern African region. Regarding the DSR, Hennig says that “locally adapted hybrids” are being developed as standard practice, intended to be “better than the local farmer’s best alternative”.

He adds: “There is no monopoly on seeds. There are 8.000 seed companies in the world, so farmers can decide whether they use their own seeds or purchase from local or international suppliers. Those farmers turning to us, do this because we deliver innovation and high-quality products facilitating higher and more sustainable yields. This underlines that we can provide what they demand.”

SGV TAKE

Although the IRC includes a Farmers’ Forum where farmers can suggest topics of discussion and a trade show where farmers and experts can discuss the practicality of solutions proposed, the interests of smallholder farmers and conserving soil health and biodiversity should be more central to discussions around rice cultivation.