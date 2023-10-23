Batteries, biotechnology and the decarbonisation of buildings

Subscribe for weekly sustainability insights and decision critical information. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In this week’s roundup of disruptive technology, we delve into three recent trends that are rapidly entering into the mainstream.

Battery recycling is becoming a commercial reality

Batteries are expected to play a crucial role in achieving global net zero goals, serving as an enabler of electrification and ensuring the reliability of renewable energy. This leads us into something of a dilemma, as battery production has its own enormous impact on the environment.

The critical metals and minerals used in most common batteries are typically mined from vulnerable ecosystems, contributing to biodiversity loss and pollution while releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. With limited collection infrastructure in place, most of these components are lost when the battery reaches its end of life.

This inefficient system is ripe for disruption. Fortunately, this week’s headlines suggest that the call is being answered.

Indeed, ACE Green Recycling has announced a new partnership with the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Together, the pair will further develop and optimise ACE’s affordable solution for the recycling of cathode active materials.

Ahead in the game, Ascend Elements has joined forces with Koura to commercialise the former’s patented Hydro-to-Cathode technology. The process enables high-purity graphite to be recovered from spent lithium batteries and battery manufacturing scrap. As part of the agreement, the partners will consider the construction of a scaled-up facility somewhere within the US.

Pursuing similar goals, AraBat SRL has formed a joint venture with EVSX, the battery recycling subsidiary of Canda’s St- Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX). The new business will build an industrial processing plant in Puglia, Italy, thereby gaining the support of subsidies available across Europe.

As these early players begin to scale up, the market is likely to become more competitive, inspiring a wave of fresh innovation. Just this week, for example, researchers at Sweden’s Chalmers University of Technology have demonstrated their latest efforts. The process reportedly recovers 100% of the aluminium from spent vehicle batteries and 98% of the lithium, without relying on any expensive or harmful chemicals. Several companies have shown an interest in supporting the researchers’ work, including battery manufacturer Northvolt and Volvo Cars (STO:VOLCAR B).

Bioeconomy continues to thrive

In recent years, biotechnology has rapidly come to the fore. Whether it be advanced fermentation or genetic design, novel technologies are disrupting conventional markets and creating a thriving bioeconomy.

This past week has been no exception. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has gained its latest client in Zenfold Sustainable Technologies, which will use Ginkgo’s enzyme discovery services to identify candidates for the sustainable production of active ingredients used in its veterinary medicine products. Recognising the opportunity of such biomanufacturing services, MycoTechnology has launched a new fermentation platform that will support innovators in the field with scaled-up production capacity and expertise.

Luxembourg’s Moolec Scicence (NASDAQ:MLEC) has deepened its pockets with the issuance of a convertible note to Grupo Insud. Alongside its principal amount of approximately $21 million, Moolec will gain access to Insud’s industrial capabilities and operational services to refine its Molecular Farming technology for the production of animal proteins by engineered plants.

As these solutions are becoming more mainstream, incumbent brands are increasingly getting involved. This week’s news brought yet another example, with ELEMIS announcing its collaboration with Xampla on the development of biodegradable sample sachets made from agricultural waste.

Driving the decarbonisation of buildings

Also trending this week was the decarbonisation of the built environment. With estimates suggesting that the construction, operation and demolition of buildings accounts for around 40% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and just under a third of all energy use, it is reassuring to see some novel solutions emerging.

Paving the way towards a more sustainable future, Recycl8 has completed the first pour of its recycled, low-carbon concrete. The R8 Mix is being used in a Scottish housing development, marking an important milestone in Recycl8’s journey to market.

Where Recyl8’s solution could help to lower the embodied carbon emissions of buildings, others have focused on how buildings are operated during their lifetime.

In California, Harvest Thermal has secured a further $4 million for its smart thermal battery, which allows heat pumps to function more efficiently and affordably. The announcement follows another recent fundraise by fellow Californian startup Bedrock Energy, which drew in $8.5 million for its geothermal approach.

Meanwhile in Europe, Bisly has raised €3.6 million to expand the market for its automated building management system. The integrated solution helps building operators to optimise functions including heating, cooling, ventilation and lighting. This allows them to reduce their energy use, lowering their carbon emissions while simultaneously cutting their costs.