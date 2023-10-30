Biotechnology boom shakes up the food and agricultural sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Strategy » Technology

Biotechnology boom shakes up the food and agricultural sector

Biotechnology returns to the spotlight in this week's roundup of disruptive innovation in sectors ranging from fashion and automotives to food and agriculture.
By Heather Dinwoodie
30 October 2023, 06:00
© Shutterstock / GorodenkoffA microbiologist studying samples of lab-grown meat.
Biotechnology boom shakes up the food sector.

Biotechnology returns to the spotlight in this week’s roundup of disruptive innovation in sectors ranging from fashion and automotives to food and agriculture.

The exponential upward trend of biotechnology 

Continuing recent trends, the past week has seen further interest in biotechnology. GOZEN has secured $3.3 million in seed funding, following the recent appearance debut of its LUNAFORM biomaterial on Balenciaga’s runway during Paris’ fashion week.  

Algenesis has raised $5 million for its development of bio-based plastics, while Mi Terro has been tapped by Lipton to develop edible or dissolvable ‘tea pods’ made from biomass waste. Also gaining the support of a larger incumbent, Visolis has partnered with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to upcycle agricultural by-products into bio-based isopropene to be used in tyre manufacturing. 

Montinutra, meanwhile, has raised €2 million for its conversion of forestry residues into natural biochemicals that can replace the fossil fuels traditionally used in chemicals and cosmetics. The Finnish startup will use the investment to accelerate its international expansion and develop its plans for a scaled-up demonstration facility. It also plans to bring a new range of products to market, under the rebranded name of Boreal Bioproducts. 

Biotech boom supports the transformation of food and agriculture

Among the many sectors being disrupted by biotechnology, food and agriculture have gained particular attention due to the sheer urgency of sustaining the growing population while grappling with the worsening impacts of climate change. The last week has been no exception. 

Amatera, for example, has closed a €1.5 million funding round to expand its trait discovery and plant-breeding platform. Rather than relying on genetic modification, the french startup uses cellular biology to accelerate the breeding process and quickly produce more resilient crops. Its first product will be a flavoursome coffee bean that offers increased yields in toughening climates. 

Elsewhere in the world, BIOMILQ has joined forces with Tiamat Sciences to demonstrate the efficacy and affordability of plant-based recombinant proteins. Based out of North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, the two budding startups have built a strong case for Tiamat’s plant-based biomanufacturing of Human Prolactin. According to their research, this vital protein can be made by plants for a minimal cost in comparison to its traditional production from unsustainable animal farming. 

Urgent situation calls for wide range of solutions

Of course, the urgent transformation of our food and agricultural system cannot rely solely on biotechnology. Fortunately, several other avenues are being explored simultaneously. In the past week alone, FarmInsect has raised €8 million to scale up its insect farming system and provide a more sustainable form of protein.  

Others are more focused on improving agricultural management, promoting innovative techniques that could protect more traditional markets and lifestyles. Wadhwani AI has received a $3.3 million grant for its use of artificial intelligence in agricultural pest control, while CarbonFarm Technology has secured €2.5 million to encourage the adoption of low carbon rice farming techniques. Using satellite imagery, the Parisian startup monitors and verifies changes in practice before empowering farmers to monetise their results by selling carbon offsetting credits. 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts