Strategy » Technology

Construction: concrete solutions to reduce carbon emissions

James Carusone, vice president, West Region, at Eco Material Technologies, explores a range of innovations to decarbonise concrete, which is widely used in the construction sector.
By James Carusone
31 October 2023, 07:36 Updated: 31 October 2023, 09:11
  • Concrete production is projected to grow disproportionately to overall population growth, but the material is highly polluting.
  • In the concrete construction sector, material, technological and process solutions that can be implemented now without exorbitant investment are of the most use and greatest urgency.
  • It is incumbent on everyone in the concrete value chain to aggressively expand our adoption of these proven carbon-reduction solutions.

Concrete a mixture of gravel, sand, aggregate, water and typically cement is the second-most-used material in the world after water. According to the Global Cement and Concrete Association, approximately 15 billion tons of concrete are produced and used each and every year in the construction of housing, commercial structures, roads, bridges and a wide range of other building projects. 

Versatile but polluting

Concrete’s appeal as a construction material derives from its material characteristics: it is economical, durable and its strength increases over time. Inert and non-toxic, concrete is resistant to fire, mildew, insect infestation and rot. It is also energy efficient and can passively cool or heat a building’s interior.  

Due to this utility as well as soaring global demand for infrastructure buildout concrete production is projected to grow disproportionately to overall population growth. The International Energy Agency estimates that global concrete demand will increase by 25-50% by 2050. Notwithstanding concrete’s many beneficial qualities, this growth scenario portends a commensurate rise in the carbon emissions associated with its production unless we modify the way we manufacture it. 

The concrete construction sector is currently responsible for producing 8% of man-made carbon dioxide emissions. These emissions are almost entirely the result of the manufacture of Portland cement which is commonly used to bind the other materials that comprise concrete. The math is simple: producing one ton of Portland cement releases approximately one ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Substituting cement with a low- or no-carbon material that can perform the same binding function reduces the carbon emissions associated with concrete production by a percentage proportionate to the level of cement replacement. 

Construction sector cannot continue with business as usual

The clock is ticking. Climate experts, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, generally concur that greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors must be roughly halved each decade between now and 2050 (as measured against a 2020 baseline) to keep global warming below 1.5°C and limit climate impacts. 

To be clear, there is no ‘silver bullet’ solution to climate change. All viable avenues need to be pursued. Clearly, however, in the concrete construction sector, material, technological and process solutions that can be implemented now without exorbitant investment are of the most use and greatest urgency. So while emerging developments such as carbon capture and sequestration offer hope in the future, solutions that significantly lower concrete’s carbon intensity should be implemented at a wide scale today. 

New approaches to low-carbon concrete

Eco Material Technologies’ mission is to decarbonize the construction materials industry through proven and scalable technologies. Currently, our products displace 5% of the US cement production of 120 million tons per year. Cognizant of the concrete industry’s objective to halve its emissions by 2030, we have set a goal to double the volumes of zero- and near-zero-carbon products that we sell into this market by the end of this decade. 

This multi-pronged approach comprises: 

Expanded use of fresh fly ash and bottom ash. Fly ash and bottom ash, both by-products of the coal combustion process, have been used for decades in partial substitution of cement in the production of concrete. Replacing cement with fly ash not only reduces the carbon emissions associated with cement manufacturing (e.g., a 30% substitution of fly ash for cement results in roughly a 30% reduction in carbon emissions), it also imparts a range of other desirable attributes to finished concrete, including greater strength, durability and resistance to permeability, expansion and cracking. Fly ash also accelerates the rate of ‘carbonation’ the process by which concrete reabsorbs carbon and thus reduces its overall environmental footprint. 

Harvesting of previously disposed ash. Although many coal power plants the source of fly ash and bottom ash are now being retired, limiting supplies of current-production ash, an estimated two billion tons of coal ash lies stored in landfills and surface impoundments in the US alone. Eco Material has already begun tapping this vast resource, recently contracting with Georgia Power to harvest and beneficiate over nine million tons of ash in the coming years to supply quality product to ready-mix concrete manufacturers. 

Natural pozzolan processing. Low-carbon pozzolanic material suitable for replacing cement in concrete is also found naturally (volcanic ash is the “original” cement used in ultra-durable Roman concrete structures such as the Pantheon and Coliseum that survive mostly intact to this day). In Kirkland, Arizona, Eco Material is mining natural pozzolans for sale to concrete producers in the southwest US. We expect to produce up to 500,000 tons of pozzolan annually over the next 20 to 40 years, which will result in the avoidance of up to 400,000 million tons of CO2 equivalent per year. 

Green cement. Eco has reengineered pozzolanic cement so that it can be made at room temperature with virtually no emissions — a near-zero-carbon cement. Our proprietary Pozzoslag and PozzoCEM cements can replace 50% or more of the Portland cement required to make high-strength durable concrete. These fast-acting cements produce concrete that is 20% stronger than that produced using Portland within the first 28 days and continues to gain strength over time. 

Continued growth in the production and use of concrete in the coming decades is a given. However, growth in the emissions associated with its manufacturing is not. The methods of lowering the carbon intensity associated with concrete production are well-known and already in use. It is incumbent on all of us in the concrete value chain to aggressively expand our adoption of these proven carbon-reduction solutions — in the US and around the world. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

