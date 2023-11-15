Pilkington launches glass with 50% lower embodied carbon

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Pilkington United Kingdom Limited, part of the NSG Group, has launched a new glass range with 50% less embodied carbon when compared to standard float glass ‒ which the company says is the lowest carbon product of its kind on the market.

Construction materials and processes account for 11% of global emissions, which must be curbed if the world is to achieve its net zero goals.

Within construction, embodied carbon is the carbon footprint associated with the materials and construction processes across the entire lifecycle of a building – from manufacture, operations and maintenance right through until demolition.

Embodied carbon must be reduced in construction materials to have any chance of achieving net zero, especially given the growth in demand for buildings.

The manufacturer introduces Pilkington Mirai as four in five (79%) architects say that clients are more concerned about the embodied carbon of building products than they were five years ago, according to a new study by the glassmaker. The manufacturer said that Pilkington Mirai can be offered as a low-carbon alternative to regular float glass, with no difference in performance, quality, or aesthetic appearance.

How did Pilkington cut the embodied carbon in glass?

It’s been done using a combination of alternative fuel, high recycled glass content, and green electricity sources. The name Mirai, meaning ‘future’ in Japanese, was chosen to mark the start of the next generation of low-carbon glass products.

Kristian Chalmers, global strategic commercial manager at the NSG Group, said: “The launch of Pilkington Mirai represents the beginning of an exciting journey. The new range will be instrumental in providing architects with the solutions they need for reducing the carbon intensity of their projects.”

“We aim to expand our offering through further collaboration and technological advancements in the near future on our journey towards achieving carbon neutrality.”

Pilkington Mirai is available in various thicknesses, for uncoated and coated specifications, as well as having the ability to be laminated. The glass can be combined with other high-performance low low-emissivity, solar control, and acoustic coatings in the Pilkington product range ‒ enabling building owners and design professionals to proactively reduce embodied carbon while meeting other building performance and compliance requirements.

The glassmaker also has Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for selected glass ranges, to provide building designers with greater transparency over the carbon lifecycle of building materials.

Dave Dalton, chief executive at industry body British Glass, said: “Pilkington UK’s new low carbon glass is an exemplar for what can be achieved when a manufacturer collaborates with its partners and innovates. Driving sustainability in the built environment represents a huge challenge, but products like this will make an important contribution in how we tackle decarbonisation across the glass supply chain.”

Aston Fuller, general manager at Glass Futures, an organisation researching innovative solutions and technologies to help the global glass industry to create greener products, added: “We work collaboratively with our members to complete ground breaking trials and demonstrate the feasibility of industrial scale alternative low carbon fuels like hydrogen and biofuel. To see the application of this technology and cut half of the embodied carbon of glass is a major technical achievement, with an abundance of research well underway on how the industry can ultimately cut all carbon ready for 2050.”

Sustainability in glassmaking

The company’s ambition is to work together to combat climate change, strive for social equality, and protect the environment. In 2022, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) re-certified the NSG Group’s increased goals to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

The company intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and says it is working to make a positive impact through activities such as its trials of alternative fuels in glass making. This specific programme led to the development of Pilkington Mirai.

Further initiatives include a focus on ensuring a sustainable supply chain via the introduction of a new Supply Chain Charter, which outlines eight key areas of environmental and social protection for suppliers to demonstrate evidence towards achieving. It’s also become a member of the SPP (Sustainable Procurement Pledge) League of Champions, which aims to unite the efforts of procurement leaders in reaching the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Palma González Garcí­a, combustion technical lead at Glass Futures, said: “Our research indicates that significant future investigation is warranted and that options to decarbonise the glass industry won’t be restricted to a single solution. This gives the glass industry the opportunity to both decarbonise and respond to market factors in the drive to net zero by 2050 or sooner.

SGV TAKE

Removing carbon emissions from global manufacturing is one of the world’s greatest challenges and we need to change how we do things. The glass industry and the wider foundation industries (ceramics, steel, metal, chemicals, paper, and cement) need to decarbonise, use energy sustainably and move away from natural gas as their main energy source. While the creation of new materials and processes doesn’t automatically relate to market share, availability is the first step towards accelerating uptake.