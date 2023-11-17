VCM ratings agency BeZero Carbon to use Planet Labs satellite data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strategy » Technology

VCM ratings agency BeZero Carbon to use Planet Labs satellite data

BeZero Carbon, a ratings agency for the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has partnered with satellite services provider Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL).
By Giulia Bottaro
17 November 2023, 07:30 Updated: 17 November 2023, 12:16
  • BeZero Carbon has teamed up with Earth observation provider Planet Labs to access its dataset and share it with its customers.
  • The ability of forests to capture carbon is complex to estimate and accurate monitoring is essential for tracking changes in forest area, canopy cover and carbon stocks.
  • Robust monitoring is also considered as an enabler for the market to grow and build integrity.

London-based BeZero, which is already using satellite data from NASA and the European Space Agency, said it is the first carbon ratings agency to strike a satellite partnership of this scale.

Dr Phil Platts, director of geospatial and earth observation at BeZero, said: “Planet’s data complement and enhance our methodologies and analysis, and support our work in providing world-leading ratings to help customers make informed decisions about their carbon credit investments and impact claims.”

What does the partnership entail?

BeZero scientists and customers will gain access to Planet’s Forest Carbon Planetary Variable datasets, which provide insights into forest change and carbon capture at an individual tree level. Customers will also be able to access commercial satellite imagery and derived forest metrics for any carbon credit project rated on BeZero’s platform, which is intended to improve the understanding of how likely a credit will deliver on its environmental claims. 

The ratings agency’s clients will be able to view changes to carbon stocks, tree height, and canopy cover with high frequency, while the additional data provided by Planet satellites will supplement BeZero’s existing ratings analysis and enhance their geospatial techniques.

Alternative solutions to traditional high-fidelity forest carbon estimates

The news comes hot on the heels of Planet’s release of its Forest Carbon Diligence data product, a 30-metre historical time series of forest carbon, as well as tree height and cover. The US company also plans to launch a global three-metre resolution Forest Carbon Monitoring product in 2024.

The two products are intended to address the challenges associated with traditional high-fidelity forest carbon estimates, such as those derived from field inventories or airborne lidar campaigns, which can be costly and impractical to scale globally. Planet said that its solutions bring improvements in terms of resolution, accuracy, frequency, and scalability. 

The ability of forests to capture carbon is intricate to estimate and accurate monitoring is essential for tracking changes in forest area, canopy cover and carbon stocks. According to BeZero, Planet’s technologies are setting “new standards” in remote sensing solutions for monitoring purposes. 

Improving trust in the VCM

The need to demonstrate integrity is one of the VCM’s major challenges currently, as the markets have been rocked by a spate of scandals that have dented public trust. This drop in credibility is slowing down the expansion of the VCM, which is currently valued at $2 billion and is expected to reach $10-40 billion by 2030. Investment, however, needs to be scaled rapidly to enable the market to make its contributions to global climate and sustainable development goals.

Rebuilding integrity involves accurate calculations of carbon stocks as part of the monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) process. The three steps measure the amount of emissions reduced by a mitigation activity, such as afforestation projects, and report these findings to an accredited third party, which can then verify the report so that the results can be certified and carbon credits can be issued.

These are not only essential to comply with carbon accounting requirements, but also to enable transparent communication to stakeholders. Indeed, robust MRV is considered a ‘market shaper’, or an intervention to address failures that are preventing the market from growing. According to Boston Consulting Group, over 90% of buyers rank MRV as a major factor in purchase decisions to ensure they can defend their credits from greenwashing accusations. 

SGV TAKE

The VCM is a valuable tool in achieving global climate goals and the ongoing scrutiny is an opportunity to drive improvements, rather than shutting down the market altogether. Technological advances, such as satellite data collection, should be harnessed to rebuild trust and integrity. BeZero’s partnership with Planet provides an example of how to advance monitoring techniques, which contributes to driving the expansion of the VCM.

