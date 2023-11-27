Powering the sustainable transition with artificial intelligence

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In this weekly roundup of disruptive technology, we delve into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver of sustainable transformation.

Within the past year, concerns around the threat of AI have entered into the mainstream. Although these issues must be ironed out, the technology’s potential may far outweigh any costs.

Sustainable AI solutions

According to a new report by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and the Boston Consulting Group, the widespread deployment of AI technology could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing adaptation and resilience to climatic changes that are already well under way. With its ability to curate, analyse and extrapolate enormous amounts of complex data, it could also steer behavioural change and accelerate innovation.

Already, AI is being used for everything from the monitoring of carbon and detection of wildfires to weather prediction and the reduction of waste. Day after day, innovative companies, academics and entrepreneurs are bringing novel applications to market.

This past week has been no exception. Samudra Oceans has raised £0.8 million for its AI-powered robots that monitor and predict the cultivation of seaweed, improving the efficiency of carbon-sequestering aquatic farms. In a similar vein, RED Horticulture has closed a €17 million series A round to reduce the energy consumption of greenhouse horticulture with its AI lighting solutions.

Canada’s ESG.AI has been tapped by the London Stock Exchange Group to develop a platform for analysing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) data of listed companies, enabling investors and traders to make confident, informed decisions and encouraging businesses to make improvements.

With new regulations emerging worldwide, such data has never been more important. In today’s changing world, companies are increasingly expected to monitor and report on every single touchpoint of their operations. Capturing this opportunity, Avarni has raised AUD$2.5 million for its AI-driven platform that enables companies to calculate and disclose their carbon footprint, including the Scope 3 emissions of their supply chain as well as those from their internal activities and energy use.

The diversity of AI solutions does not end there. The past week’s announcements have also included AgriSound’s use of advanced AI algorithms to evaluate the benefits of rewilding projects and Climate Alpha’s $5 million raise for a platform that predicts how real-estate investments will be impacted by climate changes.

Human ingenuity maximises AI’s potential

We tend to think of AI as being confined to the digital realm of cloud technology and flashy machinery, rather than as both a product and driver of our own ingenuity. This abstraction of AI as its own distinct entity is behind much of our contemporary fear that technology will somehow ‘take over’.

In reality, AI is simply a tool created and used by human beings. This is not to say that it cannot cause harm, just as any tool can when in the wrong hands, but to make the point that AI works at its best when used to inform real-world activities and results.

For example, Cradle has just topped up its funds with $24 million for its AI-enabled cell programming platform. The AI enables it to discover biotechnical means of delivering sustainable products and services, but it is up to the company’s clients to translate its findings into a commercial reality.

Similarly, Osium AI has raised $2.5 million for its use of AI to accelerate the development of novel materials. Rather than engage in a lengthy, wasteful and expensive process of trial and error, Osium’s customers can formulate new materials that perform as intended the first time around. Once again, AI is merely an aid to their own innovation.

Elsewhere in the world, Vizcab has secured €5 million to further its development of an AI-powered software that helps developers, architects, builders and engineers to measure carbon emissions at each separate phase of a project’s lifecycle. Users can benchmark their activities, develop informed sustainability strategies and automatically monitor their ongoing performance.

Blurring the digital boundary

Evidently, the boundary between the digital and material world is not quite as distinct as it may first appear. As the world strives towards an inclusive and sustainable future, the scope of transformation required is likely to blur these lines even further.

Now more than ever, we are in dire need of new ways of doing things. In this weekly roundup, we have seen how AI is transforming everything from how we produce our food to the environments within which we operate. Technology is steering sustainable investment decisions, helping us to prepare for what is to come, and providing a platform for innovation.

So, although there are some serious risks, we cannot afford to sacrifice AI’s potential. Rather than fear some artificial humanoid boogeyman, we ought to focus on ensuring that this disruptive technology is being used for good.