COP28 driving demand for disruptive solutions

In this weekly roundup, we see how the negotiations taking place at COP28 are driving demand for disruptive technologies.

Increasing demand for corporate monitoring and reporting

With the UN’s climate negotiations now underway in Dubai, world leaders are expected to reach an agreement on the next steps to take in the fight against climate change. Governments are under pressure to strengthen their existing ambitions, increasing the likelihood that stringent new regulations will enter into development. Now more than ever, companies will be expected to reduce their damaging impacts while transparently disclosing their progress over time.

Recognising this opportunity, Pentatonic has released a new tool that helps companies to monitor the emergence of environmental legislation. Having already worked with recogniseable brands including Lego, L’Oréal and Diageo, Pentatonic claims that organisations can save up to $50,000 per day by using its platform to avoid being fined for non-compliance.

Meanwhile in Poland, Envirly has raised €1.3 million in a seed fundraising round led by BNP Paribas (PAR:BNP). The money will go towards scaling Envirly’s ESG management software, which helps companies to combine their traditional financial accounting with their carbon calculations and other social, environmental and corporate metrics.

Others have chosen to target specific industrial sectors. One Click LCA, for example, has raised €40 million to expand its sustainability software for construction and manufacturing companies. The novel platform streamlines the process of calculating, analysing and declaring the carbon emissions generated during the lifespan of individual products, buildings or infrastructure developments. Users can quickly identify any room for improvement before communicating their efforts to relevant stakeholders.

SilverDoor, meanwhile, has used its real estate expertise to focus in on the carbon emissions associated with corporate accommodation. With its new carbon calculator, companies, employees and travel agents can compare the footprint of different properties in the same way that they would typically make a choice based on location, pricing or provided facilities.

Innovative solutions for the financial sector

Of course, companies are not alone in being affected by new legislation. In many parts of the world, financial institutions are now required to measure the various impacts of their portfolio.

With this in mind, WeeFin has developed a software platform that allows financial institutions to collect, aggregate and analyse the ESG data from each of their investees. Having just completed its €7 million series A round, the startup intends to expand across Europe, open an office in London and hire more than 100 new employees within 24 months.

In a similar vein, Zfolio has added a new functionality to its existing platform for the calculation of financed emissions. The updated ‘Full-Cycle’ platform now enables financial institutions to go beyond simply calculating the footprint of their portfolio to track any changes as they take place over time. With its advanced analytics, users can forecast the impact of alternative strategies and pursue the best available option.

Narrowing in on the food and agricultural sector, Wollemi has created a software solution that allows investors to audit and disclose their exposure to both the physical risks of climate change and the transitional risks of new regulations. Thanks to its combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, proprietary emissions factors and aggregation of existing data, the platform requires minimal input from farmers and companies that may not have the resources to dedicate.

Can carbon capture become commercial reality?

Despite recent progress on the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse emissions, we are now at the stage of desperately needing to do something about those that cannot be avoided through simple operational tweaks or process improvements.

In order to avert a global climate catastrophe, up to 10 billion tons of carbon will have to be removed every year from 2050. Currently, however, only 0.1% of our emissions are being captured. Even if today’s pipeline of projects comes to fruition, carbon capture capacity in 2030 would account for just 0.6% of total yearly emissions.

This shortfall is primarily due to commercial difficulties. From high upfront costs to the need for investment in suitable infrastructure, even the most innovative of solutions have struggled to get off the ground.

With the right policy measures and business models in place, carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) could become economically viable and the necessary scale. In the past week alone, several disruptive ventures have placed their bets on the market.

RepAir has unveiled a field prototype of an electrochemical system that captures carbon dioxide directly from the surrounding air. The Israeli startup claims that its units require less energy than existing alternatives while also being far cheaper to build.

Further ahead in the game, Carbo Culture has secured $18.3 million in series A funding to construct its first commercial facility. Slated for completion in 2025, the site will convert up to 20 kilotonnes per year of the carbon sequestered in biomass waste into saleable biochar. Similarly focused on the transformation of captured carbon into a valuable revenue stream, Again has raised $10 million to build a production plant for its novel approach to the production of chemicals.

In the US, Graphyte has gained recognition with the announcement that American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) has signed up to be its inaugural customer. Under the agreement, Graphyte will use its Carbon Casting technology to permanently remove 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide by the beginning of 2025. Also making its name by partnering up with a recognisable name, Arca has secured CAD$125 million in grant funding to pilot its carbon mineralisation technology using the tailings of an Australian nickel mine operated by BHP (ASX:BHP).