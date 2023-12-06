Think zinc for sustainability

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The producers of zinc, an element used in the health, agricultural, automotive, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, have committed to mining and processing zinc sustainably. Andrew Green, executive director of the International Zinc Association, explains how the industry is overcoming these challenges.

Zinc plays a major role in the health sector, but many people are not aware of its numerous other contributions to the world economy.

Top uses of zinc include coating steel and other metals to prolong service life, powering the energy transition, and enhancing micronutrient fertilizers.

The global zinc industry is committed to the sustainable production of this essential element through responsible sourcing, recycling, and decarbonization.

Zinc is known as an essential metal and was designated as a “life-saving commodity” by the UN. The fourth most common metal on earth, zinc is recognized by many for its role in sunscreen and health supplements, although only a very small portion of mined zinc is used in the health sector.

Its primary uses include galvanizing steel in vehicles, buildings, and infrastructure projects; supplementing fertilizers; and powering the energy transition through solar panels, wind turbines and batteries for energy storage.

Beyond its many sustainable uses, the global zinc industry has committed to reducing its carbon footprint in the mining and processing of this critical mineral by ensuring responsible sourcing, increasing circularity, and developing a robust and comprehensive plan for decarbonization.

Beyond human health: the many roles of zinc

Zinc’s primary use, rather than coating sunbathers, is coating steel structures and reinforcement in concrete structures to prevent corrosion and extend service lifetime. Zinc coats the steel in cars, buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. Galvanized rebar, which is steel reinforcement dipped in hot zinc, fortifies the cement it is encased in, improving safety and service lifetime.

By preserving structures and extending their lifespan, zinc significantly reduces life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions caused by early product replacement, as the production of new steel and cement represents 16% of annual greenhouse gas emissions.

According to environmental economist Benjamin Cox of the University of British Columbia, galvanized steel reinforcement in 3% of concrete would result in more than one billion tonnes of annual carbon dioxide emissions savings, a significant contribution to reducing the planet’s carbon footprint.

Another sustainable purpose for zinc is the role it plays as a micronutrient supplement in fertilizers. When farmers use fertilizers containing zinc and other micronutrients, they enrich their land and improve food and nutrition security.

As the use of micronutrient fertilizers expands, the industry, through the Zinc Nutrient Initiative, is measuring their efficacy by conducting hundreds of trials with different crops and in varying environments around the world. A positive side effect of increasing zinc uptake from soils is improved zinc fortification through more nutritious food, which helps to prevent zinc deficiency in human bodies.

Perhaps the fastest-growing applications for zinc centers around the energy transition. Zinc galvanizes the steel used in ground-based solar arrays and wind turbines, enabling these products to last longer and deferring corrosion maintenance costs. This critical mineral also is ideally suited to energy storage; zinc batteries provide a sustainable, flexible, cost-effective option, and can be recycled at the end of life and made into new batteries.

The US Department of Energy has demonstrated its confidence in this burgeoning technology by allotting three of nine long-duration energy storage grants to zinc battery developers. Including solar, wind and energy storage, the energy transition is forecast to more than double the demand for zinc in the coming decade.

A commitment to sustainable sourcing

With so much additional zinc being required for enhancing crop yield, lengthening the service life of infrastructure, and powering the energy transition, how sustainably zinc is mined and processed becomes a critical issue. The global zinc industry is committed to the responsible management of resources.

For example, the Zinc Mark certifies that zinc mining and processing companies are producing zinc through an efficient and harmonized ESG assurance system. Five companies have already undergone the rigorous certification process to earn the Marks, and an additional six are going through the application process.

Another important part of material stewardship is recycling, and the industry has made great strides in this area. Zinc metals boast a high collection and recycling rate, with 95% of rolled zinc being recycled. The amount of zinc recycled has doubled since 2010, reaching an overall rate of 34%, and zinc producers and processors continue to advance technologies for recovering zinc from products at the end of life.

The path forward for zinc production

The most recent sustainability milestone in the zinc industry is the newly released Scope 3 emissions guidance. This guidance builds on the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Standard and recommendations developed by the International Committee on Mining and Metal to close zinc-specific gaps.

The new guidance enables zinc-producing companies to fulfil their commitment to transparent and harmonized reporting of GHG emissions. The next step for the industry is the development of a decarbonization plan for all levels of the zinc value chain, expected in 2024.

From mining to processing to end use to recycling, the global zinc industry is focused on sustainability, undertaking robust plans to source responsibly, recycle, and reduce its collective carbon footprint. The goal is to produce zinc sustainably to meet the critical infrastructure, transportation, energy, and health needs of modern society.

