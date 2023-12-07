Mitigating the upward trajectory of greenwashing with blockchain

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Maria Eisner Pelch, ESG and sustainability lead at Concordium, argues that blockchain technology is one of the best tools to bring transparency to ESG reporting and hold businesses accountable, in the face of growing sustainability demands.

Beyond businesses actively engaging in greenwashing, there are many challenges inherent to ESG reporting that must be addressed to empower businesses to accurately collect and share this information.

Blockchain technology enables data to be shared in an immutable, transparent, and traceable fashion, combatting misleading greenwashing practices and, as a result, restoring trust across the industry.

It can reshape ESG reporting in the business world, bringing transparency, reliability and verifiability to ESG data.

In an era marked by heightened global awareness and a societal shift in favor of accountability, businesses face a growing imperative: to elevate themselves beyond the pursuit of profit and prioritize the increasingly urgent and demanded principles of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

In fact, an Ernst & Young survey conducted in 2022 found that of all investors surveyed, 99% consider companies’ ESG reports when making investment decisions and 76% are concerned about greenwashing, given the information in these reports tends to be lacking. Not only are investors demanding more on the ESG front on behalf of businesses, but so are consumers. Indeed, buyers are also making purchasing decisions based on ESG standards and principles.

Unfortunately, as a result of this widespread need for companies to improve their practices and prove they are doing so, a number of brands and companies across all industries appear to be greenwashing – the practice of misleadingly portraying corporate sustainable activities to superficially address these growing demands.

A RepRisk study has revealed that the number of instances of greenwashing rose 35% over the past year. It also showed that one of four climate-related ESG risk incidents was linked to greenwashing during that period and that the number of climate-related greenwashing incidents increased by 70%.

The misrepresentation of corporate ESG initiatives has highlighted a dire need for greater transparency and trust in the ESG sector, especially with regard to ESG reporting. While the latter is unfortunately riddled with challenges of its own, blockchain technology is and will continue to address those, in turn mitigating increasing levels of greenwashing by bringing much-needed transparency and authenticity to reports.

From apathy to accuracy: addressing ESG reporting limitations

While companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of implementing ESG principles into their business practices, they face significant challenges when doing so due to the opacity of ESG data collection and reporting. Consumers and organizations, who should feel empowered in choosing the businesses they give their patronage to or partner with, cannot make those decisions with clarity, given the prevalence of greenwashing and an ongoing lack of frameworks for transparent data collection and sharing.

ESG data collection, which is the first part of the reporting process, is riddled with inefficiencies. The process of collecting ESG data involves disconnected systems, making the data difficult to access and involving companies in a lengthy process while they need to allocate their time and resources elsewhere. The information included in these reports is often self-assessed or misinterpreted, rendering the information inaccurate. As a result, the quality and integrity of the data being reported are brought into question.

Consequently, a dire need for transparent, reliable information and a streamlined, verifiable method for data collection and reporting is apparent: here, blockchain technology provides the optimal infrastructure to increase transparency, reliability, and authenticity.

Blockchain’s potential in bringing trust back to ESG

Blockchain’s decentralized nature inherently ensures that all data stored within it is verifiable, traceable, and tamper-proof. These characteristics directly address the opaque nature of ESG reporting by enabling the sustainability data to be traced back to its origin, verified by anyone, and stored in an immutable fashion.

Various use cases depict how blockchain can be leveraged to better support genuine, proven sustainability initiatives. One particular case of relevance is the importance of ESG reporting on behalf of brands, which must cater to increasingly environmentally-conscious consumers to truthfully disclose the provenance of their products.

In light of companies failing to do so, a report by the World Economic Forum backs that blockchain technology makes an optimal contender to increase supply chain transparency. The increased traceability could counteract any opportunity for incorrect product information or further down the line, false reporting or “greenwashing.”

Effectively, the supply chain of any given product can be recorded on the blockchain, meaning that consumers can verify the environmental impact of anything that they wish to purchase. This data could reveal whether the materials used to create the product were ethically sourced, for example, as well as the carbon footprint associated with its development all the way down to final distribution.

The implementation of blockchain technology, however, involves challenges that must be addressed in order to enable its widespread integration.

Blockchain’s high technical overhead makes it difficult for enterprises to understand it, choose a trusted partner, and implement the tech into existing legacy systems. Current supply chains are also a challenge to bring on-chain due to the myriad of stakeholders involved.

While it’s important for businesses looking to bring transparency to their ESG reporting processes to be aware of these challenges, they should not be deterred by them. As blockchain thought leaders continue to drive awareness and adoption of the technology by simplifying their solutions for enterprises, clearer solutions to these initial hurdles will come into play.

The future of data is immutable

In summary, the ESG imperative underscores the growing importance of ESG principles in today’s business landscape, especially as greenwashing grows more rampant. As companies strive to meet the increasing expectations from stakeholders for sustainability, ethical practices, and social well-being, they encounter challenges in ESG reporting. Greenwashing, which results from issues with data quality, trust, and authenticity, points to the need for a more reliable and transparent data collection and reporting framework.

Blockchain technology, with its attributes of transparency, immutability, and verifiability, is well-positioned to address these challenges by enhancing ESG reporting. It brings trust and accountability to the process, pushing businesses to provide credible and accurate information to stakeholders. Businesses are encouraged to explore blockchain solutions to align their ESG initiatives with responsible and ethical practices, ensuring a more sustainable future for all.