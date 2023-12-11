Climate technology takes the stage at COP28

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In this week’s roundup of disruptive technology, we explore the opportunities provided by COP28.

COP28 shines a spotlight on earth observation

As part of COP28, the UAE Presidency organised the first ever Space Agencies Leaders’ Summit, bringing together more than 20 organisations from across the globe.

“Through international collaboration at the Space Agencies Leaders’ Summit, we aim to harness the power of space technology to benefit all humanity,” said Sarah Al Amiri, chair of the UAE Space Agency. “This summit is a unique opportunity for us to work together as a united global community to protect the future of our planet for generations to come.”

The Summit concluded with the signing of a pledge to enhance the industry’s climate initiatives, suggesting that financial support may soon be announced and partnership opportunities will be brought to the table. For innovators involved in the sector, now is a good time to pounce.

COP28 has also marked the debut of the Space Pavilion, a venue dedicated to showcasing the potential of Earth observation.

Already, the Pavilion has been the site of several major announcements, including the European Space Agency’s progression of its TRUTHS mission to provide a traceable International System of Units for the measurement of radiation. As part of the next development phase, Airbus UK has been awarded almost £95 million for satellite design while Teledyne e2v will receive £9 million to fund its development of a novel sensor system and associated electronics.

GHGSat, meanwhile, has confirmed its plans to start monitoring the daily emissions of every major industrial site in the world. With its constellation of sensors currently equipped to take around 2 million measurements this year alone, it hopes to achieve its ambition by 2026 at the latest.

Of course, no discussion of outer Space would be complete without mention of the US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). With 26 satellite missions currently underway, augmented by observations from the International Space Station and instruments flying by plane, NASA has created a vast library of open-source data to be shared with the world. Throughout COP28, its scientists will provide a series of live presentations on how its work can be used to support the global fight against climate change.

Disruptive startups demonstrate their solutions

As well as the new Space Pavilion, COP28’s Start Up Village is playing host to more than 100 climate tech ventures. Representing the full spectrum of industrial sectors, each early-stage company is using the high-stakes opportunity to showcase its work.

Examples include Eoloo’s water-saving sanitation technology, Garbaliser’s transformation of biowaste into natural fertiliser and Platfarm’s AI-powered optimisation of farming activities. Avant Meats is drawing in the crowds with demonstrations of its ‘lab-generated fish’, with stiff competition from Gecko’s robotic dog.

Capturing the opportunity to spotlight their chosen startups, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) have brought along the fourth cohort of their GrowthX accelerator. Selected from a pool of over 300 applicants, the ten winning companies have received tailored mentorship and resources to help them scale up their business. Their solutions tackle a range of different problems, from pollution and waste to energy security and data management.

The ADIO has also announced a new partnership with New Energy Nexus, providing support for international climate tech startups that wish to establish their presence in Abu Dhabi. Together, the partners will work to increase each company’s access to capital, introducing them to strategic investors and welcoming them into the region’s ecosystem of innovation.

A new age of climate technology

Elsewhere at COP28, novel technologies are showing their disruptive potential. Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute has launched a Blockchain-powered carbon tracking and trading platform in an attempt to build trust in the international market.

Technology is also being used to model the future impacts of climate change, informing strategic decisions and providing a transparent overview of various risks and opportunities. Van Oord, for example, has used Qlik’s free online platform to produce its Climate Risk Overview Tool for the protection of coastal societies.

With negotiations concluding at the end of next week, world leaders are expected to agree on ambitious new measures for the mitigation of future emissions and adaptation to climatic changes that are already well underway. No matter their chosen solution, disruptive technologies are sure to play a critical role.