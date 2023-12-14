The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Agriculture’s role in climate change and food waste was spotlighted at COP28. While a shift in the sector is needed, it shouldn’t entail a wholesale reimagining; with some smart additions to their operations, farmers can cut emissions and help reduce food waste, writes Larry Kotch, co-founder and chief commercial officer at Flybox.

Global food systems, including agriculture and food processing, contribute 31% of human greenhouse gas emissions.

At the same time, the UK throws away around 9.5 million tonnes of food waste annually.

Innovative new technologies, such as modular insect farms, can help UK farmers reduce their environmental impacts.

During the COP28 summit, which ran from 30 November to 13 December in the United Arab Emirates, agriculture’s role in addressing climate change and food waste once again came under the spotlight. At the conference, several speakers spoke about the need to urgently redress food systems in the fight against climate change. The event also saw the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind food and agricultural roadmap aimed at making the sector more sustainable while also protecting global food supplies.

That’s important. While industrialised agriculture and food processing play essential roles in feeding the world’s population, they are significant contributors to global emissions. In fact, figures from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that these systems are responsible for 31% of human-made greenhouse gas emissions.

At the same time, the world is battling a food waste crisis which also contributes to emissions. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), 8-10% of global emissions are associated with unconsumed food.

While the roadmap and other initiatives are important for combating climate change, it may be some time before they’re effectively implemented. But farmers and other players in the agrifood sector don’t have to wait for these kinds of wide-ranging agreements to have a positive impact on climate change and food security. They can, instead, take advantage of a growing number of solutions already available to them.

Multiple layers of emissions

Before examining what those solutions might look like, it’s worth looking at some of the underlying causes behind emissions in the agricultural and food sectors.

Starting with the farms themselves, livestock creates own emissions, most notably in the form of methane and nitrous oxide, either through gastrointestinal emissions or manure.

Running any kind of farm also requires carbon resources: various pieces of farm equipment from tractors to harvesters and generators run on petrol and diesel. Unless the farm is fully equipped with renewable energy sources, at least some of the electricity it uses will come from carbon-intensive sources.

It’s also worth remembering that very few farms are self-sustaining. Most livestock farms, for example, cannot feed their animals solely on grass and other crops grown on the farm. They instead have to bring in protein feed.

The transport of this feed, whether it comes from the other side of the world or down the road also contributes to the sector’s emissions footprint. Those emissions keep growing as the agricultural product leaves the farm too. Of course, transporting it plays a role but so do processing, distribution, and delivery to the end-customer.

Food waste occurs throughout these processes, from production and harvesting to processing, distribution, and consumption. It produces emissions of its own and is something that needs to be addressed, alongside more conventional agricultural emissions.

The roadmap unveiled at COP28 is intended to address these issues by outlining the shifts and timetables needed in the sector to cut emissions and end hunger. It does so by focusing on 10 key areas: clean energy, crops, fisheries and aquaculture, food loss and waste, forests and wetlands, healthy diets, livestock, soil and water, and data and inclusive policies.

Insects: the farmer’s new friend?

Limiting the agrifood sector’s impact will require multiple solutions. Critically, it will need ones that don’t require the overhaul of agricultural and food systems (as much as some people argue that a radical overhaul is required). At a time when 800 million people around the world live in hunger, that’s simply not viable.

We should instead look for easily implementable solutions that make a tangible difference. One such solution could come from something that most people would consider a pest: insects. Or, to be more particular, the larvae of Black Soldier Flies.

These fly larvae, once harvested and processed, can provide a protein and nutrient-dense form of animal feed. This feed can be used for everything from fish and poultry to pigs. If a farm doesn’t have those animals on-site, it could also be packaged and sold as pet food for fish, lizards, and even dogs.

Historically, getting hold of this feed would have meant buying from a retailer supplied by a commercial insect farm. These farms were expensive to set up and required significant expertise when it came to ensuring that the flies and larvae were kept at the optimum temperature and humidity.

Fortunately, advances in technology and automation mean that farmers can now set up their own insect farms in something as small as a shipping container. And, thanks to the modular nature of shipping containers, they can expand and scale as necessary.

Critically, Black Soldier Fly larvae can also survive on a diet consisting primarily of food waste. That means that livestock farmers not only get to reduce the amount of animal feed they need to buy for the farm but also that they can contribute to reducing food waste. In addition to any wasted food that might come from their own or neighbouring farms’ crops, they could also help local supermarkets and other food producers reduce their on-site waste.

As a bonus, one of the byproducts of these kinds of farms is frass fertiliser, which can be used to enhance crop and pasture growth, or sold as an additional income stream for the farm.

Small changes help make circular economies real

There’s no doubt that the agriculture and food processing sectors will have to reduce their emissions if the world is to meet its climate goals. An important part of that is reducing food waste. But it should also be clear that waiting for big solutions isn’t viable.

Instead, many small solutions, including insect farms, will contribute to the kind of low-emission circular economies that are vital to humanity and the planet’s future.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.