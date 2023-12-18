Tech-driven disruption of food, farming and nature’s protection

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In this weekly roundup, we explore the latest trends and developments in disruptive technology.

Alternative proteins provide food for thought

Following COP28’s acknowledgement of the need for more sustainable food systems, the past week has seen a spate of announcements regarding alternative proteins.

Planteneers, for example, has developed a range of high-moisture extrudates to enhance the structure of plant-based meats. The extrudates, which are made out of pea protein, reportedly replicate the texture of animal meat, thereby appealing to the sector of the market that recognises the need for dietary change but struggles to give up their favourite products.

In the Netherlands, designer Kyran Knauf has made the headlines with his development of a tabletop farming device for breeding crickets as an alternative source of protein. Knauf’s invention may sound bonkers at first, but it could be a glimpse into the future of a movement that is already well underway. Insect protein is starting to be recognised as a sustainable replacement for conventional livestock, though it may be a while until people are ready to farm them within their own homes.

The market for alternative proteins is somewhat complex to navigate. As food products intended for human consumption, it is of the utmost importance that any novel idea is rigorously tested for safety. Though well-intentioned, this does present something of a challenge for innovative ventures that are bringing something new to the table.

Regulation has been a particular challenge for producers of cultivated, cultured or ‘lab-grown’ animal products. Gradually, however, we are beginning to see some signs of progress.

In the past week, Vital Meat has confirmed its submission of a pre-market regulatory dossier to the Singapore Food Agency, seeking approval to launch its cultivated chicken to the country’s admittedly progressive market. Australia and New Zealand may be the next to join the party, with their combined food standards agency having just reached their preliminary verdict on cultured quail produced by Vow Foods. The regulator has concluded that the product is indeed safe to eat and will now share its findings for consultation.

Conventional farming tries a new look

Of course, alternative proteins can only take us so far. No matter how successful they are, there will always be a role for more traditional modes of agriculture.

That being said, the intensive industrial model cannot continue as is, else the sector will continue to drive the climate change and biodiversity loss that is already becoming its own undoing. With this in mind, market disruptors are exploring new ways of doing things.

Within the past week, Insignum has received approval from the US Department of Agriculture to move forwards with trials of its modified corn plants. The strain has been genetically engineered to change colour as soon as pathogens are detected, enabling early intervention that can prevent the full crop from being destroyed. While this may sound somewhat alarming, the technique relies on an entirely natural pigment and has now been deemed safe enough to proceed without restrictive permits.

Chipotle (NSYE:CMG), meanwhile, has announced the latest additions to its Cultivate Next programme. Greenfield Robotics will use the investment to build out its fleet of autonomous agricultural robots and develop its next iteration. Nitricity, meanwhile, will use the funds to scale up its production of natural nitrogen fertiliser and further its journey towards commercialisation.

Elsewhere in the world, Yara International (EUR:YAR) has confirmed its acquisition of Agribios Italiana. The larger firm will leverage its presence in Europe to scale up the adoption of Agribios’ organic fertilisers, complementing its existing range of mineral products.

Also in the EU, Seasony has raised €1.5 million to further develop its robotic technology for indoor farming. The Danish startup harbours ambitions of global expansion, with the remaining funds to be used for its expansion across the Middle East and North America.

Nature tech market set for another interesting year

COP28 also shone a light on the importance of nature, with the final agreement making direct reference to the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). Its inclusion marks the culmination of an interesting year for biodiversity as several announcements of new legislation have accelerated the market for nature technology.

The EU, for example, will soon require companies to report on how their operations impact on the surrounding environment. Meanwhile in the UK, project developers will be expected to leave each site with 10% more biodiversity than when they begin their work.

Even those that are not held to specific rules may find that stakeholders are starting to demand greater transparency on their relationship with the natural world. Thanks to the development of voluntary reporting frameworks and guidance on setting targets, there is little room for escape.

As these changes have come into play, there has been a notable increase in the demand for novel technologies that can help businesses to stay ahead. In the past week alone, Gentian has raised $1.6 million for its AI-powered biodiversity monitoring, while Arbonics has secured €5.5 million to expand its end-to-end platform for carbon removal through afforestation.

Recognisng this emerging trend, the MRV Collective has relaunched as the Nature Tech Collective. The Californian non-profit will continue to nurture its community of over 100 experts, investors and entrepreneurs, but will now focus solely on the burgeoning nature tech market.