The top climate tech trends to watch out for in 2024

Michael Langguth, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Carbon 13, breaks down the top three climate tech trends that he expects for 2024.

Even though total investment figures didn't quite match the lofty heights of 2022's $18 billion, climate tech investing continues to show remarkable resilience.

In 2024, renewable energy investment and innovation will continue to reach new heights and capital markets will swing their weight behind climate tech, but the carbon market industry's turbulent ride isn't over yet.

The savvier investor may even find ways to capitalize on this downturn and seize first-mover advantage by 'buying the dip'.

This year has been a wild, and at times turbulent, ride for European climate tech. Even though total investment figures didn’t quite match the lofty heights of 2022’s $18 billion, climate tech investing continues to show remarkable resilience.

PwC’s State of Climate Tech Report found that European climate tech witnessed a 40% decline in 2023: on the surface, this may appear like a battering to the industry. Lest we forget, Covid’s economic hangover, intertwined with geopolitical turmoil, meant that the average private equity and venture capital fund’s funding fell by an average of 50% across most sectors.

There are glimmers of hope: the UK saw a 10% increase in climate tech investment, while Germany continued to be a major hub for climate tech innovation. In fact, carbon and energy now account for 27% of investment in Europe, which is three times what it was in 2021.

Of course, the ‘demand’ for climate tech isn’t going anywhere. Amid an undeniable downturn, there are reasons to be optimistic. The savvier investor may even find ways to capitalize on this downturn and seize first-mover advantage by ‘buying the dip’.

As we turn our sights onto 2024, here are the top climate tech trends to watch out for.

Solar and wind will reach new heights

Solar and wind power is projected to reach new record highs in 2024, which will lead to an increase in the share of renewables in the global energy mix. This will continue to open up completely new business models, especially when energy prices will be negative at times.

Technological breakthroughs will undoubtedly support this; 2023 was the first year that solar power cells reached a key milestone of 30% efficiency, while Europe’s first floating wind platform went online in Spain.

Policy reforms will certainly play a role too. In the UK, a recent change in the queuing system for new renewable projects is expected to double renewable energy capacity in 2024 and 2025. Similarly, Germany’s simplified solar installation process is expected to accelerate the deployment of solar projects in 2024 in a big way.

The uptick in renewable investments will be coupled with more investment and innovation in long-term energy storage. As a result, we should expect Portugal’s recent five-day stretch on renewable power alone to become a more commonplace trend, even in countries less endowed with the sun or wind.

Capital markets could supercharge climate i n vesting

After a humbling 2023, the predicted fall of interest rates in the second half of 2024 could prepare the climate tech investment landscape poised for a resurgence. With a more conducive economic environment, investors are likely to increase their allocations to climate tech ventures, in line with the trend of the past decade.

Similarly, a range of EU initiatives, designed to match America’s aggressive climate spending package, have made large bundles of cash and grants available for research, development and commercialisation of new projects. Indeed, some $153 billion of cash and grants are available between the InvestEU, the European Innovation Council, European Innovation Council Fund, Horizon Europe and REPowerEU.

This influx of capital will provide climate tech startups with the resources they need to establish themselves and, most crucially, scale.

The voluntary carbon market’s soul-searching will continue

This year wasn’t kind to the voluntary carbon markets. Research conducted by the Berkeley Carbon Trading project dealt a hammer blow to various REDD+ projects across the globe. Indeed, the Guardian’s scathing piece on the research put leading Voluntary Carbon Market provider Verra in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Of course, this has dampened public faith in the legitimacy of carbon credits.



Murmurings in the industry suggest that Verra’s REDD+ accreditation debacle will not be the industry’s last exposé.

My view, however, is that the carbon credit market needs to be updated, not abandoned. Private capital needs to be unlocked for the protection of nature. Carbon credits, despite their flaws, are yet to be met with a better alternative. In 2024, we expect the measurement of carbon captured to trump modelling in how we evaluate carbon credit opportunities.

Amongst chaos is opportunity; the downturn could create space for new innovators to provide the trust that the industry desperately needs. Kita’s carbon market insurance product is one such example.

These three key trends – the rise of renewable energy, the impact of public funding, and increased capital market support – will shape the climate tech landscape in 2024.

