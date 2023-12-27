A year in review: disruptive tech trends of 2023

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As 2023 draws to a close, we reflect on the trends we’ve been seeing in disruptive technology. Although it has undoubtedly been a difficult year – mired by rising inflation, high-interest rates and geopolitical turmoil – climate change and the environment have remained front of mind.

Indeed, economic circumstances have resulted in a 50.2% year-on-year decline in venture capital and private equity deals, according to PwC. Investment in climate technology has followed a similar trend but to a lesser extent, falling by 40.5% within the same timeframe. This is still an alarming plummet, but it is encouraging to see that the sector has not been hit quite as hard as its peers.

Of course, these figures should always be viewed as a general indication. The sheer novelty of disruptive technologies can make it difficult to assign specific categories and definitions, meaning that different researchers may draw different conclusions.

‘Climate technology’ is the perfect example, as some would use this as an umbrella term to describe any sustainable innovation, while others may be referring solely to solutions that help to reduce emissions and prevent further warming. With the addition of phrases such as ‘clean tech’ or ‘green tech’, it can be challenging to paint a clear picture.

‘Nature tech’ category expands exponentially

Despite the interconnections between climate change and ecological systems, ‘nature tech’ has emerged as its own category, defined by its focus on land, waterways, oceans, flora and fauna. This sub-sector has had a particularly successful year, likely spurred on by 2022’s agreement of the Global Biodiversity Framework, the introduction of associated policy measures, the development of reporting frameworks and the launch of new methodologies for setting targets.

As corporations, public bodies and other organisations scramble to keep up with these changes, the demand for nature tech is on a steady upward trajectory. Early-stage venture capital investments more than doubled between 2020 and 2022, while the average size of seed to series B deals increased by around 70% during the same period.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a particular interest in technologies that enable monitoring, reporting and verification of measures taken to protect or restore the natural world. These technologies are critical to the validation of nature-based carbon removals, but they can also be used to benchmark performance, identify potential solutions and disclose information in any format required.

“Innovation, market research, and the application of nature tech are generating high levels of investor interest and inspiring confidence in the market,” writes Nature4Climate. “A global shift towards nature-positive economic activity is underway and presents a major opportunity for providers of diagnostic, analytical, and data-rich tools and techniques.”

Climate vulnerability drives interest in agtech

Within the realm of nature tech, the agricultural sector is several paces ahead of the rest, accounting for almost three-quarters of investments in the broad category. This industry is undeniably threatened by climate change, but demand will only keep rising as the global population continues to grow. These competing pressures have created a desperate market for novel technologies that can help agricultural production to become more efficient, resilient and sustainable.

Specific trends include the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in analysing data, predicting the likely outcomes of different scenarios and optimising procedures accordingly. Robotics and automation are gaining similar traction, particularly those that deliver precision services to avoid the wastage of finite resources or harmful chemicals.

According to a recent survey of over 800 agribusiness professionals, these trends are likely to continue in the coming years. Around 60% of the survey’s respondents planned to increase their agtech budget through 2024, citing their main purchasing priorities as precision tools, farm management software and data consolidation. More than three-quarters believed that AI could help them improve their business, and just over 50% intend to increase their investment in on-farm robotics and autonomous systems within the next 24 months.

High costs have continued to limit the expansion of indoor farming, resulting in another year fraught with lay-offs and bankruptcies. There has, however, been some interest in improving the sector’s resilience by developing new strains of crop that are less affected by climate change. As yet, these efforts are predominantly government-backed and academic in nature, but they could soon break into the commercial sphere.

Alternative proteins gain widespread support

Others are moving away from farms altogether, exploring the creation of alternative proteins that can support human nutrition without relying on the risky and unsustainable practices of conventional agriculture. Investment in this intriguing subsector has risen dramatically in recent years, with 80% of the $14.6 billion raised in the past decade having been deployed since 2020.

Building on this success, 2023 has proven to be a pivotal year for alternative proteins. Member States of the EU have earmarked a combined total of over €477 million for further development, with an additional €50 million having just been committed for 2024.

Meanwhile in the UK, the country’s leading research funding body has devoted more than £28 million to alternative proteins since 2022. Its investment includes the establishment of a £12 million manufacturing hub, focusing specifically on cellular agriculture.

When it comes to the commercialisation of alternative proteins, extra funding can only take us so far. Due to natural concerns for human safety, the market is carefully regulated to ensure that new products are fit for consumption. Technological advances are rapidly pulling ahead of legislation, forcing the sector’s innovators to jump through various hoops as they attempt to bring their work to the masses.

Fortunately, 2023 has been a promising year in this regard. Singapore has continued to pave the way forwards, sampling novel ingredients made from nothing but thin air and electricity. The US has approved its first sales of meat products grown in a lab, with Switzerland, the UK and Australia hot on its trail.

As governments start to compete with one another, further motivated by the looming shadow of climate change, we can expect to see more support for alternative proteins. In the EU, for example, a targeted strategy is due to be released at the start of 2024. With the right combination of continued research and welcoming regulation, the sector is set to begin its next chapter.