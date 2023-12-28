The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

There are many shortfalls with apparel supply chain data and rapid transformation is needed to ensure compliance and inform meaningful decision-making, argues Professor Matin Saad Abdullah, PhD, BRAC University and Technical Lead at Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB).

In 2024, new rules will hold apparel brands responsible for issues within their supply chain.

It’s a huge step for the industry, which has lagged behind progressing meaningful sustainability targets.

To ensure accurate reporting and compliance, data showing the full scale of the supply chain is critical.

When it comes to progressing sustainability, apparel has fallen behind other industries, The reasons why, specifically, are vast; the promise of continued growth and sustainability contradict each other, while greenwashing is a concern. But, arguably, the biggest hurdle is the lack of data.

Fashion’s biggest secret is… its data problem

The relationship between apparel factories and brands is a complex one. In an industry where purchase volumes are high and margins are tight, pressure is often put on factories to deliver quicker, and cheaper.

Typically, this means that costs and risks in the supply chain are borne by factories and workers. In the context of decarbonisation, for example, factories in Bangladesh are already bearing the brunt of compliance and certification costs themselves, despite facing immense pressure to maintain low pricing and tight deadlines.

This approach is telling of the industry and highlights the elephant in the room – nothing is holding global brands to account for what happens in their supply chains. At a basic level, this is because these sorts of costs and risks are viewed as externalities by brands.

Change is around the corner

But that’s about to change. In 2024, several global regulatory initiatives will come into play that will hold European and UK brands responsible for issues within their supply chain.

Initiatives such as the German Supply Chain Act, the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the Mandatory Human Rights Due Diligence Regulations will make brands ensure that due diligence is happening in their entire supply chains and hold them legally liable for human rights and sustainability breaches.

Apparel has been a sector specifically identified as a target for these new rules, intending to bring clarity to how much brands in the Global North are responsible for issues such as climate change and loss and damage in the vulnerable countries that they source from. This is a significant milestone for the industry. To date, brands have typically relied on voluntary targets, but these rules will now be baked into due diligence compliance, risking significant financial penalties if these rules are breached.

Data is critical for accurate reporting and compliance

But, for accurate reporting and compliance to happen, data showing the full scale of the supply chain is critical. Specifically, data that is objective, accessible and granular.

There’s still a significant gap between the data that brands are disclosing versus the volume and granularity of data that will be required to be disclosed in these new initiatives. There are also many shortfalls with the current supply chain data available.

Much of it is close-sourced, or many factory lists come from brands, leaving little room for the data to be challenged or verified and begging the question: how reliable is the dataset? Is the complete data available through different transparency pledges? In order to see the full scale of the supply chain, various datasets will be needed to connect the dots and independently verify the data.

This is why, in 2024, we are going to see a range of datasets come to fruition. We are at a critical point.

Companies globally are under pressure to rapidly decarbonise in a manner that is consistent with the Paris Agreement. And, for countries such as Bangladesh where apparel is a significant driver of the economy and where factories are already bearing the brunt of compliance costs, doing so in a manner that enables a just transition for factories and workers will be key.

For factories in Bangladesh and many other apparel-producing countries, that will mean a more equitable system where global brands share the financial responsibility and burden of deploying sustainable and ethical supply chain practices.

But we cannot make informed decisions and effective policy initiatives until we have full visibility of the supply chain. It all starts with the data.

