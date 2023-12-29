Sustainable packaging must become a priority in 2024

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Mike Jones, head of innovation at Mainetti, argues that keeping the circular economy in mind is critical for tackling the climate crisis and reducing the environmental impact of packaging.

The packaging sector continues to produce a massive amount of waste, contributing to an already dire climate crisis, so sustainability must become a priority for businesses to counter the effects of climate change.

Due to consumer demand and legislative change, the sustainable packaging market is set to grow in a range of ways, but swapping plastic for paper or other alternatives is not the most environmentally friendly choice.

Businesses need to use materials that can not only be reused, but also properly supported by a sufficient recycling infrastructure that can feed otherwise waste material back into the supply chain, upholding the circular economy and combating environmental pollution.

COP28 brought discussions on how various industry sectors can employ methods to reach net zero emissions and help counter the effects of the climate crisis. These conversations will continue in 2024 as companies and governments figure out how to achieve global climate goals.

Playing a critical role throughout a variety of markets, the packaging sector produces a vast amount of waste, consuming masses of energy and resources that are detrimental to the environment. The worldwide plastic packaging industry is responsible for generating approximately 1.8 billion tonnes of carbon emissions annually and, with only 9%of global plastic being properly recycled, it is clear the packaging sector creates greenhouse gas emissions and waste that are fuelling the acceleration of the climate crisis.

One way to tackle the industry’s continued impact on the environment is to accelerate the transition to sustainable packaging. In 2021, a report from the Economist Intelligence Unit, commissioned by WWF, found a 71% surge in global internet searches for sustainable goods since 2016, alerting businesses that changes need to be made to meet customer demand. This has been reinforced by the implementation of government regulations to encourage efficient packaging management.

For example, the revised Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) has proposed mandatory reuse targets for all materials, while the UK Government recently banned businesses from supplying or selling certain single-use plastic items, starting with plastic cutlery, plates, and food containers.

The sustainable packaging market is therefore set to grow in a range of ways. While there has been a recent move away from traditional fossil-fuel-based plastic and compostable materials, demand has instead increased for renewably sourced packaging and materials designed for reuse.

Rising popularity in sustainable packaging innovation

Not only are companies reducing their plastic consumption, but some are replacing plastic with paper in a move to cut out plastic entirely. For example, UK retailer Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) swapped its plastic bags for paper ones across all stores. This is largely due to the consumer perception that plastic is difficult to recycle and so is more damaging to the environment. In fact, a 2020 survey found that 62% of consumers view paper as more environmentally friendly while 70% reported taking active steps to limit their use of plastic packaging.

Although this can be an effective way to approach net zero aspirations, the issue isn’t so clear-cut. In response to an increase in paper packaging – with paper and cardboard representing the top packaging waste material in the EU at 34 million tonnes in 2021, ahead of plastic at 16.1 million – the Rethink Plastic Alliance called for legislative change to eliminate single-use materials rather than swapping one for the other in replacing plastic with paper.

Indeed, the Northern Ireland Assembly found that the process to make a paper bag uses over four times as much energy as it does to make a plastic one. It is therefore important for businesses to be mindful when favouring paper over plastic.

The rise of reusable packaging

What’s important is for companies to prioritise reusable packaging – a trend that is rising in popularity.

A new study published in 2023 by Zero Waste Europe, Reloop, and TOMRA, found that reusable packaging can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions for almost all packaging options. The report predicts that, by 2030, reusable packaging will reach a centralised and steady state where it can be efficiently collected, washed, and redistributed. Leading businesses are starting to take notice, for example Costa Coffee implemented a reusable cup scheme in 2022, which ran across 14 Glasgow stores.

Figuring out effective recycling for innovative materials

While reusing is key, however, it is critical that innovative materials can be properly recycled at the end of their life. Industries have struggled to implement an effective recycling infrastructure for compostable materials.

Many UK retailers are therefore beginning to ban compostable plastic in their shops. For example, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) issued an updated set of packaging guidelines in 2023, listing compostable materials in its banned category as “customers cannot easily recycle” these products in the UK. This emphasises the importance of a recycling infrastructure that is industry-wide, highlighting that, regardless of the material used, what’s most important is that it can be fed back into the supply chain at the end of its life.

Italy has taken significant strides in advancing its recycling infrastructure for compostable materials. In 2021, the nation introduced BIOREPACK, a pioneering national compostable packaging consortium and Europe’s first Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme. This initiative holds producers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products.

BIOREPACK not only facilitates but also funds the recycling and recovery of compostable packaging. By collaborating with councils, waste operators, and composting plants, the consortium ensures proper collection and disposal of all materials. According to a 2021 activity report, Italy’s EPR has achieved an impressive 52% compostable packaging recycling rate, benefiting 61% of the country.

This proactive measure allows products such as Mainetti’s compostable material bags to be sorted and processed properly at the end of their six-month lifespan, ensuring that they are fed back into the supply chain. Crafted from fully compostable biopolymer resin, Mainetti’s range of compostable flexible packaging is produced in India and includes carrier bags, bin bags, cutlery, cups, and more.

Sustainable packaging and the circular economy

In a 2016 report, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) revealed that, from the linear model that dominates the plastic production industry and produces 78 million tonnes of product every year, 14% is incinerated, 40% ends up in landfill, and 32% is leaked into the environment, while only 14% is collected for recycling. Of this, only 2% ends up in a closed-loop recycling system.

In another report released the following year, the EMF found that around 30% of plastic packaging will never be reused or recycled if the linear production system isn’t remodelled on a systemic scale to adopt a more innovative and circular approach.

As a leader in the circular economy in packaging and supply chain, Mainetti has been a trusted partner to many retail and apparel brands for over 60 years. The company designs products for use in circular processes and offers a range of innovative packaging solutions made from recycled paper and plastic. It champions its mission of upholding a circular economy and has developed innovative reuse and recycling processes to transform the fashion industry.

Some 40 years after it introduced circular economy principles into the manufacturing of garment hangers, Mainetti launched its closed-loop polythene recycling process, Polyloop, in 2021. It is the world’s first global initiative that allows retailers – including Superdry (LSE:SDRY) and Very – to source clear LDPE film containing at least 30% and up to 100% recycled material, that can be kept in the supply chain to reuse again and again.

The recycling process clears any print and labelling from the materials, creating the highest level of clarity of post-consumer recycled content. Processing, collecting, and cleaning post-consumer LDPE film, Polyloop then distributes the material to Mainetti’s several manufacturing sites in the UK, Italy, Türkiye, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and China.

Next steps for the industry

From a combination of consumer demand and legislative change, businesses are rethinking the packaging materials they use and what’s best to counter the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

While there are plenty of sustainable packaging products to choose from, what’s important is for businesses to keep in mind where their materials end up – is there a suitable recycling infrastructure in place to dispose of the materials once the consumer is done using them? Are the materials suitable for recycling in the first place? Keeping the circular economy in mind is therefore critical for tackling the climate crisis and reducing the industry’s environmental impact.

