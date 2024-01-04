The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Dr Russ Tucker, co-founder and chief executive at twig, explains how artificial intelligence (AI) can support advancement in bioengineering by discovering sustainable alternatives and speeding up processes, unlocking operational efficiencies and potential cost savings.

Brands are facing increasing pressure to decarbonise their supply chains, which requires a rethink of how ingredients are made.

Bioengineering can present a solution but the field has not made the advances promised as legacy processes are holding this transition back.

AI can be feared by many, but its potential to be a force for good in the fight against climate change shouldn’t be underestimated.

Brands of all sizes are facing increasing pressure from both consumers and governments to decarbonise their supply chains to meet net zero goals. For many this journey is well underway, tackling their Scope 1 and 2 emissions and switching the energy used to produce and transport their goods to sustainable sources. But we’re now coming to the hard part with Scope 3, and tackling the climate footprint embedded in producing the ingredients used in the everyday items we use, know and love.

The big ‘little’ problem

These commonly used ingredients are often made from fossil fuels, such as acetone or isoprene, or produced through unsustainable, industrialised farming, such as palm oil. They are found in everyday items as vast and as varied as nail polish removers, paint strippers, detergents, soaps, processed foods, bike and car tyres, and cosmetics.

There’s a lot of work to do. While ambitious targets have been set, such as Unilever’s (LSE:ULVR) commitment to halving the greenhouse gas impact of its products per consumer by 2030, the transition to sustainable ingredients won’t come to fruition without drastic changes in the way we source the ingredients used in these products.

That’s where bioengineering brings a solution. Many of these same ingredients can be made more sustainably through biofermentation. The bioengineering field, however, has not made the advances promised. Legacy processes used across the industry are holding this transition back. And whilst technologies such as AI hold promise, they are often applied ineffectively, with many companies scraping the data from their previous experiments in the hope that AI will somehow show them where they’re going wrong.

The problem is that most experiments are run completely differently, with gaps in data, lack of context, and changes in testing approach. Chat-GPT is powerful because it has huge amounts of structured language data to train from. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for historical biological experiment data, which is anything but structured.

The bioengineering industry needs a reset. There are millions of genetic pathway combinations to explore on the road to creating more sustainable ingredients, and the current human-led, scatter-gun approach is akin to gambling on which pathways might deliver ingredients at the yield and volume that producers need.

Embracing AI for good

To answer this climate challenge requires a complete change in the way the ingredients industry works, and I believe we need to place AI at the heart of everything we do.

This means that rather than running a number of human-led experiments per year, we need to build an AI-defined approach, with standardised, structured and automated processes, enabling thousands of experiments to take place simultaneously. With each experiment, we generate the structured data for our AI models to train from, moving brands a step closer to finding an ingredient that can be produced in a more sustainable way.

By allowing AI to analyse the data and suggest which routes to explore, we can prioritise the ingredients that can be delivered at scale, with high dependability and yield, and make vast strides towards delivering sustainable ingredients that can help brands answer their net zero goals.

What’s even more enticing about this new approach is that by rebuilding these ingredients from the ground up, but with a different origin – at twig we use bacteria cells – the foundations of these everyday items don’t need to change. That means consumers can buy in confidence, knowing that they’re not just getting the trusted quality they’re used to, but they’re also getting something that is sustainable too.

AI can be feared by many, but its potential to be a force for good in the fight against climate change shouldn’t be underestimated. As more consumers demand sustainable options from the brands they love, it’s imperative that the switch is made as simply and conveniently as possible. AI can do this and more – not only by discovering sustainable alternatives, but by speeding up processes it also unlocks operational efficiencies and potential cost savings.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.