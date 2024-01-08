Disruptive technology: what to expect in 2024

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As the new year begins, we predict the disruptive technologies that are most likely to take the spotlight in 2024.

Data emerging as most valued commodity

The Earth as we know it is on the brink of catastrophe, with scientists warning of rising temperatures, extreme weather conditions and the collapse of critical ecosystems. All over the world, governments are responding with new regulations intended to prevent the worst of the damage and cope with changes that cannot be avoided.

Companies in every industrial sector are being impacted by these new measures, with strict requirements to ensure that their business can be sustained without destroying the planet. This pressure is only exacerbated by rising public concern and investors’ wishes to align their portfolios with the global economic transition, leaving corporations with no choice but to clean up their act.

In this rapidly shifting environment, data has become a high-value commodity. Without accurate information and the ability to disclose it transparently, companies are at risk of breaching their legal requirements, overlooking the vulnerability of their supply chains or dissatisfying consumers and shareholders.

As such, we can expect the rise of monitoring and reporting technologies to continue through 2024. This will include carbon accounting platforms and more holistic ESG data solutions, with additional value being placed on the simplicity provided by aggregation and automation. New legislation on the protection and restoration of nature, combined with the development of reporting frameworks and guidance on target-setting, will drive particular interest in tools that go beyond calculating emissions.

Looking forward, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modelling will play a critical role in allowing businesses to prepare for future scenarios and develop optimal strategies. As satellite data becomes more accessible, we should also look out for increased use of remote sensing technologies in applications such as wildlife tracking, wildfire detection or the monitoring and verification of carbon removals.

“In an era where data is king, businesses require sophisticated tools to navigate the complex landscape of compliance and customer expectations,” says Parker Gilbert, co-founder and chief executive of Numeric.

“AI plays a crucial role here,” Gilbert continues. “It not only simplifies the search and interpretation of vast data (ex. being able to use natural language to ask the data questions you have) for non-experts but also broadens the scope of what can be monitored and reported efficiently.

“In short, AI-driven monitoring and reporting technologies are not just a convenience; they are becoming a necessity in adapting to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Increased demand for traceability

For incumbent corporations with globally sprawling supply chains, traceability will be key to success. Now more than ever, they will be expected to go beyond a basic estimation of their Scope 3 emissions to provide verifiable information on the origin and handling of material resources, particularly those from endangered habitats or areas associated with human rights violations.

Indeed, recent research by Bain & Co revealed that 68% of 150 surveyed senior executives view traceability as being ‘very or extremely important’. This figure is likely to rise as new regulations come into play, such as due diligence requirements or measures to prevent deforestation, sparking interest in solutions such as blockchain technology, digital passports and invisible markers.

Traceability systems can also ensure that waste is managed appropriately, preventing pollution and reducing the need for excessive production. With governments keen to encourage the transition to a circular economy, new technologies will be needed to overcome current barriers.

“The waste and recycling industry can be major drivers of transitioning to a circular economy, and I think we’ll see more signs of that transition in 2024,” comments Greyparrot co-founder Ambarish Mitra. “More and more waste is being reused in the cycle, and new technologies are making this happen.”

“AI-powered analytics are giving us visibility into waste streams to ensure we’re maximizing our reuse of waste, and robotic systems are using that intelligence to divert reusable materials from landfills. All of this is with an eye toward making next-generation waste facilities a key pillar of sustainability by dramatically reducing the energy and raw materials required to manufacture new products.”

A clearer path for alternative proteins

Last year concluded with COP28, bringing governments together to agree on the next steps to take against climate change. For the first time in the history of the near-annual summit, food and agriculture were given their day in the spotlight.

A landmark declaration was signed by 134 world leaders in total, establishing the need to address the impacts of agriculture while delivering sustainable nutrition to all. With the subject now recognised as a global priority, we can expect to see further support for technologies that provide a solution.

The production of alternative proteins appears to be of particular interest, with the recent breakdown of regulatory barriers likely to stimulate investment and clear the path towards commercialisation. Since this time last year, the US has approved the sale of chicken meat grown in cellular labs and, more recently, dairy proteins produced through advanced fermentation. Similar applications are well underway in the EU, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, laying the groundwork for future products.

If alternative proteins are truly to gain their foothold, however, they will need to come down in price and create a narrative that appeals to consumers. Advances in technology will undoubtedly help the industry on its way, but governments and investors will need to keep up the momentum.