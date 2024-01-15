Embracing a new year of disruptive technology.

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In our first weekly roundup of 2024, we shine a spotlight on the first disruptive tech breakthroughs of the new year.

Embracing optimism as the new year begins

Last year’s conditions were undoubtedly tough for the disruptive startups and entrepreneurs attempting to pave the way towards a sustainable future. According to recent research by Sightline Climate, global investment in climate technology dropped by around 30% from 2022 to 2023, impacting ventures in their earliest stages as well as those further on in their journey.

Still, it is worth remembering that the global economic situation prompted a fall in investment across the board. Relatively speaking, sustainable technologies have remained a priority.

The jury is still out on whether things will improve in 2024, but there are some signs of hope. In the UK, for example, a new report by Dealroom and HSBC suggests that venture capital funding of climate technologies is well on its way to recovery, outpacing all other sub-sectors included within the study.

Ultimately, there is nothing to gain from engaging in pessimism. Now is the time to celebrate innovation and shine a spotlight on those that are making the best of uncertain market conditions, placing them firmly in investors’ sights for when the time comes.

Embracing this viewpoint, Cleantech Group has released its annual list of 100 companies that are making significant contributions to sustainable innovation. Now in its 15th consecutive year, the Global Cleantech 100 features ventures from 21 different countries, operating across five key industrial sectors.

“These innovative companies are driving positive change and are at the forefront of enabling the global transition to a more sustainable future,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “The Global Cleantech 100 is a recognition of the market’s positive view on their progress to date and their potential impact in building a cleaner, decarbonized world.”

Alternative proteins come to the fore

The new year has kicked off with a particular interest in alternative proteins, most likely driven by the recent signing of an international declaration on the need for sustainable food systems and the gradual clearance of regulatory barriers.

In the past week alone, Standing Ovation has been awarded €3 million in grant funding by the French Government, supporting its industrialisation of animal-free dairy proteins. Meanwhile in Finland, Enifer has been granted €12 million to construct a commercial-scale factory for the production of its fermented fungal ingredients. The facility will recycle by-products of the forestry and agricultural sectors to produce up to 3 million kilogrammes of product each year, matching the protein content of 30,000 farmed cows but with at least 20 times fewer carbon emissions and far less water or land.

Continuing recent progress in the development of lab-grown meat, Quest Meat has partnered with Multus to create a platform that lowers the cost of producing cell culture ingredients. The £1 million project has been co-funded by Innovate UK and will be supported by researchers from University College London’s Department of Biochemical Engineering.

Capitalising on this revitalised interest in alternative proteins, Mush Foods has successfully raised $6.2 million in venture capital. The funds will be used to expand its presence in the US, combining plant-based proteins with real meat to offer a range of products that satisfy more carnivorous tastes while reducing the need for livestock farming.

Building a better tomorrow

From the food we eat to the environments within which we play out our daily lives, our entire way of being will have to change if there is to be any hope of creating a fair and sustainable future.

Among the sectors ripe for disruption, the construction and operation of buildings has emerged as a critical point of focus. The past week has brought several headlines within this space.

With the aim of decarbonising 1 million homes by 2030, Furbnow has secured £950,000 in pre-seed investment to expand its end-to-end retrofit service. The novel platform helps its users to discover how they can improve the energy efficiency of their homes before supporting them in undertaking retrofit projects and optimising their subsequent progress.

Meanwhile in the US, Montana Technologies has agreed a $10 million deal with Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to commercialise its dehumidification and cooling technology. The AirJoule system harvests water and thermal energy to improve air conditioning efficiency, reducing the electricity consumption and related carbon emissions of conventional units.

Where Furbnow and Montana Technologies are tackling the emissions of operating existing buildings, others are addressing the embodied carbon of construction materials. Partanna, for example, has partnered with a Saudi Arabian real estate developer to build a production facility for its carbon-negative concrete. In a similar effort, CarbiCrete has secured the funding to expand its cement-free curing technology from Quebec to Ontario.

More established players are also entering into the fray. Just this week, Guardian Glass has introduced its low-carbon float glass to the EU. The new product can be used in building façades, reducing embodied carbon by approximately 30% in comparison to more conventional options.