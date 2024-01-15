Balena agrees Vivobarefoot venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balena agrees Vivobarefoot venture

Materials science specialist Balena has launched a partnership with natural lifestyle B Corp brand Vivobarefoot to 3-D print biodegradable shoes, based on its BioCirflex3D technology.
By Felicia Jackson
15 January 2024, 06:48 Updated: 15 January 2024, 09:59
  • Balena and Vivobarefoot are launching a new approach to personalised, and circular, footwear. 
  • Balena says shoes are trashing our feet, and the planet – the new partnership is intended to reverse that. While barefoot shoes are more expensive 
  • The World Footwear Yearbook reporting an astonishing 24 billion pairs of shoes added to the market annually – another challenge for pollution and waste management.

The partnership is intended to address the harmful impacts of the footwear industry through the combination of technology and material science inspired by nature.  It intends to do this through the launch of a scan-to-print digital footwear service that the company says “reimagines how footwear is designed and made”.

The challenge of remaking shoes

Shoes provide a complex challenge – both in terms of their design intricacy and the diverse materials used during manufacturing. The complexity arises from the multitude of components, making recycling and reintegrating used shoes into the supply chain a formidable task. As a solution, the need for biodegradable material alternatives becomes imperative, offering a relevant environmentally friendly approach to the challenges posed by the current limitations of recycling in the footwear industry.

Balena helps tackle this by developing compostable, biobased, recyclable, thermoplastic materials with advanced performance properties for scaled durable goods production, including footwear, on a mission to create a circular model for consumer industries.

Using biomimetic design principles, additive manufacturing methods, and Balena’s biobased and biodegradable BioCirflex3D® material, the venture is intended to produce the first 3D printed and industrially compostable performance shoe.

The VivoBiome system

Called VivoBiome, its a vision of a cutting-edge, scan-to-print, circular barefootwear system creating footwear that’s made-to-order, made-to-measure, made locally and made to be re-made. The footwear is made from Balena’s BioCirflex3D: a bio-based, industrially compostable, recyclable thermoplastic that safely biodegrades at the end of its life.

Comprising over 50% bio-based content, it actively reduces the dependence on toxic, fossil fuel-based materials typically used in the footwear industry and aims to replace unsustainable materials such as TPU, PVC, and LDPE – so addressing plastic waste. Through a biological recycling mechanism, products crafted from BioCir®flex are able to decompose and biodegrade, safely returning to the ground within controlled industrial compost environments in a fully circular life cycle.

3D-printed items with BioCirflex3D to undergo complete decomposition and biodegradation in industrial compost facilities leaving no toxic residues behind, marking a substantial stride towards circularity and minimising environmental impact.

Basically, the company’s breakthrough allows for the 3D printing of flexible and durable items with the unique attribute of biodegradability.

With the right infrastructure in place, consumers should be able effortlessly return their worn-out footwear to a controlled compost environment reducing environmental impact and contributing to a more circular and sustainable world.

VivoBiome is currently in the testing phase in the UK with a wear-testing group of VivoBiome Pioneers. The company says is plans to test Biome footwear made with Balena’s BioCer within the next 6 months and be available to customers in the next 18 months.

SGV Take

The combination of 3D-printing, alongside the use of advanced bio-based materials, could provide hope in combating the immense footwear waste challenge. It could do this by enabling on-demand production, extending product lifespan through personalisation and design flexibility, and enabling clear circular end-of-life for the used products. But its going to have to build its customer base first.

