Balena agrees Vivobarefoot venture

Materials science specialist Balena has launched a partnership with natural lifestyle B Corp brand Vivobarefoot to 3-D print biodegradable shoes, based on its BioCirflex3D technology.

Balena and Vivobarefoot are launching a new approach to personalised, and circular, footwear.

Balena says shoes are trashing our feet, and the planet – the new partnership is intended to reverse that. While barefoot shoes are more expensive

The World Footwear Yearbook reporting an astonishing 24 billion pairs of shoes added to the market annually – another challenge for pollution and waste management.

The partnership is intended to address the harmful impacts of the footwear industry through the combination of technology and material science inspired by nature. It intends to do this through the launch of a scan-to-print digital footwear service that the company says “reimagines how footwear is designed and made”.

The challenge of remaking shoes

Shoes provide a complex challenge – both in terms of their design intricacy and the diverse materials used during manufacturing. The complexity arises from the multitude of components, making recycling and reintegrating used shoes into the supply chain a formidable task. As a solution, the need for biodegradable material alternatives becomes imperative, offering a relevant environmentally friendly approach to the challenges posed by the current limitations of recycling in the footwear industry.

Balena helps tackle this by developing compostable, biobased, recyclable, thermoplastic materials with advanced performance properties for scaled durable goods production, including footwear, on a mission to create a circular model for consumer industries.

Using biomimetic design principles, additive manufacturing methods, and Balena’s biobased and biodegradable BioCirflex3D® material, the venture is intended to produce the first 3D printed and industrially compostable performance shoe.

The VivoBiome system

Called VivoBiome, its a vision of a cutting-edge, scan-to-print, circular barefootwear system creating footwear that’s made-to-order, made-to-measure, made locally and made to be re-made. The footwear is made from Balena’s BioCirflex3D: a bio-based, industrially compostable, recyclable thermoplastic that safely biodegrades at the end of its life.

Comprising over 50% bio-based content, it actively reduces the dependence on toxic, fossil fuel-based materials typically used in the footwear industry and aims to replace unsustainable materials such as TPU, PVC, and LDPE – so addressing plastic waste. Through a biological recycling mechanism, products crafted from BioCir®flex are able to decompose and biodegrade, safely returning to the ground within controlled industrial compost environments in a fully circular life cycle.

3D-printed items with BioCirflex3D to undergo complete decomposition and biodegradation in industrial compost facilities leaving no toxic residues behind, marking a substantial stride towards circularity and minimising environmental impact.

Basically, the company’s breakthrough allows for the 3D printing of flexible and durable items with the unique attribute of biodegradability.

With the right infrastructure in place, consumers should be able effortlessly return their worn-out footwear to a controlled compost environment reducing environmental impact and contributing to a more circular and sustainable world.

VivoBiome is currently in the testing phase in the UK with a wear-testing group of VivoBiome Pioneers. The company says is plans to test Biome footwear made with Balena’s BioCer within the next 6 months and be available to customers in the next 18 months.

SGV Take

The combination of 3D-printing, alongside the use of advanced bio-based materials, could provide hope in combating the immense footwear waste challenge. It could do this by enabling on-demand production, extending product lifespan through personalisation and design flexibility, and enabling clear circular end-of-life for the used products. But its going to have to build its customer base first.