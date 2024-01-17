How data and AI can save the UK’s rivers

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Stig Martin Fiskå, global head of Cognizant® Ocean, discusses how in the face of a water pollution epidemic in the UK, harnessing the power of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be essential to conserve the health of our rivers.

Water pollution from chemicals to sewage has become a pressing issue in the UK.

Our rivers and water sources are crucial to the survival of mankind: we must ensure that our water supplies are healthy and compliant to standards and that we have a reliable supply.

Leveraging data and AI will be a driving force to help us keep rivers clean from pollution and protect against accidents.

Despite its necessity for survival, the UK is grappling with a significant water pollution issue, from chemicals to sewage. At present, an astonishing 75% of rivers in the UK pose a serious risk to human health.

Simultaneously, the consequences of both climate change and population growth are putting immense pressure on our supplies, while the demand for clean drinking water only grows. As climate change accelerates, countries across the globe will face even hotter and drier summers, leading to severe water scarcity. In the UK, the situation has reached a critical point, prompting a warning from the UK Environment Agency that within 25 years London and the South-East could run out of drinking water.

Meanwhile, the UK population will only grow. While currently at 67 million, by 2050 the UK is expected to be home to 75 million people. Serious change must be implemented to mitigate the effect of existing water pollution, as well as reduce contamination going forward, to ensure sufficient and safe supplies for the expanding population.

Unfortunately, multiple issues hold us back from achieving our goal of water source preservation. Much of the monitoring of our water sources that takes place currently is not detailed enough or as frequent as necessary. To truly understand them, we must embrace the use of modern technologies to amplify the amount of data we collect and create a holistic system that can help us understand changes in real time.

Present obstacles to water preservation

It can be difficult to pinpoint a figure to lead the charge in improving water sources. Utility companies, regulatory bodies, and the government all have varying degrees of responsibility, and to address the issue must work together to tackle pollution issues.

At the same time, there is no universally accepted definition of what a healthy water source looks like. In fact, not only do water sources, such as rivers, shores and lakes, have different properties and uses, but they are also unique. Individual rivers contain their own ecosystems and are used by humans in different ways, therefore present different needs.

Leveraging data and AI to promote the health of rivers

Digitisation will be a driving force to help us keep rivers clean from pollution and protect against accidents. Currently, data is collected from our rivers using a method known as geo-reporting. This consists of data snapshots of rivers being taken, at most, monthly. Rivers ebb and flow, however, with properties, such as pollution levels, changing not only monthly but on a minute-to-minute basis. As such, it is impossible to tell the overall health of the river from this method.

Enter prediction and real-time monitoring, powered by AI and machine learning (ML). Autonomous sensors can help us measure biodiversity and pollution levels in rivers with accuracy. Sensors can be placed throughout rivers, and the subsequent data collected is combined with flyover images and satellite data to create a holistic profile of a river’s health.

While water companies might feel the pressure to measure the levels of toxins and bacteria in their water sources, the huge cost of upgrading the relevant infrastructure to be able to achieve this is preventing comprehensive measurement from coming to fruition. Rather than focusing on costly new hardware, there is a solution right in front of us that uses existing sensors, and a smarter approach to utilising the data that comes from them.

ML tools and algorithms can be applied to these existing data points to accurately predict activity between the sensors. From an infrastructure perspective, these innovative models can also detect leakages in our water systems if, for example, pressure drops between pipes.

In addition, nitrogen and phosphor pollution is continuing to cause algal blooms and oxygen depletion that impacts people, marine life, and the environment. Technologies such as geospatial AI and advanced video processing can be used to gain insights into this harmful process. It can also quantify and measure the carbon, oxygen, and nutrient levels within a river, allowing humans to intervene and stabilise rivers when necessary.

What’s more, human-produced wastewater also poses a threat to the cleanliness and hence health of our rivers. Currently, wastewater is only required to be treated to 85% cleanliness. The key challenge facing wastewater treatment plants is the significant energy requirements necessary for operations.

Implementing real-time monitoring of equipment asset management systems (EAM) can drive significant energy savings, opening up the possibility of cleaning water more thoroughly. At the same time, by incorporating AI capabilities into the treatment process, detrimental ingredients can be identified in sludge disposal, allowing us to identify and remove polluters before they are released back into our rivers.

Transformation through systemic change

The key to mitigating further water pollution will be the ability to get the right information to the right people in time to support faster decision-making. For example, real-timing monitoring of overflows allows water utility companies and authorities to prepare for any potential flooding and alert local areas so they can protect themselves from harm. As a result, water companies can be more efficient with their resources, helping them identify leaks and underperforming machinery.

Single-point solutions that are currently deployed will not be enough to effectively improve the health of our rivers. Systemic change relies on creating a holistic overview of a river. Through the implementation of data-powered tools, the end goal is to create a holistic water supply management system that can not only identify but predict incidents of pollution, allowing human intervention before accidents happen. Water companies will thus be able to move away from purely reporting on their water sources and move towards mitigating and restoring damage.

Meeting our core responsibilities

The end goal of investing in these technologies is to give rivers a voice. The survival of humanity hinges on our healthy rivers and water sources. Therefore, we must secure a reliable water supply while making sure we are able to increase our abilities to source and deliver water to our expanding population.

We also have a collective responsibility to safeguard the ecosystems that exist within our water sources, minimising sewer floodings and pollution events that can negatively affect our environment and by extension, all forms of life. Our responsibility does not end with only looking after our water sources, but to be able to engage actively with our communities and provide transparency in services and support in water-saving programmes.

To ensure that water companies and other stakeholders can meet the complex responsibility of preserving the health of our rivers and effectively communicating their efforts, harnessing the capabilities of data and AI will be essential. The health of UK rivers has already been seriously compromised. Using these technologies is no longer a nice add-on for the water industry, but imperative if we want to mitigate existing damage and prevent further deterioration.

