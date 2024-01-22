The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Jeppe Dam Madsen, sales manager at Lyras, explains the benefits of raslysation, a non-thermal treatment that uses UV light to pasteurise opaque liquid food and non-food products, including dairy, juice and enzymes.

Pasteurisation, especially as UK producers face macroeconomic challenges, has become an in efficient and energy- in tensive production in comparison to the rise of its newer technology counterparts.

The re is a delicate balance between retailers that need to keep shelves stocked and prices low to retain customers during challenging times, and UK producers that need to earn enough to cover the cost of production and stay afloat.

Fresh food shortages in the UK posed a challenge to supermarkets and shoppers alike in the first half of 2023. As a result, many large retailers placed limits on produce such as peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes, that shoppers could buy to prevent gaps on shelves.

The issue petered out later in 2023 and consumers were able to once again buy fresh fruit and veg at their leisure, but as challenges for food and beverage producers continue, it’s crucial that proactive measures are taken to prevent future food shortages.

A perfect storm of energy costs and cold snaps

Shortages in the UK between February and May 2023 were caused by a number of factors. Poor weather conditions impacted harvest in Europe and north Africa, while salad imports from Spain, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco were also impacted by cold weather in January 2023.

Elsewhere, UK and Dutch producers struggled to heat glasshouses due to the leap in energy prices, which resulted in fewer crops being planted over the winter. A reduced yield from glasshouse crops ultimately led to retailers relying on countries such as Spain to make up the shortfall, leaving them exposed to weather-related shortages.

It seemed that shortages were almost exclusively in the UK, with no reports of shortages in neighbouring countries. This is likely due to a reduced output from British food producers, with domestic production of certain vegetables falling to their lowest levels since records began, according to Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU). It was anticipated that difficulties would continue if energy prices remained at levels experienced in early 2023.

A delicate balance

While fresh food shortages have eased in the second half of 2023, high energy and utility prices are still a threat to food and beverage producers. As a result, production costs skyrocketed, even leading to the outright closure of some dairies and food processors unable to keep up.

Additionally, food and beverage producers are being hit with additional costs such as labour, as shortages caused by Brexit impact the industry. For those still in operation, there is an urgent need to overcome these factors in order to ramp up production and prevent food shortages this coming winter.

There is a delicate balance between retailers that need to keep shelves stocked and prices low to retain customers during challenging times, and UK producers that need to earn enough to cover the cost of production and stay afloat. This might seem impossible for producers, who are facing inflationary pressures from all sides. One way for producers to tackle a range of challenges, however, is by implementing production methods that use less water and energy, saving on utility costs.

The power of updating traditional processes

A critical pillar in the processes of many food and beverage producers, including dairy, juice, soda and beer producers, is pasteurisation. Making this process more energy efficient can have significant cost savings for producers – while improving the overall sustainability of an operation. The process has existed for hundreds of years, and over time manufacturers have continued to streamline the process to improve product quality and reduce waste for increased production capacity.

Like with all technology and processes as time goes on, eventually tried and tested processes become outdated and overtaken by up-and-coming technologies. Pasteurisation, especially as UK producers face macroeconomic challenges, has become an inefficient and energy-intensive production in comparison to the rise of its newer technology counterparts.

Pasteurisation involves killing any harmful bacteria by heating liquid to a certain temperature for a particular amount of time, both of which depend on the type of liquid. For example, for milk, the liquid is heated to approximately 72°C for at least 15 seconds, ensuring that it is safe to drink whilst also prolonging its shelf-life. The process needs to be efficient enough to reliably kill any harmful microbes without affecting the taste. It can also be used to treat water used in production, a process which many producers need to outsource. Having the means to clean water themselves can save money and create a process of water recycling.

At Lyras, we have created a process known as raslysation, a non-thermal treatment that uses UV light at a specific wavelength to pasteurise opaque liquid food and non-food products, including dairy, juice and enzymes. The liquid is directed past the light source in a controlled movement so that everything is illuminated to inactivate bacteria and other microorganisms.

Crucially, this technology can reduce energy use by 60-90% and water use by 60-80% while reducing operational costs and heightening product quality when compared to traditional techniques which require the product to be heated and cooled again. This increases the shelf life of fresh foods and produces a higher yield and less waste, ideal for maintaining consistently high production levels to fight against shortages.

Overcoming economic and climate challenges

Any technology that reduces the consumption of water and energy can help producers reduce their carbon footprint too, and help meet climate targets. Pasteurisation is a significant producer of CO2, but this is also reduced with raslysation technology.

As producers look to save money in the wake of energy, labour and bureaucratic cost rises, saving vast amounts of water and energy through innovative pasteurisation technology can ultimately help cut their utility costs and free that money up for other uses. This will help producers level up the amount of product and produce they can pass along to supermarkets, helping to avoid future food shortages by providing a backbone of production that is able to plug the gaps when weather or other mitigating circumstances arise.

As production becomes cheaper, this saving can then be passed on to supermarkets and their customers. A win for the climate, producers and consumers.

